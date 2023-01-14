Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals cup final pledge with Pittodrie board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed reaching finals regularly and fighting for trophies was one his key objectives when arriving at Pittodrie.

When appointed manager last February, Goodwin set out a plan of action with chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board.

One key target was delivering regular trips to Hampden finals and pushing to end a nine-year trophy drought.

Goodwin is one game away from delivering on that vow in his first full season at the helm.

Aberdeen face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Sunday.

However, that is not enough for Goodwin who wants a cup final slot… and silverware.

Goodwin said: “The level of expectation is to get to Hampden regularly,

“And not just to get to semi-finals but to go all the way and give ourselves a chance of winning a cup.

“That was one of the objectives when I got the job last February when I had spoken to the board of directors, the chairman (Dave Cormack) and Steven Gunn (director of football).

“We are not satisfied with just getting to this stage.

“This is the minimum requirement for a club of this size.

“With the squad, we have managed to put together we should be looking at the League Cup and Scottish Cup and looking to get to Hampden initially.

“To give ourselves a chance of getting to the final.

“Ultimately we aim to win the game on Sunday, whether that is in 90 minutes, extra time or penalties.

“All that matters is we get through.”

Hampden lure helped sign players

Aberdeen will play at Hampden for the first time since the 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic on November 2, 2020.

Boss Goodwin rebuilt the squad in the summer with 11 new signings.

The squad was further strengthened by the loan signings of Graeme Shinnie and Patrik Myslovic during the ongoing January window.

Goodwin insists the lure of cup games at Hampden and the chance of silverware was a major bargaining tool in securing signings.

He said: “It will be the first time for a large number of the squad and it is why they came to Aberdeen in the first place.

“It is how we sold the club to them initially, on the ambitions of the club and level of expectation that is here.

“I’m glad we have been able to get to the last four in the first cup we have all been together in.

“But we are not satisfied with that.

“We need to put a game plan in place and play well on the day if we are to get the result we desire and get all the way to the final.”

The importance of experience

Aberdeen supporters will travel in force to the national stadium as the bid to win a trophy for the first time since 2014 continues.

The Reds ended a five-game winless streak with the recent defeat of St Johnstone to go into the semi-final with positivity.

Aberdeen have the youngest average age of any club in the Scottish Premiership.

With so many young players Goodwin believes the influence of the more seasoned campaigners, like Shinnie, will be fundamental at Hampden.

Goodwin said: “There are a lot of young players in the squad who have never been involved in a game of this magnitude before.

“The experienced boys will certainly have to play their part this weekend.

“A number of them have been involved in these types of games before.

“We have good experience in the ranks, the likes of Joe Lewis, Jonny Hayes, Graeme Shinnie have all been to finals with Aberdeen.

“And a number of other players have been involved in big games.

“Anthony Stewart and Kelle Roos have been involved in play-off finals in England.

“We also have players who have played at a very good level with Bojan Miovski and Ylber Ramadani both senior internationals.

“They will not be fazed by the occasion.”

Goodwin’s pre-Hampden message

Before they take to the Hampden pitch at 3pm on Sunday Goodwin will have hammered home his message – “don’t be overawed by the occasion”.

Goodwin is confident if Aberdeen play to their potential a cup final slot will be secured.

He said: “The most important message from me to the players is not to be overawed by it.

“Don’t be overly concerned by the opposition.

“Of course, we know Rangers are a good side, but at the same time try to remember we are a very good team too.

“If we can play to the levels I believe we are capable of then we’ll give ourselves a great chance of progressing.”