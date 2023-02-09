Aberdeen ‘lucky’ to have a coach with the man management skills and experience of Steve Agnew, says interim boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen ‘lucky’ to have a coach with the man management skills and experience of Steve Agnew, says interim boss Barry Robson

By Sean Wallace
February 9, 2023, 5:52 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 6:10 pm
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Interim manager Barry Robson insists Steve Agnew’s man management skills will be vital in reviving Aberdeen’s fortunes as the hunt for a new manager continues.

Agnew was taken to Pittodrie to assist Robson as the club’s hierarchy search for a replacement for Jim Goodwin.

Amid the chaos of the Dons’ dramatic crash in form that resulted in Goodwin’s sacking, Robson believes highly experienced Agnew will bring calm.

Agnew has been No.2 at Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Hull City and West Brom.

He was also caretaker manager at Middlesbrough in the English top-flight for 11 games in 2017 until the end of the season.

Robson previously worked under Agnew when Robson was a player and the 57-year-old coach was assistant to Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan at Boro.

He believes Aberdeen are “lucky” to have a “terrific coach” of Agnew’s stature who has racked up a decade in the English Premier League.

Robson said: “Steve has great experience and brings a calmness.

“He has worked in the Premier League in England for more than 10 years.

Aberdeen Interim Manager Barry Robson and Steve Agnew pass instructions on to Ylber Ramadani during the St Mirren defeat. Image: Shutterstock

“Steve managed Middlesbrough for 11 games in the Premier League as well.

“He has worked with (under-)18s, 21s and as an assistant manager and first-team coach.

“The players and staff will love working for him.

“He is a brilliant guy and the club is lucky to have him.”

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

A good man passionate about football

Robson and Agnew were in the dugout at the weekend as the Dons returned to winning ways with a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell.

It ended a five-game losing streak for the Reds.

Agnew’s previous post was as assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion.

However, he left that role when Bruce was sacked in October.

Robson said: “Steve is a good man who is passionate about football.

Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

“He loves the game.

“Those are the kind of people I like working with.

“Steve is also very bright in the game with loads of experience.”

‘A wealth of knowledge to tap into’

Development phase manager Robson has been place in interim charge with Agnew until the Dons appoint a new manager.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are willing to take their time to appoint the right candidate.

Aberdeen do not have a game this weekend and are next in action when facing Celtic away on Saturday, February 18.

Robson insists Agnew will be invaluable due to his unique outlook.

He said: “I worked with Steve when he was assistant down at Middlesbrough and I was a player.

“Even back then I would go to the coaches’ office and sit and speak for hours.

“I would try to argue with him to prove me wrong on different things.

“When people talk about coaches, they talk about these guys with tactic boards.

“Where they talk about all these movements, how we are going to do this and play that way on the tactical side.

“What Steve brings is a wealth of knowledge of people and how you tap into them.

Aberdeen coaches Steve Agnew (R) and Scott Anderson. Image: SNS

“He questions you all the time, asking: ‘What about this?’

“He looks at things in a different way on a massive amount of things.

“All the little wee intricacies, he thinks about.

“He is a great guy, a terrific coach and the players will enjoy working with him.”

Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew (R) complains to the fourth official during the loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS

Agnew said he ‘could feel this club’

Agnew flew up to Aberdeen on Sunday, January 29, just 24 hours after Goodwin had been axed, after answering the call to be Robson’s assistant.

He was pitched straight into the dugout three days later when Aberdeen, reduced to 10 men early on, lost 3-1 to St Mirren.

Agnew has been at Pittodrie less than two weeks, but has already told Robson the club “has something”.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I was standing on the sideline with Steve (against Motherwell).

“He is new to Scottish football, but said he could really feel this club.

“That you can feel the club when the fans started to come with us and we got three goals.

“He said: ‘I like this. This club has something.’

“This is a man who has been everywhere. And he feels this club.”

Conversation

Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
