Aberdeen still an ‘attractive proposition’ for managers despite difficult season, says club legend Russell Anderson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie legend Russell Anderson insists Aberdeen remain an attractive proposition for managers, despite a difficult season.

Former skipper Anderson reckons this has been proven by the calibre of managers linked to the vacant post.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriquez is understood to be a serious contender to replace Jim Goodwin, who was axed on January 28.

It is understood the 48-year-old, who led Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final, is keen on the Aberdeen job.

Rodriquez is a free agent having quit the Japanese club in January to bid for a management role in the UK.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon, currently without a club, has also been linked with the Dons job.

Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants the Aberdeen position, having left the international set-up in late December.

Robson has bought the Dons time

Recently-appointed Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows is overseeing the hunt for a new manager.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from the UK and across Europe and have whittled their search down to a short-list

It is now almost six weeks since Goodwin was axed, with the Irishman since taking charge at Premiership rivals Dundee United.

Anderson reckons interim boss Barry Robson “steadying the ship” – including a 3-1 win at United on Saturday – has bought the Dons time, but hopes a new manager is appointed soon.

He said: “Whilst it has been a tough season, managing Aberdeen is still an incredibly attractive job for a lot of people out there.

“I don’t think the club will have been short of people applying for it.

“It is down to them to sift through all the applications and then make sure they appoint the right candidate.

“Only the Aberdeen board will know the type of manager and character they are looking for.

“It has taken a while, but they appointed Alan Burrows as chief executive and it took a little time for him to get into his post.

“Aberdeen are right to take their time.

“Barry has steadied the ship with results recently improving, and that has probably given them a little breathing space.

“It has allowed the time to do a thorough, proper assessment of who is out there.

“I am sure the club will be keen to get something resolved fairly soon with regards the next permanent manager.”

The steadying influence of Robson

Interim boss Barry Robson inherited a team who had crashed to three humiliating away defeats in little more than a week.

Heavy league losses to Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0) came either side of a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel (1-0).

Goodwin paid the price and was axed within 20 minutes of the loss at Hibs.

Under the guidance of Robson and assistant Steve Agnew, the Reds have won three of their last four games.

Aberdeen have jumped into the Premiership top six as a result and are just two points behind fourth-placed Hibs, who occupy the final European qualification spot.

Anderson played alongside Robson in the Aberdeen team who lifted the 2014 League Cup – the club’s first trophy win since 1995.

He reckons his former team-mate could be in the frame for the permanent post after getting the Reds back on track.

Anderson said: “Barry has done well since he came in.

“I am sure he would be interested in taking the role permanently if the opportunity came along.

“Who knows what they will decide to do.

“But in the interim Barry has managed to get some confidence into the team.

“That was clearly lacking towards the end, before they made the change.

“Aberdeen have managed to put some points on the board, and all of a sudden they are looking back up the table again.

“It just shows how tight the league is.

“Aberdeen don’t have another game until they play Hearts next Saturday, which is a huge match.

“They have time on their hands to make the decision on the new manager.

“And hopefully they will make the right one.”

Robson has fixed the defensive problem

Anderson made 454 appearances for home city club Aberdeen over two spells at Pittodrie.

Capped 11 times by Scotland, the 44-year-old was at the heart of the Dons defence for 15 seasons.

He is delighted Robson has fixed the defensive frailty which had been so damaging.

Centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald were both signed late in the January transfer window.

Robson also sanctioned the loan exit of centre-back Anthony Stewart, who was club captain, to MK Dons.

Pollock and MacDonald have started all five games under Robson.

Anderson said: “Aberdeen have tightened up at the back with the exception of the Celtic game (4-0 loss), which was difficult.

“That was the weakest part of the team and the reason why Aberdeen were struggling.

“You only have to look at their goals against column in the Premiership to see that.

“Stopping conceding goals will have been the first thing Barry looked at.

“If you do that, then it gives the players at the other end of the pitch the platform to go on and score.”