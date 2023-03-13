Aberdeen Women find out post-split SWPL 1 fixtures with trip to Glasgow Women up first

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women have found out their fixtures for the 10 remaining league games following the SWPL 1’s inaugural split.

The Dons will play out the rest of the season in the lower half of the table against Dundee United, Spartans, Hamilton Accies, Glasgow Women and Motherwell.

In their bid to escape the drop zone, with Aberdeen currently two points clear of the relegation play-off spot, Gavin Levey’s team will travel to basement side Glasgow Women on March 26 for their first post-split clash.

The Dons‘ first home game will see them host Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on April 2, while Aberdeen round off the season with a trip to K-Park to play Motherwell on May 21.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said of the split: “We are delighted to confirm the schedule for the remainder the season.

“Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation.

“We can expect plenty of drama as we reach the conclusion of the inaugural season under this new format.”