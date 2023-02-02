New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues ‘stand up and fight’ rallying call to teammates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues ‘stand up and fight’ rallying call to teammates

By Sean Wallace
February 2, 2023, 10:30 pm
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Newly-appointed captain Graeme Shinnie has demanded the Aberdeen players “stand up and fight” to haul themselves out of their Premiership tailspin.

Midfielder Shinnie has taken on the captain’s armband, despite only being on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Previous skipper Anthony Stewart made a shock loan move to MK Dons before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

Shinnie was given the armband by interim boss Barry Robson ahead of Wednesday’s 3-1 home league loss to St Mirren as the Reds’ losing streak extended to five games.

Aberdonian Shinnie previously captained the Dons before leaving for Derby County in summer 2019.

The Scotland international insists it is an “honour” to skipper his home city club again.

And he is determined to get Aberdeen – who have taken just four points from a possible 27 – back on track.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie at full time against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Shinnie said: “At a club like Aberdeen, we as players need to stand up and fight through it.

“That is the only way we can be.

“It is always a massive honour and privilege to be the captain of this club.

“At a club like this, the results are completely unacceptable.

“Players need to take responsibility for that.

“The supporters have been brilliant through an unacceptable period. We understand their frustrations.

“If I was a supporter, I would be frustrated the same way as they are.  “

“Now we look towards Saturday.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at full time after losing 3-1 to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

St Mirren loss came ‘down to small details’

Shinnie, 31, is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024.

He was unable to lead Aberdeen to a win in his first game back in possession of the skipper’s armband.

Shinnie said: “Against St Mirren, we definitely showed more fight and defended as a team for the majority of the game.

“It was in the small details we conceded three goals again.

“We will get better as we go on. The defence hadn’t played together.

“As they play together more, they will gain more momentum and be better.

“We need to stop conceding as many goals – to win any game you can’t be conceding three goals.

“We know what to work on and will do it.”

Clash with Motherwell is ‘massive’

Aberdeen have won only once in 11 games in all competitions since returning from the winter break.

The Reds have crashed into the Premiership bottom six with just four points secured from the last nine games.

Shinnie accepts Aberdeen must end that damaging form by beating Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.

“When we are in the form we are in, then the next game is always massive,” he explained.

“You need to turn it around and to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

“We are at home and pick ourselves up and get ready for that.”

Shinnie’s view on McCrorie red card

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes against St Mirren as Ross McCrorie was red card following a VAR review.

In the incident McCrorie was running towards the St Mirren penalty area when defender Charles Dunne blocked his path.

McCrorie appeared to hit the Buddies defender in the face with his elbow.

Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against the red card.

Shinnie says he initially though it was a free kick to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (R) speaks to referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS.

He said: “At the time, I thought it was a free kick to us.

“I had made a run forward and wanted a pass off Rossco (McCrorie).

“As I made the run I didn’t really see what happened.

“I thought there was a collision.

“It, obviously, had a major bearing on the game being so early on.

“We dug in deep after that but the goals again are frustrating.

“I think if we had 11 men v St Mirren it would have been a lot different.

“We pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game that is coming.”

Ross McCrorie (2) of Aberdeen is shown a red card after a VAR check against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen were also frustrated when a free kick was awarded to St Mirren for handball by Shinnie when the ball appeared to hit his chest.

St Mirren scored from that free kick, with Curtis Main heading home.

Shinnie said: “I didn’t feel like it was a handball.

“I spoke to the ref (Grant Irvine) and the answer he gave me was mad.

“I am not going to say it.

“It is not for me to say but what can you do?

“We still need to defend it better.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented