Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss

By Sean Wallace
March 8, 2023, 10:15 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 12:10 pm
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is the red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen manager.

The 48-year-old is now “odds on” at 1/2 with bookmakers BetVictor to be next Dons boss.

Those odds have been slashed from yesterday’s 10/1.

Rodriguez is currently a free agent having left Japanese J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds in November.

He exited Urawa, despite leading the club to the Asian Champions League final which is due to be played in April.

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor’s Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock

Highly-rated Rodriquez also managed Tokyo-based Urawa to Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup glory.

In 2021, Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez overtakes Chris Wilder as favourite

Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was previously the front-runner with bookmakers, but has now been appointed Watford manager.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson against Livingston.(Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Interim boss Barry Robson, who has led the Dons to three wins from his five games in charge, is second in the running at 6/1.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is 8/1 to take the Pittodrie post.

Lennon is a free agent since exiting Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia last October.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s odds have dropped from 25/1 to 12/1.

Next Aberdeen manager odds

  •        Ricardo Rodriguez – 1/2
  •        Barry Robson – 6/1
  •        Neil Lennon – 8/1
  •        Derek McInnes – 8/1
  •        Steve Clarke – 12/1
  •        Gordon Strachan – 12/1
  •        Danny Cowley – 25/1
  •        Billy Dodds – 33/1

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to…
Dante Polvara. Image SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara makes loan switch to US second-tier team Charleston Battery
Rangers fans set off pyrotechnics during the League Cup final at Hampden. Image: PA
Sean Wallace: Clubs should hand life bans to hooligans who throw pyrotechnics onto the…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Duk on the radar of English clubs for summer transfer raid
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in training after six weeks out injured
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald during the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Angus MacDonald puts thoughts of Aberdeen future on hold to focus on Euro…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Interim boss Gavin Levey reveals benefits of close-knit Cormack Park team and…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…

Most Read

1
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
2
Iona Fyfe is performing at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on March 4.
Big Interview: Iona Fyfe talks about Doric, being trolled on Twitter and returning to…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
An action group will be formed after a packed public meeting about the future of Bucksburn Swimming Pool.
‘You’ve underestimated Bucksburn – and you WON’T be closing this pool’: Hundreds attend meeting…
2
5
A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following the crash on Monday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Five-year-old boy dies a day after crash near Inverness Airport
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks
7
Dr Brenda Page and Dr Christopher 'Kit' Harrisson were divorced in 1977. Image: Newsline Media.
Brenda Page jury urged to convict ex-husband of murder as trial nears its conclusion
8
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire
9
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Financial prize not in focus as Caley Thistle hunt down Scottish Cup semi spot
Grant Gilchrist (centre) will miss Scotland's last two games of the Six Nations.
Six Nations: Scots 'frustrated' by Grant Gilchrist hearing delay but focused on Ireland
Luke Emmett, left, in action for Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee sign defender Luke Emmett from Keith
Ellon could soon be getting a McDonald's Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Ellon in line to get famous Golden Arches - as McDonald's targets town
Revolución de Cuba. Image: Ben hendry/ DCT Media.
Revolución de Cuba to give away free cocktails to commemorate Caribbean's only ever snowfall
The snow devil is an rare sight, Image: Michael Peterson.
Shetland farmer captures rare 'snow devil' while out feeding his sheep
Fordoun incident
Emergency services at the scene of incident near Aberdeenshire village
Cornhill Library is set to close. Image: Emma Speirs / DC Thomson.
Petition started to save 'vital community resource' Cornhill Library from closure
North golfer Ruby Watt in action. Image: Scottish Golf
North players Ruby Watt, Summer Elliot and Oli Blackadder selected for Netherlands event by…
The first set of works on the Uig ferry terminal in Skye has been delayed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Immensely frustrating': Highland Council delays Uig terminal reopening causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented