Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there’s only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his job at Aberdeen from here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: After week from hell, there’s only one way Jim Goodwin keeps his job at Aberdeen from here

By Richard Gordon
January 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 28, 2023, 11:00 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS

It has been a week like no other for Aberdeen FC, which began with the worst result in the club’s proud 120-year history, and will end this afternoon with a crucial 90 minutes at Easter Road.

In between times, there was an announcement which, it would seem, flew in the face of logic for the vast majority of the Dons support.

The decision to stand by boss Jim Goodwin for now, when it belatedly came, was one which shocked almost everyone.

In last week’s column, following the capitulation at Tynecastle, I wrote the following: “The cold, hard facts are that, going by the recent sequence of results, it is becoming more difficult to put up a case for the status quo.”

Following the Scottish Cup embarrassment in Darvel, Goodwin’s position became yet more untenable. That being the case, the response from the club, when it came, was not what most fans were anticipating.

The statement released on Wednesday evening suggested an absolute failure to read the room in that respect, and the reference to the “strong performance” in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers was, in the wake of the two subsequent matches, unnecessary and irrelevant.

I understand why it was inserted; an attempt to inject some kind of positivity, but that would have cut no ice with supporters still hurt and angry following the side’s Ayrshire humiliation.

One thing we did learn was the club has a football monitoring board, the composition of which also prompted much online discussion.

The release went on to claim the board believed the senior players and squad are behind the manager.

Sadly, there was little or no evidence of that at either Tynecastle or Recreation Park.

The statement ended with a clear warning that an “immediate response” was expected ahead of the trip to Hibs on Saturday.

Echoes of the end of Mark McGhee’s rein

There are echoes here of late 2010 when the Dons were thrashed 9-0 by Celtic and Mark McGhee made his infamous post-match comments.

Mark should have been dismissed within hours of that one, but then chairman Stewart Milne prevaricated and allowed the situation to limp on for more than three weeks.

Mark McGhee, right, in his time as Aberdeen boss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In Stewart’s case, he was simply trying to show some compassion. He did not want to sack the manager, he wanted to give him the chance to turn things round.

But that always looked doomed to failure, and all it led to was a corrosive uncertainty which hung over the club until the chairman finally acted.

Jim looks to be in a similar position. Talking to friends and reading online comments, it seems a large proportion of Aberdeen fans believe the axe will inevitably fall. It is simply a case of when, not if.

Have board spelled out clearly to Goodwin exactly what he needs to do to save his job?

Being in charge of a club the size of Aberdeen comes with inherent pressure and expectation. It is not an easy one to manage at the best of times, even less so with the threat of the sack looming large.

If the Dons lose today, is that it? What if they win this afternoon, but lose or draw at home to St Mirren next midweek?

The club have not spelled out publicly what exactly an immediate response amounts to and, although that inescapably leads to all of us on the outside speculating over it, that was probably the right thing to do.

I would, however, hope for Jim Goodwin’s sake, that he has been given clear and achievable targets – something by which his performance can be fairly assessed, and which leave him in no doubt about what is now expected of him and his team.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the Scottish Cup tie at Darvel. Image: SNS

Those might be slightly longer term than many think, but in the absence of any specific information, it is understandable that, for the foreseeable future, plenty of supporters will believe Jim is just one result away from losing his job.

The only thing that can change that is a lengthy unbeaten run with a series of improved performances.

Can he and the players repay the apparent faith the board has shown in them?

It has to be open to question, but we are about to find out, beginning in the capital at three o’clock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road during the 6-0 loss to Hibs. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Embarrassed, humiliated and shell-shocked' - Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack feels he's let supporters down…
Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday's 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS
Time for Dave Cormack to look beyond Britain? We look at who might be…
Jim Goodwin applauds the Aberdeen fans at Easter Road ahead of the game at Hibs - as they unveil a "Goodwin Out" banner. Image: SNS
'It's about time but the players have to take a lot of the blame'…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looking dejected during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin SACKED after 6-0 hammering at Hibs proves final straw for Dave Cormack…
Jim Goodwin at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Hibs 6-0 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings after latest humiliation sees Jim Goodwin…
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn't feature against Darvel
2
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
'We have to show we care': Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined…
Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin at full time after the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin may be under intense pressure... but he isn't showing…
Manager Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin vows to repay Aberdeen board for not taking 'easy option' to sack…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500
Police 'increasingly concerned' for 28 year old Ann-Marie Gordon who went missing on Monday
Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing 28-year-old woman last seen in Aberdeen on Monday
Billy Mckay wheels away after levelling for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Raith Rovers 2-2 Caley Thistle: The Verdict - Ratings, star man and talking points…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals the motivational pitch he used in his efforts to get Ross…
Thurso naked man
Man, 24, charged with police assault following late-night 'naked rampage' in Thurso
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
CR0028560 Banks o' Dee's new management team of (co-managers) Jamie Watt, Roy McBain, Josh Winton (coach) and head of youth development Aggie Gray. Picture of (L-R) Aggie Gray, Josh Winton, Roy McBain, Jamie Watt. Picture by Kenny Elrick 31/05/2021
Banks o' Dee appoint Josh Winton and Paul Lawson as co-managers
A82 crash
Three injured in multi-vehicle crash on the A82 outside Inverness
Aviemore Sled Dog Rally
IN PICTURES: Aviemore Sled Dog Rally returns as huskies hit the Cairngorm trails
CR0040783 Highland League between Inverurie Locos and Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh 2nd goal celebration Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Champions Fraserburgh record impressive win against Inverurie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented