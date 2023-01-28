Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has outlined his reasons why Graeme Shinnie wasn’t included in the Dons line-up against Darvel.

The Dons were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by the West of Scotland Premier Division side on Monday in one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Scottish Cup.

Former Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, who has returned to the club on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season, was a surprise omission from the starting XI.

Fellow new recruit Patrik Myslovic was handed his first start for the Dons since moving to Pittodrie on loan from Slovakian side MSK Zilina.

Goodwin brought on four substitutes as the Dons tried to rescue the tie but Shinnie was left on the bench.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s crucial showdown with Hibernian at Easter Road, Goodwin admitted the decision to omit Shinnie from the line-up did not pay off.

The Dons boss said: “He wasn’t injured. I thought I had picked a team that was good enough to go and beat Darvel.

“Unfortunately as a manager everything is looked at after the event.

“Hindsight is a great thing but I had wanted to try and get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible.

“That decision was mine and mine solely and it is unfortunate it did not pay off.”