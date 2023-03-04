Jim Goodwin slams ‘mindless idiots’ in Aberdeen support who threw coins at him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has hit out at “mindless idiots” in the Aberdeen support after he claimed he was hit on the head by a coin.

The 41-year-old was sacked by Aberdeen on January 28 following a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Goodwin was appointed Dundee United manager earlier this week with his first game in charge against the Dons at Tannadice.

Aberdeen won 3-1 but Goodwin claims he was targeted by missiles from amidst the 3,000 strong travelling Dons support, including coins, pies and a cup of juice.

Goodwin says one of the coins hit him on the head.

He said: “I obviously wasn’t expecting a warm reception from the Aberdeen fans as they were clearly disappointed with how things ended at the club for me.

“I was disappointed with the fact there were coins and other projectiles being chucked down on top of us.

“There was a pie, a cup of juice and a couple of coins.

“And one of them unfortunately landed on the top of my head.”

Goodwin came up against Aberdeen just five weeks after he was axed as manager by the Pittodrie board.

The former Dons boss quick to underline it was a minority of “mindless idiots” that tarnished the Reds support at Tannadice.

Goodwin said: “I have to say it is definitely just the minority few.

“There are a few bad eggs who tarnished the rest of the club because Aberdeen is a terrific club.

“One of the best supported clubs in the country and there were 2,500 to 3,000 of them down the road again supporting their team.

“But a few mindless idiots have us talking about stuff we really don’t want to be talking about.

“It was disappointing and I am sure it will be dealt with.

“It is not what you want when you go to your work.”