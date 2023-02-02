Gwion Edwards wants to show why Ross County made late push to sign him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gwion Edwards is eager to repay Ross County for making a late rush to land him on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay revealed he thought he had missed out on Edwards, until he heard the deal could be revived upon leaving Victoria Park following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

The necessary paperwork was completed in the minutes leading up to the transfer deadline at midnight, before the Staggies received confirmation the deal had gone through on Wednesday.

With his own future having on the line, Edwards is now intent on making his mark with the Dingwall club.

Edwards said: “There was interest here over the last couple of weeks.

“Then there were a few other teams involved, and it was literally bang on the deadline.

“I don’t think we could have got any closer, but we got it done.

“I was still down the road, so I flew up on Wednesday night and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I’ve never had it be that close to the deadline.

“This probably tops quite a few players I’ve heard stories about, but I’m glad to get it over the line and excited to be up here.

“There was a slightly nervous wait the next day, but everyone did their bit and we got it over the line.”

Winger eager to get back on pitch

Edwards was an integral part of Wigan’s League One title winning side last season, making 43 appearances.

The former Wales under-21 international has found game time hard to come by in the Championship this season however, making just two outings for the Latics.

Although Mackay has indicated he will not feature in Saturday’s trip to Rangers, the 29-year-old is eager to find his stride again with the Staggies.

He added: “It has been difficult off the back of last year.

“We had a great season, we won the league, and then stepping up to the Championship is not easy as a squad and as a club.

“It has been a difficult, frustrating time. I’ve gone from playing 40-odd games last year to not playing much this year, but that’s football.

“I’m old enough now that I know how to handle that, and keep fit while waiting for an opportunity at that club or somewhere else.

“Here I am now, I have the opportunity to show what I can do.

“Nothing has changed on my part.

“I’ve been fit all year, I’m ready to go, so I’m confident in my ability and what I bring to the team.

“I’m sure I can do that here.”

Saints gave Edwards his senior grounding

Edwards is no stranger to Scottish football, having spent 12 months on loan with St Johnstone in 2013.

He made 24 appearances, which was the then Swansea City player’s first experience of senior football.

Having amassed vast experience of English football since then, with Ipswich Town, Crawley Town and Peterborough United, Edwards is relishing the chance to return to Scotland.

Edwards added: “I made my career debut at St Johnstone.

“I was training with Swansea, but I went out on loan and that was my first proper experience of senior football.

“I enjoyed my time there. It was obviously a long way from Swansea. It’s a different style of play in a different league, and I was one of the youngest in quite a senior team at the time.

“I learned a lot from the guys who were there and the two managers we had, so it was a great experience as a young lad to get going in senior football.

“I’ve done a few rounds since I was at St Johnstone.

“I’ve played quite a few games now and scored some goals, for a few different clubs.

“Over that time I’ve worked with a lot of different managers, so I’ve got a lot of experience behind me, and I think that will put me in good stead going forward.”