Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has once again impressively bounced back to silence critics for another week at least as his side blew away Kilmarnock with a 3-0 win.

Coming off the back of an embarrassing result crashing out of the Scottish Cup to Hamilton, a win looked near impossible for the Staggies at the start of last week.

However, the addition of two strikers before the match hinted at a change in shape for County.

That was indeed the case as new man Eamonn Brophy partnered with Jordan White from the offing.

Despite St Mirren fans on social media warning of a player in poor form, Brophy looked hungry from the beginning and chased after every ball that came his way.

Only 12 minutes

It took just 12 minutes for the Scotland cap to open his account in Dingwall. It feels like Brophy can quickly become a fan favourite at Ross County, especially if that trademark wolf celebration is on display often.

The switch to a five-defender formation allowed for the first glimpse at what looks like could be a fruitful pairing at the top end of the park.

Jordan White was the perfect partner for Brophy. With White’s flick-ons and tendency to drop deep, it meant his hard work could finally be put to good use by Brophy who always looks to play on the shoulder and sniff out the scraps in and around the box.

There could be an easier way to the goal trail for Malky’s men if he chooses to continue with the same pairing going forward.

Ross County’s Yan Dhanda adopted creative role

The attacking fold was completed attractively with Yan Dhanda adopting a creative role behind the two strikers. As County fans will now be getting used to, Dhanda was flawless in his performance looking as comfortable and creative as ever on the ball. Being used in a central area unleashes the best in Dhanda.

Becoming the creative hook in a newly formed front three should only continue his impressive performances whilst all in all working towards the ball hitting the back of the net for the Staggies more often.