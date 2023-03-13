Inverness church minister goes viral after staunch defence of Gary Lineker’s refugees tweet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland church minister has gone viral on social media after issuing a firm defence of Gary Lineker’s controversial tweet about refugees.

Rev James Bissett mentioned the Match of the Day presenter’s message in support of refugees during his service at the Old High St Stephen’s Church in Inverness.

He followed that up with a tweet about the situation on Sunday afternoon.

Rev Bissett said: “I stand by every word in Gary Lineker’s tweet.

“If you want me fired, please send your complaints to Old High St Stephen’s Church in Inverness.

“Staying quiet in the face of evil is wrong.

“You can’t love your neighbour and support the policies of this government.”

BBC’s Lineker decision caused major fallout

The BBC announced this morning that Lineker will return to Match of the Day after he was taken off air following a row about impartiality.

The former footballer was critical of the UK government’s new asylum policy.

BBC director general Tim Davie said an independent review on the corporation’s social media guidelines will now be carried out.

At the time of writing, Rev Bissett’s tweet on the subject has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

He told his congregation on Sunday: “Whatever has happened, Gary Lineker has taken a stand for a cause he believes in.

“There’s a chance it will cost him his job. I have to ask what you would do in his position.

“Would you be the one to speak out against injustice? Even if it costs you your job or caused you to be shunned?

‘We should be the ones standing up against injustice’

More than 800 church leaders have signed a letter from the joint public issues team – a partnership between the Baptist Union of Great Britain, the Methodist Church and the United Reformed Church – expressing opposition to the new Illegal Migration Bill.

In the letter, the government is urged to withdraw the legislation “to honour our moral and international obligations”.

Rev Bissett added: “If we really do believe in the words in the Bible, it’s not enough just to listen on a Sunday.

“We should be the ones standing up against injustice, wherever and whenever we see it.”

Lineker tweeted this morning announcing his return after last week’s media storm.

He said he backs the independent review and is looking forward to getting back on air.

Lineker added: “However difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away.

“It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.”