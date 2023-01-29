Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack determined to get next managerial appointment right as search for Jim Goodwin’s replacement steps up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack determined to get next managerial appointment right as search for Jim Goodwin’s replacement steps up

By Sean Wallace
January 29, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 5:07 pm
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road - (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen Chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road - (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he is determined to get the club’s next managerial appointment right.

He believes the Dons remain an “attractive proposition” for managerial candidates despite sacking three bosses in less than two years.

Cormack also confirmed he aims to address the Dons defensive problems “really quickly” with the transfer window set to close at midnight on Tuesday.

The Dons board are set to meet for talks on replacing Jim Goodwin who was immediately sacked after the 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Cormack confirmed he and the board had not discussed a possible replacement for Goodwin prior to the Hibs defeat.

United States based chairman Cormack will remain in Aberdeen to oversee the recruitment process.

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Goodwin, in the job for just 11 months, is the third manager axed by Cormack.

Stephen Glass was sacked in February last year after 11 months and Derek McInnes was dismissed in March 2021.

Potential candidates to replace Goodwin are former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon who is currently without a club.

Another possibility is former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

Cowley was in the frame for the Aberdeen post with Stephen Glass two years ago only to withdraw to take on the job at Portsmouth.

He was dismissed by Portsmouth in January.

Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is one of the bookies’ favourites and is a free agent.

Aberdeen could also spread their net wide and look at a managerial appointment from outside Britain.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Easter Road. Who will he choose next? Image: SNS

Cormack said: “I am determined with the rest of the board to get this right.

“When you run a business, a football club or in my background software companies it is about having a strategy and a vision.

“That is all fair and well, but it is down to having the right people in place at the right time that are able to execute it.

“And I am determined from my perspective and the board’s perspective to continue to drive us forwards.

“I have got it wrong and we will take stock on Sunday on where we go from here.

“We will gather as a group and have a conversation.

“We haven’t even discussed it.”

Hibs’ Josh Campbell celebrates with teammates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen.

‘Aberdeen is a very attractive club to be at’

Goodwin was secured as manager from St Mirren for a six figure compensation fee in February last year.

He was bankrolled by Cormack and the board to rebuild a team that finished in the bottom six last season.

Goodwin spent in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer window.

However the Dons crashed into the bottom six following the loss at Hibs.

Goodwin said: “Aberdeen is a very attractive club to be at.

“The expectations, rightly so, are high.

“It is not a lack of investment.

“We are determined to get this right.”

Cormack to address defensive problems

As well as the search for a new manager the Dons also have to address the problems within the defence.

Cormack and the board have little time to do that with the transfer window closing at midnight on Tuesday.

Aberdeen have only two recognised centre-backs in Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic.

Josh Campbell (L) starts the scoring by making it 1-0 Hibs against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Scales is ineligible to play against parent club Celtic due to the terms of his loan deal.

In the defeat at Hibs winger Jonny Hayes played at left-back with midfielder Ross McCrorie at right-back.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down after just 15 minutes at Easter Road.

For the second time in two weeks they suffered humiliation in Edinburgh having lost 5-0 to Hearts.

Cormack was at Easter Road to witness the heavy defeat and admits “we can’t defend”.

He accepts that is a problem that must be addressed immediately.

Aberdeen fans are dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on January 28, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Image: SNS.

Defensive targets delay decisions

It is understood Watford’s Mattie Pollock has agreed to join the Dons on loan.

The 21-year-old right-sided defender has featured five times for the Championship outfit this season.

He came off the bench in the 71st minute of Watford’s 2-0 Championship loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have also offered a pre-contact to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, 22, and have also held talks with Tranmere full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Both Idzes and Dacres-Cogley are understood to have delayed decisions while there remained uncertainty about Goodwin’s future.

Cormack said: “Our challenge right now is we can’t defend.

“Some of the goals we lost, you just can’t perform like that.

“We have to address this really quickly.”

It is expected Barry Robson will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Aberdeen host St Mirren on Wednesday before another home clash with Motherwell on Saturday.

Cormack said: “We need to take stock immediately and get a team in place for the St Mirren and Motherwell games coming up.”

