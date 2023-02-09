Weekend of celebrations planned for Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have announced a weekend of celebrations in May to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win.

A gala dinner will take place on Thursday, May 11, exactly 40 years to the day from when the Dons beat Real Madrid 2-1 to win the cup in Gothenburg.

The club and the Gothenburg Greats will be presented with the Freedom of the City by Aberdeen City Council the following day (Friday, May 12).

Fans will be able to attend the ticketed event and will be able to watch the ceremony from the Richard Donald Stand.

Gothenburg Greats will be guests of honour for Pittodrie homecoming

The weekend of celebrations will conclude with a homecoming game on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14, where the Gothenburg Greats will be welcomed back to Pittodrie as guests of honour.

The SPFL has confirmed the Dons will have a home fixture that weekend with the opponents to be announced once the Premiership post-split fixtures are confirmed.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Being awarded the Freedom of the City is a tremendous honour for the club and befitting of our greatest-ever team.

“The Gothenburg Greats have long been assured of their position as legends at the club and in the city, but this special tribute further underlines their place in our history.

“To beat Real Madrid in a European final is an achievement that has only become increasingly impressive over the course of time.

“Winning the Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983 was inspirational for the club and city; something that we should remember and cherish.

“This weekend of celebrations will allow our supporters to share in recognising these players and in celebrating with them.”

‘Gothenburg was one of best nights of our lives’

Willie Miller, who skippered the team at the Ullevi Stadium, said: “It is difficult to believe that four decades have passed since that night in Gothenburg.

“We were all incredibly fortunate to be part of such great team and are honoured and humbled, in equal measure, by the celebratory events to commemorate our success being laid on by both the club and the city.

“It will be an emotional weekend where we can reflect on what we achieved and mark what is still one of the best nights of our lives.”

Aberdeen Lord Provost Dr David Cameron added: “I very much look forward to presenting the club and the Gothenburg Greats with the Freedom of the City.

“The club, with its rich history, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup team, with their giant-beating performances, have long been an inspiration for the whole city.

“The Dons’ work within our local communities has also helped bring people together.

“The event in May promises to have all the excitement and sense of team spirit of the best football matches.”