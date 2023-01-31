Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart has been nominated for January’s SWPL 1 Player of the Month award.

Stewart started in all three of the Dons’ top-flight games in January and scored in the wins against Hamilton Accies and Glasgow Women.

Her goals played a pivotal role in helping Aberdeen climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since August, with the Dons currently sitting ninth on 14 points.

The Aberdeen forward has been nominated alongside Hearts’ Emma Brownlie, Celtic’s Amy Gallacher and Dundee United’s Danni McGinley.

The Dons return to action following Sunday’s 1-0 win against Glasgow Women on Wednesday night when they travel to reigning SWPL 1 champions Rangers.

POTM | Here are the nominees for the January 2023 Player of the Month for the SWPL and SWPL 2 ⬇ The clubs are voting now 🗳 Who do you think deserves the award? pic.twitter.com/MdRi7Oz4qR — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) January 31, 2023