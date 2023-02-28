The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his former club in Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his former club in Japan

By Sean Wallace
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will bring an attacking philosophy to any club he manages, insists his former football director in Japan.

Highly-rated Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

The 48-year-old is currently a free agent having left Japanese J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds in November.

Rodriguez left Urawa despite leading the club to the Asian Champions League final which is due to be played in April.

He also managed Tokyo-based Urawa to Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup glory.

In 2021 Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez began his time in Japan with Tokushima Vortis and led them to J2 title success and promotion to the top flight in 2020.

Tokushima Vortis’ football director Akihiko Okada says Rodriquez left a lasting legacy at the club.

Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor’s Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Okada said: “At Tokushima Vortis we wanted to have a philosophy of attack and Ricardo implemented that into this club.

“That was the big impact he had.

“Ricardo secured a style of play which is more possession based with domination, leading to attack.

“This is what he had in his head and he brought it to this club.”

Urawa Reds head coach Ricardo Rodriguez during the 1-0 defeat of Cerezo Osaka in the J League. Image: Shutterstock

Lasting legacy at Tokushima Vortis

Rodriquez moved to Japan to manage Tokushima Vortis in 2017 following a four year spell in Thailand.

During his time in Thailand he managed Ratchaburi FC, Bangkok Glass FC and Suphanburi FC.

Rodriguez guided Bangkok Glass to the Kor Royal Cup final in 2015.

He moved to Tokushima Vortis in 2017 and led them to the J2 promotion play-off final in 2019 where they drew 1-1 with J1 Shonan Bellmar.

J1 play-off rules dictate that a draw was all Shonan needed to beat the drop.

The following year Rodriguez delivered the J2 title and promotion to the top flight.

Okada said: “Our achievement was not only winning the (J2) championship but also doing it at the same time as Ricardo sent a lot of players to J1.

“Even though he sent many players to the top division Ricardo still achieved getting the J2 title and promotion.

“We think about the good things he brought to the club.

“How he helped built our club and left a lot.

“We will not waste his legacy.

“We want to develop as a club and build on his legacy.”

Urawa Red Diamonds head coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates beating South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors by penalty shootout at a semi final of the AFC Champions League. Image: Shutterstock.

Burrows to lead hunt for manager

Aberdeen are set to step up their search for a new manager now that Alan Burrows has officially started as chief executive at Pittodrie.

The Dons have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe for the vacant managerial post.

Burrows will oversee the hunt for a manager as chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating in the United States from successful open heart surgery.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows will join Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS

New CEO Burrows will work with director of football Steven Gunn and Willie Garner to whittle down a short list from candidates.

Rodriquez is one of the standout names linked to the job.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

‘Open minded and ambitious’

Well-travelled Rodiguez has managed and coached in five different countries during his career.

Prior to his time in Japan and Thailand he was manager of Girona and led them to promotion to Segunda Division B in Spain.

He was also Saudi Arabia’s U17 coach and was assistant coach at Malaga when the club won promotion to the Spanish top flight.

Rodriquez was also director and coach at the Real Madid Football School in Mexico.

Okada insists Rodriguez can be a success in any country, including Scotland, as he immerses himself in not just the football but the culture.

He said: “Ricardo has the right attitude.

“Any new country he visits he tries to learn the culture as he wants to bring success.

“He has the ideas and character to bring that.

“Ricardo is easy going and so friendly.

“He could communicate with every single person in this club.

“He is open minded.

“Ricardo has ambitions but also has the attitude to respect others.

“Those bring focus and we wish him success.”

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: SNS.

Rodriguez has a ‘high reputation in Japan’

Rodriguez has previously claimed he identifies with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s footballing philosophy.

He also has a reputation for developing young talent and giving them a chance to shine in his first team.

Rodriquez opted to leave Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J-League season even though he had led them to the Champions League final.

Urawa beat Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), BG Pathum United (Thailand) and former champions Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) to advance to the final

Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year in 2021.

That is an honour that eluded Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during his time as boss of Yokohama F. Marinos in the Japanese top flight.

Okada said: “Many teams who want to play with an attacking philosophy and style, they praise Ricardo.

“He has a high reputation in Japan.”

 

 

