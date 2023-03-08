Missing Aberdeen man Richard Mcallister found

A 55-year-old man, who was reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Richard Mcallister was last seen in the city at about 4.30pm on Monday.

Police launched an appeal to the public for help to trace him after his family reported him missing.

They have now confirmed Mr Mcallister has been found.

Officers said on social media: “Richard Mcallister, who was reported missing from Aberdeen, has been found safe and well. Thanks to all who engaged with our appeal.”