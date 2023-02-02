New Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues ‘stand up and fight’ rallying call to teammates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newly-appointed captain Graeme Shinnie has demanded the Aberdeen players “stand up and fight” to haul themselves out of their Premiership tailspin.

Midfielder Shinnie has taken on the captain’s armband, despite only being on loan from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Previous skipper Anthony Stewart made a shock loan move to MK Dons before Tuesday night’s transfer deadline.

Shinnie was given the armband by interim boss Barry Robson ahead of Wednesday’s 3-1 home league loss to St Mirren as the Reds’ losing streak extended to five games.

Aberdonian Shinnie previously captained the Dons before leaving for Derby County in summer 2019.

The Scotland international insists it is an “honour” to skipper his home city club again.

And he is determined to get Aberdeen – who have taken just four points from a possible 27 – back on track.

Shinnie said: “At a club like Aberdeen, we as players need to stand up and fight through it.

“That is the only way we can be.

“It is always a massive honour and privilege to be the captain of this club.

“At a club like this, the results are completely unacceptable.

“Players need to take responsibility for that.

“The supporters have been brilliant through an unacceptable period. We understand their frustrations.

“If I was a supporter, I would be frustrated the same way as they are. “

“Now we look towards Saturday.”

St Mirren loss came ‘down to small details’

Shinnie, 31, is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024.

He was unable to lead Aberdeen to a win in his first game back in possession of the skipper’s armband.

Shinnie said: “Against St Mirren, we definitely showed more fight and defended as a team for the majority of the game.

“It was in the small details we conceded three goals again.

“We will get better as we go on. The defence hadn’t played together.

“As they play together more, they will gain more momentum and be better.

“We need to stop conceding as many goals – to win any game you can’t be conceding three goals.

“We know what to work on and will do it.”

Clash with Motherwell is ‘massive’

Aberdeen have won only once in 11 games in all competitions since returning from the winter break.

The Reds have crashed into the Premiership bottom six with just four points secured from the last nine games.

Shinnie accepts Aberdeen must end that damaging form by beating Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

“When we are in the form we are in, then the next game is always massive,” he explained.

“You need to turn it around and to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible.

“We are at home and pick ourselves up and get ready for that.”

Shinnie’s view on McCrorie red card

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men after just seven minutes against St Mirren as Ross McCrorie was red card following a VAR review.

In the incident McCrorie was running towards the St Mirren penalty area when defender Charles Dunne blocked his path.

McCrorie appeared to hit the Buddies defender in the face with his elbow.

Aberdeen have lodged an appeal against the red card.

Shinnie says he initially though it was a free kick to Aberdeen.

He said: “At the time, I thought it was a free kick to us.

“I had made a run forward and wanted a pass off Rossco (McCrorie).

“As I made the run I didn’t really see what happened.

“I thought there was a collision.

“It, obviously, had a major bearing on the game being so early on.

“We dug in deep after that but the goals again are frustrating.

“I think if we had 11 men v St Mirren it would have been a lot different.

“We pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game that is coming.”

Aberdeen were also frustrated when a free kick was awarded to St Mirren for handball by Shinnie when the ball appeared to hit his chest.

St Mirren scored from that free kick, with Curtis Main heading home.

Shinnie said: “I didn’t feel like it was a handball.

“I spoke to the ref (Grant Irvine) and the answer he gave me was mad.

“I am not going to say it.

“It is not for me to say but what can you do?

“We still need to defend it better.”