Morgyn Neill enjoys Cove Rangers leveller with family watching on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morgyn Neill took great pride in celebrating in front of his family after grabbing a late equaliser for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers.

Neill, who came close to leaving Cove at the start of the January window, was the late saviour as he headed in deep into stoppage-time to secure a 2-2 Championship draw.

The centre-back looked set to be an Alloa Athletic player, with a loan move sanctioned by previous manager Jim McIntyre after he fell out of favour.

However, with Cove opting to change managers after the defeat to Caley Thistle and bring back Paul Hartley, there was a dramatic U-turn to keep Neill at the Balmoral Stadium.

‘I think every goal I’ve scored for Cove has been important’

Upon scoring against Raith, Neill celebrated with gusto in front of the main stand, where his family watched on.

“I’ve never wanted to leave,” said Neill. “The previous manager makes his own decisions. They say football changes very quickly, but I’ve never experienced that before.

“I was in Alloa’s changing room, but as soon as the news came out (McIntyre leaving) I had a wee feeling something would change. I got the call and it was like me signing for Cove again.

“My dad has come back to games. My mum and my wife were there too, so I made sure I celebrated with them.

“I celebrated with the chairman as well, because he never wanted me to leave. The whole loan thing was only because I need games.

“I’m not someone who’s going to come on in games. No matter what I did, that manager wasn’t going to play me.

“I think every goal I’ve scored for Cove has been important – especially the one against Airdrie (last season), which leads to points that help us win the league.”

Cove ‘dug deep’ during Raith match

The draw with Raith may well turn out to be a big point for Cove, who keep a four-point gap between themselves and Arbroath in ninth.

Neill had a hand in Cove’s first goal as well, with his header being blocked by the arm of Ryan Nolan for a penalty.

“We dug deep and there were spells in the game where we had their backs to the wall,” he added. “We had a gameplan – we didn’t play the 3-5-2 and tried to show a bit of respect and deal with what they’re good at.

“The squad is depleted. The main player who scores goals for you (Mitch Megginson) is on the bench (due to illness), Scott Ross missed out and we’ve got Shay Logan to come back. We said at half-time, if we can’t win the game, don’t lose it – a point in this league is massive.

“I didn’t think we lost belief. We got into a lot of areas, but maybe the final ball wasn’t always good. The gaffer sent me up for the last five minutes and it felt like the Airdrie game we won 1-0 here.

“I would think most managers would want their best player in the air against me, because I do think I’m a threat. In every game I try to cause a threat – I got the penalty by getting enough on the ball and it’s hit the boy on the hand.”