Captain Graeme Shinnie calls for Aberdeen fans to stop throwing flares onto the pitch after Ryan Duncan near-miss that could have been ‘catastrophic’

By Sean Wallace
March 5, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make Iit 1-0 . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make Iit 1-0 . (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Captain Graeme Shinnie has called for Aberdeen fans to stop throwing flares and smoke bombs onto the pitch after one narrowly missed winger Ryan Duncan.

A flare thrown from within the Aberdeen support fell within inches of teenage winger Duncan in the 3-1 win against Dundee United.

Shinnie insists it would have been “catastrophic” if the flare had hit the 19-year-old.

A number of flares and smoke bombs were thrown onto the pitch during the match at Tannadice.

Shinnie, 31, wants safety to be the priority and has called for the tiny minority of Aberdeen supporters throwing missiles to stop.

A flare is thrown onto the pitch during Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS.

He said: “It would have been catastrophic if it hit him (Duncan) and obviously we don’t want to encourage it.

“It’s a tough one because they want to celebrate but we also want to be safe.

“I am sure no one wanted to hit him with it and I am guessing it was from our own support.”

Dundee United’s Mark Birighitti throws away a flare during a cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Facing former manager Goodwin

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin claimed he had coins, a pie and drink thrown at him by Aberdeen fans during the derby game.

The 41-year-old claimed he was hit on the head by a coin.

Police are investigating the alleged incident and are reviewing CCTV footage and talking with both clubs to ascertain the circumstances.

Goodwin was sacked by the Dons on January 28 and his first match as Dundee United was the loss to Aberdeen.

Shinnie insists facing their former manager did not change the complexion of the game for the Dons.

The Pittodrie skipper also embraced Goodwin at full-time at Tannadice.

Aberdeen fans during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Shinnie said: “Managers change and different scenarios happen in football.

“But as players you go out on the pitch and no matter who is there, we want to win the game and that showed.

“Our focus is to try and turn our form around.

“It was important to pick up a result with the crowd we had down and the momentum we built up.

“I didn’t speak to him (Goodwin) before the game.

“I’ll embrace every manager after the game and wish him good luck. It’s part and parcel of the game.

“United are in a difficult period but they have got good players and a good manager too.”

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Atrocious away form finally ends

With the victory at Tannadice the Dons secured a first Premiership away win since October.

The result also kept the Reds in the hunt for European qualification as they trail fourth placed Hibs by just two points.

Graeme Shinnie celebrates the win.  Image: Shutterstock. 

Shinnie said: “The fans deserve the win.

“We had a frustrating spell of results and they stuck by us.

“When you see the crowd that follows us in their thousands it’s important we send them home happy.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie led by example against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock. 

No thoughts for Shinnie on future

Shinnie was secured on loan until the end of the season from Championship Wigan Athletic.

Interim manager Barry Robson made the loan star captain when he took over following Goodwin’s sacking.

Shinnie is contracted to Wigan until summer 2024 but insists he is not thinking  beyond this season yet.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie clebrates at full time against Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

On his future, he said: “I can’t comment on anything like that.

“It’s been a difficult period and my focus has been on football.

“We are heading in the right direction again.”

Praise for ‘top class’ interim manager

Aberdeen are set to ramp up their search for a new manager this week with a shortlist of candidates compiled.

Interim boss Robson has led the Dons back into the top six with three wins from his five games in charge.

Many of the 3,000-strong travelling Aberdeen supporters were chanting Robson’s name at full-time.

Shinnie insists “top class manager” Robson, and assistant Steve Agnew, have Aberdeen moving in the right direction.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. image: Shutterstock.

He said: “For me personally,  it’s been enjoyable playing for him.

“I’ve also played with him.

“Barry’s a great guy, he was great to share the dressing room with and he has been top class as a manager.

“Steve coming in has been a different class too.

“We are moving in the right direction.

“Whatever happens, happens but we will continue to fight and scrap for the manager.

“It’s a different style of training and a different week building up to games.

“The lads know what Barry expects from us. He has been very good.”

 

