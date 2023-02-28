The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his former club in Japan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez will bring an attacking philosophy to any club he manages, insists his former football director in Japan.

Highly-rated Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender to become the next Aberdeen manager.

The 48-year-old is currently a free agent having left Japanese J1 League club Urawa Red Diamonds in November.

Rodriguez left Urawa despite leading the club to the Asian Champions League final which is due to be played in April.

He also managed Tokyo-based Urawa to Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup glory.

In 2021 Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year.

Rodriguez began his time in Japan with Tokushima Vortis and led them to J2 title success and promotion to the top flight in 2020.

Tokushima Vortis’ football director Akihiko Okada says Rodriquez left a lasting legacy at the club.

Okada said: “At Tokushima Vortis we wanted to have a philosophy of attack and Ricardo implemented that into this club.

“That was the big impact he had.

“Ricardo secured a style of play which is more possession based with domination, leading to attack.

“This is what he had in his head and he brought it to this club.”

Lasting legacy at Tokushima Vortis

Rodriquez moved to Japan to manage Tokushima Vortis in 2017 following a four year spell in Thailand.

During his time in Thailand he managed Ratchaburi FC, Bangkok Glass FC and Suphanburi FC.

Rodriguez guided Bangkok Glass to the Kor Royal Cup final in 2015.

He moved to Tokushima Vortis in 2017 and led them to the J2 promotion play-off final in 2019 where they drew 1-1 with J1 Shonan Bellmar.

J1 play-off rules dictate that a draw was all Shonan needed to beat the drop.

The following year Rodriguez delivered the J2 title and promotion to the top flight.

Okada said: “Our achievement was not only winning the (J2) championship but also doing it at the same time as Ricardo sent a lot of players to J1.

“Even though he sent many players to the top division Ricardo still achieved getting the J2 title and promotion.

“We think about the good things he brought to the club.

“How he helped built our club and left a lot.

“We will not waste his legacy.

“We want to develop as a club and build on his legacy.”

Burrows to lead hunt for manager

Aberdeen are set to step up their search for a new manager now that Alan Burrows has officially started as chief executive at Pittodrie.

The Dons have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe for the vacant managerial post.

Burrows will oversee the hunt for a manager as chairman Dave Cormack is recuperating in the United States from successful open heart surgery.

New CEO Burrows will work with director of football Steven Gunn and Willie Garner to whittle down a short list from candidates.

Rodriquez is one of the standout names linked to the job.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen job.

‘Open minded and ambitious’

Well-travelled Rodiguez has managed and coached in five different countries during his career.

Prior to his time in Japan and Thailand he was manager of Girona and led them to promotion to Segunda Division B in Spain.

He was also Saudi Arabia’s U17 coach and was assistant coach at Malaga when the club won promotion to the Spanish top flight.

Rodriquez was also director and coach at the Real Madid Football School in Mexico.

Okada insists Rodriguez can be a success in any country, including Scotland, as he immerses himself in not just the football but the culture.

He said: “Ricardo has the right attitude.

“Any new country he visits he tries to learn the culture as he wants to bring success.

“He has the ideas and character to bring that.

“Ricardo is easy going and so friendly.

“He could communicate with every single person in this club.

“He is open minded.

“Ricardo has ambitions but also has the attitude to respect others.

“Those bring focus and we wish him success.”

Rodriguez has a ‘high reputation in Japan’

Rodriguez has previously claimed he identifies with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s footballing philosophy.

He also has a reputation for developing young talent and giving them a chance to shine in his first team.

Rodriquez opted to leave Urawa Red Diamonds at the end of the J-League season even though he had led them to the Champions League final.

Urawa beat Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), BG Pathum United (Thailand) and former champions Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) to advance to the final

Rodriguez was named J1 League Manager of the Year in 2021.

That is an honour that eluded Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during his time as boss of Yokohama F. Marinos in the Japanese top flight.

Okada said: “Many teams who want to play with an attacking philosophy and style, they praise Ricardo.

“He has a high reputation in Japan.”