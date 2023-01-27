Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking ‘easy option’ to sack him after Darvel humiliation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Under-pressure boss Jim Goodwin admits sacking him would have been the “easy option” for Aberdeen’s board after the Darvel humiliation.

Goodwin is grateful to chairman Dave Cormack and the board for giving him a stay of execution despite the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

A club statement on Wednesday confirmed Goodwin would be in the dugout against Hibs on Saturday but also included the board’s demand for an “immediate response”.

Now after a period of “soul searching” Goodwin is determined to prove to the board, supporters and also himself that he is “the man to take this club forward.”

The disaster in Darvel was the latest low in a crash in form that has yielded just one win from the last nine games.

Goodwin accepts he has to “earn the trust and faith” of the fanbase yet again.

Many supporters have called for Goodwin to be sacked but the Dons board opted not to wield the axe after showdown talks with the 41-year-old.

Goodwin admits he is now operating on a “game-to-game basis” in a bid to save his job and says that is the best he could have hoped for.

Following talks with his players, Goodwin is confident he has the full backing of the squad to help him turn it around – starting at Hibs on Saturday.

Goodwin said: “I am grateful to the board of directors for giving me this opportunity on Saturday.

“It would have been easy to sack me, that would be the easy option.

“They have shown great belief in me by bringing me to the club in the first place.

“I have had great support from the board in order to make the kind of changes we have made behind the scenes and on the park.

“I am grateful to them for giving me another chance to try and put things right.

“Now I have to prove to the supporters, the board and prove to myself that I am the man to take this club forward.”

‘I have to try to get the supporters back on side’

Since the cup exit to sixth tier Darvel the Dons boss admits there has been much soul-searching.

There is an anger within supporters for the club’s unacceptable predicament.

Goodwin, as manager, will inevitably take the brunt of that criticism with many fans calling for his exit.

What kept him on an even keel during a difficult week of showdown talks when his Aberdeen career hung in the balance?

He said: “I suppose it’s just a case of wanting to prove to people I have what it takes to succeed here at this club.

“I have never shirked a challenge in my life during my playing career and managerial career.

“When you are going through that difficult period that is when you find out a lot about yourself.

“And you find out a lot about other people as well.

“You find out about those who are really with you and really want you to do well.

“There has been a lot of soul-searching and a lot of honest conversations.

“But I do still believe I am the man to take this club forward.

“I have a lot of people to convince at the moment and have to try to get the supporters back on side.

“Try to restore some pride in their club.

“I have to show that the decision made by the board in terms of my appointment was the right one.

“I am determined as ever to go prove that to people.”

‘It is game by game, simple as that’

Aberdeen chairman Cormack and the board held a summit meeting at Pittodrie on Wednesday to discuss Goodwin’s position.

Following that the club’s ‘football monitoring board’ – Cormack, Stewart Milne (former chairman), Steven Gunn (director of football) and Willie Garner (former player and former assistant manager) held talks with Goodwin.

The outcome was the decision to stick with the manager.

Goodwin said: “I think we are all in agreement that things need to change and need to change quickly.

“It is not acceptable for a squad of this quality and a club of this size to be on the run we are on.

“There is no time limit put on this but there is a real onus on us turning things around quickly.

“As far as I am concerned right now in my situation it is game by game, simple as that.

“We have got to go to Easter Road and put on a performance that shows we want to make amends.”

‘Players are very much on my side’

Goodwin has been backed by the board financially and splashed out £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer transfer window.

He held crisis talks with his underperforming squad at Cormack Park on Tuesday.

Asked if the players are behind him, Goodwin said: “I believe they are.

“I have had conversations with the group and I have had conversations with individuals.

“The players are very much on my side and I am grateful to them for that.

“They are taking as much responsibility as I have on my shoulders as well.

“There are good characters in that dressing room.

“We are all accountable for results, whether we win, lose or draw.

“There is nobody not taking responsibility for the situation we are in.”

Did Goodwin expect to be sacked?

Aberdeen’s humiliating loss to sixth tier Darvel came just five days after crashing to a 5-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Asked if he expected to be sacked after Darvel, Goodwin said: “Obviously after a defeat of that magnitude you are never quite sure what way it is going to go.

“I think the board and I are determined as ever to make it right.

“It is not a club over the last 20 years that has been used to changing managers.

“There has always been a bit of stability at Aberdeen.

“I want to be here for a long time but in order for that to happen the results need to change quickly.

“I need to try and regain the trust and the belief of the supporters and shown them that I am up for it.”