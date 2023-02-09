Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats

By Paul Third
February 9, 2023, 10:15 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 10:26 am
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.
Willie Miller captained Aberdeen to glory in the European Cup-Winners Cup in 1983.

Aberdeen have announced a weekend of celebrations in May to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win.

A gala dinner will take place on Thursday, May 11, exactly 40 years to the day from when the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 to win the cup in Gothenburg.

The club and the Gothenburg Greats will be presented with the Freedom of the City by Aberdeen City Council the following day (Friday, May 12).

Fans will be able to attend the ticketed event and will be able to watch the ceremony from the Richard Donald Stand.

Gothenburg Greats will be guests of honour for Pittodrie homecoming

The weekend of celebrations will conclude with a homecoming game on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14, where the Gothenburg Greats will be welcomed back to Pittodrie as guests of honour.

The SPFL has confirmed the Dons will have a home fixture that weekend with the opponents to be announced once the Premiership post-split fixtures are confirmed.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Being awarded the Freedom of the City is a tremendous honour for the club and befitting of our greatest-ever team.

“The Gothenburg Greats have long been assured of their position as legends at the club and in the city, but this special tribute further underlines their place in our history.

“To beat Real Madrid in a European final is an achievement that has only become increasingly impressive over the course of time.

“Winning the Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983 was inspirational for the club and city; something that we should remember and cherish.

“This weekend of celebrations will allow our supporters to share in recognising these players and in celebrating with them.”

‘Gothenburg was one of best nights of our lives’

Willie Miller, who skippered the team at the Ullevi Stadium, said: “It is difficult to believe that four decades have passed since that night in Gothenburg.

“We were all incredibly fortunate to be part of such great team and are honoured and humbled, in equal measure, by the celebratory events to commemorate our success being laid on by both the club and the city.

“It will be an emotional weekend where we can reflect on what we achieved and mark what is still one of the best nights of our lives.”

Aberdeen boss Alex Ferguson is held high by his players in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron added: “I very much look forward to presenting the club and the Gothenburg Greats with the Freedom of the City.

“The club, with its rich history, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup team, with their giant-beating performances, have long been an inspiration for the whole city.

“The Dons’ work within our local communities has also helped bring people together.

“The event in May promises to have all the excitement and sense of team spirit of the best football matches.”

CONFIRMED: Gothenburg Greats to receive Freedom of Aberdeen in weekend of celebrations

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows' departure to Aberdeen
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey bemoans Aberdeen Women's poor performance after 2-1 defeat to Dundee United
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can't afford to wait until end of the season…
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
'I'm lucky they caught it early - there are people who are not so…
Dundee United celebrate after scoring against Aberdeen at Balmoor. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women suffer disappointing 2-1 defeat against Dundee United
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson confident the Dons are now 'playing like an Aberdeen team'…
Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Image: Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
3
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club's new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…

Most Read

1
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
2
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
3
Angus MacDonald ahead of the Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘I’m lucky they caught it early – there are people who are not so…
4
New Aberdeen signing Angus MacDonald makes his debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Paul Third: The reasons Aberdeen can’t afford to wait until end of the season…
5
To go with story by Shona Gossip. George Walker junior has qualified his pilot license at just 17. Picture shows; George Walker. Aberdeen. Supplied by George Walker Date; 30/07/2022
Inverurie Academy pupil, 17, gets his pilot wings before he can learn to drive
6
A still from the Virgin Media advert featuring the Highland cow riding the motorcycle through Glencoe.
Virgin Media’s broadband advert filmed in the Highlands – where locals can’t get coverage
7
David Dickson had to be dragged off a woman by police when he tried to choke her. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Jail for man who throttled partner and had to be dragged off her by…
8
Alan Burrows, right. Image: SNS
Motherwell explain their decision to expedite Alan Burrows’ departure to Aberdeen
9
The Luminosi Trees, created by Sound Intervention, are making their Scottish premier at this year's Spectra Festival in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
‘Spectra is for everyone’: Festival of light makes illuminating return to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

The crash happened on the A96 at Bucksburn. Image: Google Maps.
One-car crash on A96 in Aberdeen at Bucksburn causing delays
Almost 300 undergraduate students will start medical training at Aberdeen University in September. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen University to welcome record number of medical undergraduate students in 2023
Nine grand family homes have been constructed alongside 12 two-bedroom luxury apartments, six mews houses, three cottages and one gatehouse. Image: Big Partnership.
Century-old mansion in Inverness given new lease of life as part of £12m development
Andy Morrison of Glentanar Bar caught up with Society about the kitchen residency initiative. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Glentanar Bar looking for chef of the future to take over kitchen
Daniel McGladrigan. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile given jail warning after being caught with indecent images for second time
Stepping into Cup is like stepping into wonderland. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Step into Wonderland as Aberdeen cafe Cup celebrates 10th birthday with new look
Jean Meikle.
'Nobody told us we could get help': Unpaid Aberdeenshire carer spent 20 years looking…
Alexandra Arnold started Panda Bear Bijoux in lockdown. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Oldmeldrum mum turns lockdown hobby into thriving bespoke jewellery business
An array of dishes sampled at Vovem on Union Street in Aberdeen's city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Relaxed fine dining is what you'll find at Vovem Meat and Liquor…
David 'Heavy' Whalley has won an award. Image: Dave MacLeod
Mountain rescue legend who led search team to look for survivors at the Lockerbie…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented