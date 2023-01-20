Joe Harper: I wouldn’t back this Dons team to beat any club in the Premiership away from home – Darvel and Hibs are must-win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Harper: I wouldn’t back this Dons team to beat any club in the Premiership away from home – Darvel and Hibs are must-win

By Joe Harper
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches on against Hearts. Midlothian v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 18 January 2023 (c)James Christie | SportPix.org.uk
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin watches on against Hearts. Midlothian v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership, 18 January 2023 (c)James Christie | SportPix.org.uk

Aberdeen are sinking like the Titanic and manager Jim Goodwin will either save the ship or go down with it.

It is the squad Goodwin built that were humiliated 5-0 at Hearts.

Aberdeen were embarrassed by Hearts, a club they should be competing with for that third-place finish.

The pressure is mounting on Goodwin and his side must deliver  a comprehensive win against Darvel in the Scottish Cup on Monday.

I’m not talking about scraping through to the next round.

The Dons need to win by a healthy margin against the junior minnows.

Aberdeen were humiliated at Tynecastle and have now won just once in eight games since the winter break.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. Image: SNS.

Dons supporters deserve answers

I felt sorry for the Dons supporters who travelled to Edinburgh on Wednesday night in sub-zero temperatures to be served up that shambles.

Time and time again the Red Army have followed the Dons in force away from home, only to be let down.

What is making the Dons so poor on the road?

Aberdeen supporters need answers. And they also need to fix it quickly.

If it isn’t fixed there is a real concern the Dons will be dragged right down the table.

At the moment I would not back this Aberdeen team to beat any club in the Premiership away from home.

After Darvel, the Reds face Hibs away. Both are absolutely must-win games.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie was spot on when he said some of the players in the team lack the right mentality.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales reacts after Hearts are awarded a penalty. Image: SNS.

Baffled and infuriated

It was glaringly obvious at Tynecastle where the Reds were steamrollered.

What made it so frustrating was Aberdeen had played well in the semi-final loss to Rangers on Sunday.

Okay, they didn’t win but at least the Reds went down with a fight.

Which is why I am so baffled, and infuriated, that they could serve up such a shocking performance at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen just didn’t turn up for a game of vital significance in the fight to finish third.

That is completely unacceptable.

Players need to be up for every game

Fatigue or injuries are not an excuse for that.

Players are elite athletes and had three days to recover after 120 minutes of play at Hampden. That is more than enough.

The squad should also be strong enough to deal with any injuries.

You cannot be up for one game at Hampden and not the next.

Players must be on it in every game, fired up and focused to go for only a win.

Regardless of the venue or occasion, be it Hampden, Tynecastle or Darvel, it should be maximum effort and fight in every single match.

That will be tested at non-league Darvel who will be fired up for the biggest game of their lives.

Hearts appeal for a penalty after a handball by Aberdeen’s Liam Scales. Image: SNS.

Red alert should be sounding

This is their moment to shine.

And if Aberdeen aren’t up for it they will quickly discover how important the right mentality really is.

Darvel will have it, there’s no doubt about that.

Away from the cup, Aberdeen are just two points ahead of seventh-placed St Mirren who also have a game in hand.

The red alert should be sounding that the Dons are only nine points ahead of Kilmarnock who occupy the promotion relegation play-off spot.

Hearts Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

The defensive problems are glaringly obvious

Aberdeen are on the slide and it needs to stop now before they drop down the league and into danger.

The Dons have 10 days left of the transfer window to fix the glaringly obvious problem in defence.

Goodwin must sign at least one centre-back and right back before the January transfer window shuts.

That is an absolute necessity.

The defence is the hole that is taking the ship down.

How far down remains to be seen.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. Image: SNS.

No blame for returning Joe Lewis

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis cannot be blamed for the shocking loss to Hearts even though he picked the ball out from the back of his net five times.

Lewis was pitched in at Tynecastle for his first start of the season due to an injury to Kelle Roos.

It was a nightmare return for Lewis as he was completely let down by his defence.

There are 10 players ahead of Lewis and it is their job to protect him, to stop shots in on goal.

Aberdeen’s Hayden Coulson looks dejected at full time at Tynecastle as Graeme Shinnie applauds the travelling support. Image: SNS.

Teams defend from the front and then the back four is the last line of protection.

Lewis was let down and left exposed by his team-mates.

He is no miracle worker and there is only so much he can do if players are clean through on goal or left unmarked at close range.

It is not as if Lewis spilled a shot or dropped the ball. He didn’t.

Hearts fifth goal is the only one he should be saving – but the game was over as a contest by then.

Lewis has shown throughout his Dons career that he is an excellent keeper.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

He was first choice for six seasons until Kelle Roos took that mantle from him.

With Roos out injured Lewis is set to remain in goals.

He will need far more protection from his defence who were posted missing at Tynecastle.

Cove Rangers back on track

Hopefully Cove Rangers are back on track after Morgyn Neill netted an injury time goal to draw 2-2 with Raith Rovers.

Cove had suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Queens Park in new manager Paul Hartley’s first game in charge following his return.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Securing that late equaliser could be the catalyst to kick-start Cove’s season under Hartley.

The first season in the Championship has been a learning process for Cove. Hopefully the only way is up from now.

