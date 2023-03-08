Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is the red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen manager.

The 48-year-old is now “odds on” at 1/2 with bookmakers BetVictor to be next Dons boss.

Those odds have been slashed from yesterday’s 10/1.

Rodriguez is currently a free agent having left Japanese J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds in November.

He exited Urawa, despite leading the club to the Asian Champions League final which is due to be played in April.

Highly-rated Rodriquez also managed Tokyo-based Urawa to Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup glory.

In 2021, Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez overtakes Chris Wilder as favourite

Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was previously the front-runner with bookmakers, but has now been appointed Watford manager.

Interim boss Barry Robson, who has led the Dons to three wins from his five games in charge, is second in the running at 6/1.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is 8/1 to take the Pittodrie post.

Lennon is a free agent since exiting Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia last October.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s odds have dropped from 25/1 to 12/1.

Next Aberdeen manager odds

Ricardo Rodriguez – 1/2

– 1/2 Barry Robson – 6/1

– 6/1 Neil Lennon – 8/1

– 8/1 Derek McInnes – 8/1

– 8/1 Steve Clarke – 12/1

– 12/1 Gordon Strachan – 12/1

– 12/1 Danny Cowley – 25/1

– 25/1 Billy Dodds – 33/1