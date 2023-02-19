‘I’ve had to adapt and improve’ – Madison Finnie on her debut season at Aberdeen Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I’ve had to adapt and improve’ – Madison Finnie on her debut season at Aberdeen Women

By Sophie Goodwin
February 19, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie has reflected on the highs and lows of her debut season in the Scottish top flight.

The 16-year-old moved up to the Dons first team this season after coming through the Aberdeen Ladies youth pathway, and has made a solid start to life in SWPL 1.

She has made eight appearances in the league so far, with five of them being starts. Finnie also earned praise from interim coach Gavin Levey with her display against Celtic described as “brilliant”.

Finnie reckons her breakthrough campaign thusfar has been an education, and feels she has learnt a lot especially against the top-flight’s full-time professional outfits.

She said: “It’s been really good to start games. I’m getting a lot of good experience coming up against the professional teams like Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers.

“It’s really different to play against those teams, and you can tell the difference that they’re full-time, but playing against them will help me to improve.

“I’ve had to adapt and improve technically and tactically, but it’s been a really good experience so far and the girls have helped with that.”

Tough times can be an opportunity to learn

With Aberdeen currently in the midst of a relegation battle in SWPL 1, the young defender’s first season hasn’t been without its challenges.

And although Finnie admits things – such as the managers who gave her her first-team chance resigning – have sometimes been difficult, she believes they’re situations which can learn from.

Finnie said: “Obviously a lot has happened this season and it probably will just help me – because I’m a young player – prepare for these sort of things later on in my career.

“I’ll be ready to take on these kinds of challenges. It can be difficult mentally but when you have players like Loren Campbell around that really helps to pick things up.

Madison Finnie and Aberdeen skipper Loren Campbell high-five at full-time. Image: Shutterstock.

“The coaching staff on the sidelines and in training, their support helps you a lot.”

Aberdeen experience helps Finnie impress for Scotland

In her most recent game for the Dons, Finnie was named in the starting XI barely 12 hours after returning from Greece, where she had been representing Scotland U17s.

Finnie has been a mainstay in the youth national set-up this season, and believes her SWPL 1 experience now shines through when she pulls on the dark blue shirt.

The defender said: “It’s been really good. I think playing first-team football at Aberdeen has helped me massively with the national team.

“I’m one of the more experienced players with the U17s and I try and use that to help the younger ones when I’m away with Scotland.”

Not only does Finnie regularly feature for Scotland, she has captained the national team on a number of occasions, and did so in one of the recent games against Greece.

Finnie added: “It’s an honour to be named captain, but even if I’m not captain I still try and lead the line and help as much as I can.

“It’s a team sport so whatever part I have in playing the game, I’ll do my best.”

