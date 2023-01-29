Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack determined to get next managerial appointment right as search for Jim Goodwin’s replacement steps up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists he is determined to get the club’s next managerial appointment right.

He believes the Dons remain an “attractive proposition” for managerial candidates despite sacking three bosses in less than two years.

Cormack also confirmed he aims to address the Dons defensive problems “really quickly” with the transfer window set to close at midnight on Tuesday.

The Dons board are set to meet for talks on replacing Jim Goodwin who was immediately sacked after the 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Cormack confirmed he and the board had not discussed a possible replacement for Goodwin prior to the Hibs defeat.

United States based chairman Cormack will remain in Aberdeen to oversee the recruitment process.

Goodwin, in the job for just 11 months, is the third manager axed by Cormack.

Stephen Glass was sacked in February last year after 11 months and Derek McInnes was dismissed in March 2021.

Potential candidates to replace Goodwin are former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon who is currently without a club.

Another possibility is former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

Cowley was in the frame for the Aberdeen post with Stephen Glass two years ago only to withdraw to take on the job at Portsmouth.

He was dismissed by Portsmouth in January.

Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is one of the bookies’ favourites and is a free agent.

Aberdeen could also spread their net wide and look at a managerial appointment from outside Britain.

Cormack said: “I am determined with the rest of the board to get this right.

“When you run a business, a football club or in my background software companies it is about having a strategy and a vision.

“That is all fair and well, but it is down to having the right people in place at the right time that are able to execute it.

“And I am determined from my perspective and the board’s perspective to continue to drive us forwards.

“I have got it wrong and we will take stock on Sunday on where we go from here.

“We will gather as a group and have a conversation.

“We haven’t even discussed it.”

‘Aberdeen is a very attractive club to be at’

Goodwin was secured as manager from St Mirren for a six figure compensation fee in February last year.

He was bankrolled by Cormack and the board to rebuild a team that finished in the bottom six last season.

Goodwin spent in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer window.

However the Dons crashed into the bottom six following the loss at Hibs.

Goodwin said: “Aberdeen is a very attractive club to be at.

“The expectations, rightly so, are high.

“It is not a lack of investment.

“We are determined to get this right.”

Following an unacceptable run of results since the World Cup break, the Club confirms it has parted company with Jim Goodwin and first team assistant manager Lee Sharp with immediate effect. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/a6iUK2EGgL — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) January 28, 2023

Cormack to address defensive problems

As well as the search for a new manager the Dons also have to address the problems within the defence.

Cormack and the board have little time to do that with the transfer window closing at midnight on Tuesday.

Aberdeen have only two recognised centre-backs in Anthony Stewart and Liam Scales, on loan from Celtic.

Scales is ineligible to play against parent club Celtic due to the terms of his loan deal.

In the defeat at Hibs winger Jonny Hayes played at left-back with midfielder Ross McCrorie at right-back.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down after just 15 minutes at Easter Road.

For the second time in two weeks they suffered humiliation in Edinburgh having lost 5-0 to Hearts.

Cormack was at Easter Road to witness the heavy defeat and admits “we can’t defend”.

He accepts that is a problem that must be addressed immediately.

Defensive targets delay decisions

It is understood Watford’s Mattie Pollock has agreed to join the Dons on loan.

The 21-year-old right-sided defender has featured five times for the Championship outfit this season.

He came off the bench in the 71st minute of Watford’s 2-0 Championship loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Aberdeen have also offered a pre-contact to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, 22, and have also held talks with Tranmere full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Both Idzes and Dacres-Cogley are understood to have delayed decisions while there remained uncertainty about Goodwin’s future.

Cormack said: “Our challenge right now is we can’t defend.

“Some of the goals we lost, you just can’t perform like that.

“We have to address this really quickly.”

It is expected Barry Robson will take charge of the first team on an interim basis.

Aberdeen host St Mirren on Wednesday before another home clash with Motherwell on Saturday.

Cormack said: “We need to take stock immediately and get a team in place for the St Mirren and Motherwell games coming up.”