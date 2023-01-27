Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking ‘easy option’ to sack him after Darvel humiliation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking ‘easy option’ to sack him after Darvel humiliation

By Sean Wallace
January 27, 2023, 10:30 pm
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS

Under-pressure boss Jim Goodwin admits sacking him would have been the “easy option” for Aberdeen’s board after the Darvel humiliation.

Goodwin is grateful to chairman Dave Cormack and the board for giving him a stay of execution despite the worst result in the club’s 120-year history.

A club statement on Wednesday confirmed Goodwin would be in the dugout against Hibs on Saturday but also included the board’s demand for an “immediate response”.

Now after a period of “soul searching” Goodwin is determined to prove to the board, supporters and also himself that he is “the man to take this club forward.”

The disaster in Darvel was the latest low in a crash in form that has yielded just one win from the last nine games.

Goodwin accepts he has to “earn the trust and faith” of the fanbase yet again.

Many supporters have called for Goodwin to be sacked but the Dons board opted not to wield the axe after showdown talks with the 41-year-old.

Goodwin admits he is now operating on a “game-to-game basis” in a bid to save his job and says that is the best he could have hoped for.

Following talks with his players, Goodwin is confident he has the full backing of the squad to help him turn it around – starting at Hibs on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Scottish Cup loss to Darvel. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I am grateful to the board of directors for giving me this opportunity on Saturday.

“It would have been easy to sack me, that would be the easy option.

“They have shown great belief in me by bringing me to the club in the first place.

“I have had great support from the board in order to make the kind of changes we have made behind the scenes and on the park.

“I am grateful to them for giving me another chance to try and put things right.

“Now I have to prove to the supporters, the board and prove to myself that I am the man to take this club forward.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

‘I have to try to get the supporters back on side’

Since the cup exit to sixth tier Darvel the Dons boss admits there has been much soul-searching.

There is an anger within supporters for the club’s unacceptable predicament.

Goodwin, as manager, will inevitably take the brunt of that criticism with many fans calling for his exit.

What kept him on an even keel during a difficult week of showdown talks when his Aberdeen career hung in the balance?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin walks off the pitch following Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat to Darvel in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS

He said: “I suppose it’s just a case of wanting to prove to people I have what it takes to succeed here at this club.

“I have never shirked a challenge in my life during my playing career and managerial career.

“When you are going through that difficult period that is when you find out a lot about yourself.

“And you find out a lot about other people as well.

“You find out about those who are really with you and really want you to do well.

“There has been a lot of soul-searching and a lot of honest conversations.

“But I do still believe I am the man to take this club forward.

“I have a lot of people to convince at the moment and have to try to get the supporters back on side.

“Try to restore some pride in their club.

“I have to show that the decision made by the board in terms of my appointment was the right one.

“I am determined as ever to go prove that to people.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, left, at Darvel. Image: SNS

‘It is game by game, simple as that’

Aberdeen chairman Cormack and the board held a summit meeting at Pittodrie on Wednesday to discuss Goodwin’s position.

Following that the club’s ‘football monitoring board’ – Cormack, Stewart Milne (former chairman), Steven Gunn (director of football) and Willie Garner (former player and former assistant manager) held talks with Goodwin.

The outcome was the decision to stick with the manager.

Jordan Kirkpatrick is mobbed by teammates after making it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Goodwin said: “I think we are all in agreement that things need to change and need to change quickly.

“It is not acceptable for a squad of this quality and a club of this size to be on the run we are on.

“There is no time limit put on this but there is a real onus on us turning things around quickly.

“As far as I am concerned right now in my situation it is game by game, simple as that.

“We have got to go to Easter Road and put on a performance that shows we want to make amends.”

Aberdeen fans watch on during a Scottish Cup Fourth Round defeat at sixth tier Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

‘Players are very much on my side’

Goodwin has been backed by the board financially and splashed out £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer transfer window.

He held crisis talks with his underperforming squad at Cormack Park on Tuesday.

Asked if the players are behind him, Goodwin said: “I believe they are.

“I have had conversations with the group and I have had conversations with individuals.

“The players are very much on my side and I am grateful to them for that.

“They are taking as much responsibility as I have on my shoulders as well.

“There are good characters in that dressing room.

“We are all accountable for results, whether we win, lose or draw.

“There is nobody not taking responsibility for the situation we are in.”

Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Did Goodwin expect to be sacked?

Aberdeen’s humiliating loss to sixth tier Darvel came just five days after crashing to a 5-0 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Asked if he expected to be sacked after Darvel, Goodwin said: “Obviously after a defeat of that magnitude you are never quite sure what way it is going to go.

“I think the board and I are determined as ever to make it right.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Scottish Cup tie at Darvel. Image: SNS

“It is not a club over the last 20 years that has been used to changing managers.

“There has always been a bit of stability at Aberdeen.

“I want to be here for a long time but in order for that to happen the results need to change quickly.

“I need to try and regain the trust and the belief of the supporters and shown them that I am up for it.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn't feature against Darvel
2
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
'We have to show we care': Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there's only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his…
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin may be under intense pressure... but he isn't showing…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen won't underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Where is the pride in playing for Aberdeen, a famous club who…
2
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Aberdeen target Bailey Wright could move out on loan this month, confirms Sunderland boss…
Aberdeen's players reflect on their defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds: I know Aberdeen players won't be allowed to forget their part in…
Aberdeen manager JIm Goodwin before the Scottish Cup defeat at Darvel. Image: SNS
Frank McDougall says Jim Goodwin is 'very lucky man' to still be Aberdeen boss...…
4

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented