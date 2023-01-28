Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings after latest humiliation sees Jim Goodwin axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings after latest humiliation sees Jim Goodwin axed

By Sean Wallace
January 28, 2023, 5:12 pm Updated: January 28, 2023, 5:52 pm
Jim Goodwin at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was sacked after he failed to deliver an “immediate response” to a horrific crash in form.

Goodwin was given a stay of execution by Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the board after the embarrassing Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel.

The axe fell straight after the 6-0 humiliation to Hibs at Easter Road.

It took just 25 minutes from the final whistle of an embarrassing loss for Cormack and the board to pull the trigger.

After just 11 month in the job, Goodwin was sacked with immediate effect, with No.2 Lee Sharp also following him out of Pittodrie.

Goodwin had to go. There was no other option after a third straight humiliation.

Humbled by Hibs, they suffered the worst defeat in the club’s 120-year history when losing at sixth-tier Darvel.

Just days before that, they were thrashed 5-0 by Hearts.

The Hibs defeat will inevitably raise the question of why Goodwin wasn’t sacked after Darvel when many supporters demanded it.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on January 28, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have now won just once in 10 games and this defeat saw Goodwin’s flops crash into the bottom six.

Goodwin was defiant in the build-up to a match of huge significance for both managers, as Hibs’ Lee Johnson was also under intense pressure.

Ahead of the Easter Road showdown, Goodwin said he had “never shirked a challenge in his life”.

If only his team had that attitude. They capitulated meekly in a game where their manager’s future was on the line.

After Josh Campbell netted twice in the opening 15 minutes before Elie Youan made it 3-0 at the break, Kevin Nisbet, Campbell and Will Fish goals piled on the misery for Goodwin.

Aberdeen fans during the cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on January 28, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: SNS

Talking points

Failure to deliver on challenge of ‘immediate response’

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack could not have been clearer in his statement when sticking with under-fire boss Jim Goodwin.

He demanded an “immediate response” from Goodwin and the players… or else.

So there could only be one outcome when they failed so badly to deliver.

Easter Road offered Goodwin and his woefully underperforming players an escape route from the worst defeat in the club’s history at Darvel.

Hibs’ Josh Campbell celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

They didn’t take it.

Many expected the 41-year-old to be gone before Easter Road.

The sword of Damocles had been hanging over Goodwin since Darvel.

It dropped at Easter Road.

This was an opportunity for the Dons to fight for their manager’s future. They didn’t.

They let him down and the club’s fans – a scenario all too frequent.

The bottom line is many of these Aberdeen players are simply not good enough.

There is now the concern that Aberdeen could be viewed as a toxic club, having sacked Goodwin, who had 18 months left on his contract.

The Dons have already had three managers in the last two years.

Stephen Glass, who Goodwin replaced, was also sacked after 11 months.

Aberdeen’s shambolic defending exposed yet again

Why has it taken so long to address the defensive frailty that was glaringly obvious well before before the January transfer window opened?

That is a question only chairman Dave Cormack, director of football Steven Gunn and Goodwin can answer.

Perhaps it is a question for the “Football Monitoring Board” to ponder…

Aberdeen’s damaging defending has been their Achilles heel for months – and so it proved again at Easter Road.

An inability to defend at corners, no cohesion. This defence played like strangers.

It was comprised of a winger at left-back (Jonny Hayes) and a midfielder at right-back (Ross McCrorie)

Yet only now, in the final days of the window, when the season is petering out, that defensive reinforcements are set to be made.

It is understood Watford’s Mattie Pollock has agreed to join the Dons on loan.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock

The 21-year-old right-sided defender has featured four times for the Championship outfit this season.

Pollock was on the bench on Saturday in Watford’s Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

Aberdeen have also offered a pre-contact to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, 22, and have also held talks with Tranmere full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

However, both Idzes and Dacres-Cogley are understood to have delayed decisions while there remains uncertainty about Goodwin’s future.

That uncertainty is now over following Goodwin’s sacking straight after the Hibs horror show.

Hibs’ Josh Campbell (L) scores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. Image: SNS

It took just 10 minutes for Hibs to breach Aberdeen’s vulnerable defence. A cross from Youan was meekly parried out by keeper Joe Lewis.

Campbell pounced on the loose ball to shoot home from six yards.

It set the tone for the game, with Campbell heading in from 12 yards in 15th minute.

Five minutes later, the Dons were 2-0 down when they failed to clear the box and Campbell brilliantly headed in from 12 yards.

A third followed just before time when Elie Youan was left unchallenged at a corner to head home.

Hibs’ Elie Youan (L) scores to make it 3-0. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s toothless attack lacking creativity and goals

Aberdeen’s toothless attack have been posted missing in the recent horrific run of results.

Having failed to score against sixth-tier Darvel, the Reds were completely devoid of any attacking creativity, threat or tempo at Easter Road.

Players who should be capable of turning games with a moment of magic were anonymous.

So often a creative outlet, Duk was left far too isolated on the left flank against Hibs.

The drive was there, but there was no support when Duk embarked on rampaging runs.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski was well marshalled by the Hibs defence and continually had to drop deep in search of the ball.

Aberdeen offered no threat from set-pieces either.

Corners were crossed into the box, but too often keeper David Marshall was allowed to pick them out of the air unchallenged.

When the defence is so vulnerable, the attack has to fire to have a slim chance of scrambling a result.

The defence and attack were both anonymous in a team that looks broken.

Talking tactics

Goodwin made three changes to the starting XI that suffered the humiliating Scottish Cup exit.

As expected, influential midfielder Graeme Shinnie and leading scorer Bojan Mioviski returned having both been on the bench at Darvel.

Jonny Hayes also returned with Patrik Myslovic, Ryan Duncan and Hayden Coulson dropping to the bench.

Hayes moved into the left-back position as Goodwin set up with a four-man back-line in a 4-2-3-1.

Jim Goodwin applauding the Aberdeen fans, who arrived at Hibs with a “Goodwin Out” banner. Image: SNS

Referee watch

Craig Napier: Aberdeen’s previous visit to Easter Road was dominated by a controversial decision when Liam Scales was wrongly dismissed for a challenge on Ryan Porteous in September.

A penalty was also awarded for that incident with the Dons 1-0 up. They would lose 3-1 and Jim Goodwin received a hefty ban for post-match comments about Porteous.

There was no contentious decisions from Napier in a game Hibs dominated, although Scales was sent off – again – on 86 minutes.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 3; McCrorie 2, Stewart 2, Scales 2, Hayes 2 (Myslovic 83) ; Ramadani 4; Shinnie 4 (Barron 83); Kennedy 3 (Roberts 60), Clarkson 3 (Coulson 60), Duk4 ; Miovski 3 (Duncan 83)

Subs not used: Ritchie, Barron, Myslovic, Watkins, Polvara,  Marshall.

HIBS (4-3-3): Marshall 6; Cadden 7, Hanlon 6, Fish 6, Stevenson 6; Newell 7, Jeggo 6, Campbell 7; Youan 7, McKirdy 6 (Miller 68), McGeady 6 (Nisbet 68)

Subs not used: Johnson, Cabraja, Tavares, Henderson, MacIntyre, O’Connor, Laidlaw.

Star man

Josh Campbell (Hibs): Netted a hat-trick. Two goals inside the first 15 minutes to take the pressure off Hibs in a high stakes game for both clubs.

Was a constant threat throughout and then topped his performance with a late converted penalty.

Tags

Conversation

Most Read

More from Press and Journal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented