‘We have to show we care’: Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis says players are determined to show right response to Darvel disaster

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis accepts angry supporters don’t want to hear cliches – they want results.

Veteran stopper Lewis is under no illusions as to the level of humiliation the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel inflicted on the club.

So bad was the result he accepts talk is cheap, words are hollow.

Only actions count in the bid to turnaround a crash in form that has yielded just one win in nine – and the club’s worst ever defeat.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board opted not to sack Jim Goodwin as manager but have demanded an “immediate improvement”.

Lewis accepts players must go out against Hibs today and show they do care about the club’s precarious plight… and turn it around.

He said: “Nobody wants to hear us say how much we want to put it right and come out with cliches.

“Nobody wants to hear us say those things – they want to see us go out there, put on a performance and start winning games again.

“We have to show and provide evidence that the players do care.

“That they do back the manager and we are trying to turn things around.

“That’s the only way you can do it.

“You can say things as much as you want but unless you actually do it nobody cares what you’re talking about.”

‘Everyone needs to have a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror’

The Aberdeen board held talks with Goodwin on Wednesday as the manager’s future hung in the balance.

They opted to back the 41-year-old who has been in the position for 11 months.

Previous manager Stephen Glass was sacked last year after 11 months in the managerial position.

Lewis said the players are equally culpable for the dismal form.

He said: “I don’t think you can point the finger at anyone because nobody in the first-team squad can look at someone else and say it’s their fault.

“Everyone needs to have a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror.

“We have to work as hard as we can as individuals and as a team to put this right.

“It’s not going to be a quick fix, it’s something we have to address together.

“Nobody here has the right to look at anyone else saying it’s their fault.

“We need to go and show it now. “

Difficult discussions after Darvel

In the aftermath of the Darvel loss Lewis confirmed there were a “lot of difficult discussions” amongst players.

Goodwin also held talks with the underperforming players and is adamant he retains the backing of the dressing room.

However Lewis accepts it will take more than a win against Hibs at Easter Road today to win back alienated supporters.

Lewis said: “It has been a really difficult few days, a lot of criticism has come our way and rightly so.

“There have been a lot of difficult conversations among ourselves.

“We know we have to put things right and there’s no quick fix, one result won’t change everyone’s minds about us.

“But a good result this weekend would be a start.

“Monday was the worst day of my time here, absolutely.

“There’s no getting away from it or hiding from it.

“You can try to drown out the noise as much as you can, but you can’t get away from how disappointing it was or how frustrated and angry a large part of the support is.”

‘It hurts and damages your pride’

Aberdeen’s first choice keeper for six seasons, Lewis lost the No.1 spot to summer signing Kelle Roos at the start of this campaign.

Dutch keeper Roos suffered a thigh injury in the League Cup semi-final extra-time loss to Rangers.

Lewis came in for the injured Roos for his first game time of the season in a trip to Hearts.

They lost 5-0 at Tynecastle then five days later suffered the worst loss in the club’s 120-year history at Darvel.

Lewis said: “It has been incredibly difficult.

“You don’t want to be part of these defeats and you don’t want these defeats to happen to the team at all or individually.

“It hurts and damages your pride.

“There is only one way to show a reaction as a group of players and individuals.

“We need to show confidence and leadership on the pitch.

“From my own point of view, it was disappointing to go into the team and for results to go this way.

“From a personal point of view, I need to show a response as well.”

‘Anger and frustration towards us’

Aberdeen have taken just four points from a possible 21 in the Premiership since returning form the winter break.

During that period the Dons have also exited both domestic cup competitions.

All that remains is the battle for third, which received a brutal reality check at Tynecastle.

Lewis said: “There is no doubt there is a fair amount of anger and frustration towards us by large sections of the support.

“You have to expect that when you have results like Monday and last Wednesday (Hearts).

“It happens, you get criticised and abused or whatever you want to call it on social media and those platforms.

“It comes with the territory and the only way to limit that and put it right is with results on the pitch.”