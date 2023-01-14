Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals cup final pledge with Pittodrie board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals cup final pledge with Pittodrie board

By Sean Wallace
January 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:08 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed reaching finals regularly and fighting for trophies was one his key objectives when arriving at Pittodrie.

When appointed manager last February, Goodwin set out a plan of action with chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board.

One key target was delivering regular trips to Hampden finals and pushing to end a nine-year trophy drought.

Goodwin is one game away from delivering on that vow in his first full season at the helm.

Aberdeen face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday.

However, that is not enough for Goodwin who wants a cup final slot… and silverware.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Goodwin said: “The level of expectation is to get to Hampden regularly,

“And not just to get to semi-finals but to go all the way and give ourselves a chance of winning a cup.

“That was one of the objectives when I got the job last February when I had spoken to the board of directors, the chairman (Dave Cormack) and Steven Gunn (director of football).

“We are not satisfied with just getting to this stage.

“This is the minimum requirement for a club of this size.

“With the squad, we have managed to put together we should be looking at the League Cup and Scottish Cup and looking to get to Hampden initially.

“To give ourselves a chance of getting to the final.

“Ultimately we aim to win the game on Sunday, whether that is in 90 minutes, extra time or penalties.

“All that matters is we get through.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 2-0 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Hampden lure helped sign players

Aberdeen will play at Hampden for the first time since the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 2, 2020.

Boss Goodwin rebuilt the squad in the summer with 11 new signings.

The squad was further strengthened by the loan signings of Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic during the ongoing January window.

Goodwin insists the lure of cup games at Hampden and the chance of silverware was a major bargaining tool in securing signings.

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi-final clash with Rangers. Image: SNS Group

He said: “It will be the first time for a large number of the squad and it is why they came to Aberdeen in the first place.

“It is how we sold the club to them initially, on the ambitions of the club and level of expectation that is here.

“I’m glad we have been able to get to the last four in the first cup we have all been together in.

“But we are not satisfied with that.

“We need to put a game plan in place and play well on the day if we are to get the result we desire and get all the way to the final.”

The importance of experience

Aberdeen supporters will travel in force to the national stadium as the bid to win a trophy for the first time since 2014 continues.

The Reds ended a five-game winless streak with the recent defeat of St Johnstone to go into the semi-final with positivity.

Aberdeen have the youngest average age of any club in the Scottish Premiership.

With so many young players Goodwin believes the influence of the more seasoned campaigners, like Shinnie, will be fundamental at Hampden.

Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Goodwin said: “There are a lot of young players in the squad who have never been involved in a game of this magnitude before.

“The experienced boys will certainly have to play their part this weekend.

“A number of them have been involved in these types of games before.

“We have good experience in the ranks, the likes of Joe Lewis, Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie have all been to finals with Aberdeen.

“And a number of other players have been involved in big games.

“Anthony Stewart and Kelle Roos have been involved in play-off finals in England.

“We also have players who have played at a very good level with Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani both senior internationals.

“They will not be fazed by the occasion.”

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park ahead of the semi-final. Image: SNS

Goodwin’s pre-Hampden message

Before they take to the Hampden pitch at 3pm on Sunday Goodwin will have hammered home his message – “don’t be overawed by the occasion”.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the semi-final. Image: SNS

Goodwin is confident if Aberdeen play to their potential a cup final slot will be secured.

He said: “The most important message from me to the players is not to be overawed by it.

“Don’t be overly concerned by the opposition.

“Of course, we know Rangers are a good side, but at the same time try to remember we are a very good team too.

“If we can play to the levels I believe we are capable of then we’ll give ourselves a great chance of progressing.”

