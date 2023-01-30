Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen legend Joe Harper says it is imperative the Dons take their time to find the right manager to succeed Jim Goodwin.

A plethora of names from across the globe have been touted as potential candidates for the vacant Dons job following Goodwin’s departure after Saturday’s 6-0 defeat by Hibernian.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon and former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley, who was interviewed for the Dons job when Stephen Glass was appointed, were among the early contenders.

Spaniard Marti Cifuentes, the head coach of Swedish side Hammarby and Norwegian Geir Bakke, who is in charge of Lillestrom, have also been mentioned.

Harper believes the Dons board should take their time to assess all possible options.

He said: “The important thing is to take the time to get it right this time.

“Some of the names on the list are uninspiring. They are out of a job because they didn’t fulfil their potential elsewhere.

“You are always going to get a lot of people linked with a job as big as being the Aberdeen manager.

“I heard some people suggesting (Peterborough United boss) Darren Ferguson would be a good appointment because he would be able to call upon his father (Sir Alex) for help.

“That’s not going to happen.

“I think there is no point rushing into a decision.

“We have got people at the club who are capable of holding it together to get a couple of results while the board assesses all of the options.”

But Harper admitted he is concerned about the possibility of the Dons being caught up in a relegation dogfight if results don’t start to improve.

Dons in seventeenth spot in Premiership

Goodwin left the Dons in seventh spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Harper, Aberdeen’s record goalscorer, said: “We need to forget about chasing European places and top six for the time-being.

“After the recent games, I’m more worried about us being relegated.

“Sometimes when you are in a slump like this you think it will stop when the manager goes but sometimes it doesn’t.

“We are nine points above the teams at the bottom.

“There is a bit of a gap which should give the board some time to get the right person.

“The board shouldn’t be scared to look at candidates from outside of Scotland.

“There might be strong candidates from down south and abroad who would be a good fit.

“I don’t think there is a standout candidate so it will be interesting to see who emerges as the successor.”

Harper, meanwhile, felt the Dons players should have been embarrassed by their recent displays after following up a 5-0 defeat at Hearts with the Scottish Cup disaster at Darvel and then a 6-0 thrashing by a Hibernian side that have been badly out of form this season.

‘I felt sick watching the game’

He said: “I felt sick watching the game. The performance was an absolute disgrace.

“Not a single player got pass marks – it was just a disaster.

“There was no passion or pride on show.

“Ahead of the match, the players were always going to come out and say they were backing the manager.

“But actions speak louder than words.

“I didn’t see any difference from the performances against Hearts and Darvel to suggest the players had upped their game.

“It wasn’t good enough and there are going to be a lot of changes.”

‘Jim had to go’

Goodwin’s departure was confirmed a mere 19 minutes after full-time at Easter Road and Harper felt the Dons were right to announce the news quickly.

He said: “It was right that Jim was sacked there and then.

“Why drag it out any longer? It was obvious. He was given the second chance at Hibs and he had to win at Easter Road and then against St Mirren or he was away.

“Jim had to go.

“I know the fans are angry at Dave Cormack but Dave gave the manager a lot of money to buy players.

“Dave didn’t buy the players – the manager recognised the players he wanted and he got them.

“There were a lot of things Jim could have handled better – such as the way Andy Considine, Scott Brown and Christian Ramirez all left the club.

“His tactics were questionable in games and in the Darvel game – a huge match in the context of the season – he left Graeme Shinnie and Bojan Miovski out of the team when they should have definitely started.

“Did they not learn the lesson from resting players against Raith Rovers a couple of years ago?

“It was a Scottish Cup match. Whatever the opposition, you should be putting out your strongest team to make sure you get through.”