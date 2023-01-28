Watford defender Mattie Pollock ‘agrees deal’ to join Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford defender Mattie Pollock is closing in on a deal to join Aberdeen.

According to a report on Football Insider, the 21-year-old has opted to join the Dons in favour of a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Grimsby Town player, who had a loan spell at Cheltenham last season, signed a five-year deal when he joined Watford in 2021.

Pollock, who has made four appearances for Watford this season, was close to joining Exeter City earlier this month but according to reports in England he set to make the switch to the Scottish Premiership on loan to the end of the season.

Hibernian, who the Dons face today, were also understood to be keen to land the defender.

Watford bolstered their defence on Friday by signing Scotland international Ryan Porteous from Hibs in a £450,000.

The 23-year-old had turned down a new deal at Easter Road and was out of contract in the summer.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has said he is keen to bolster his defensive options ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday.