Jim Goodwin becomes frontrunner for Dundee United job… and his first match could be against Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant managerial post at Dundee United.

And Goodwin could be set for a dramatic return to the dugout against former club Aberdeen at Tannadice on Saturday.

Goodwin is reportedly one of the leading contenders to replace recently axed Liam Fox as manager of Premiership bottom club Dundee United.

Aberdeen travel to face relegation battling Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

It is understood Dundee United want a new manager appointed in time for the clash against Aberdeen.

If Goodwin, 41, were to be in the Dundee United dugout that would ramp up even further a high stakes clash.

Aberdeen are just two points off the European qualification spot, currently held by fourth placed Hibs.

Former Scotland, Hearts and Dundee United boss Craig Levein is also in the frame for the managerial post at Tannadice.

Goodwin was axed by Aberdeen in January following a humiliating 6-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road.

It was a fourth straight defeat for the Dons in a run that also included a 5-0 loss at Hearts and an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit at sixth tier Darvel.

Now Goodwin could be set for a clash against former employers Aberdeen just weeks after he was axed by the Pittodrie club.