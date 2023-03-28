Willie Miller: Italian top-flight star Lewis Ferguson should be an inspiration to Aberdeen’s rising talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Italian top-flight star Lewis Ferguson should be an inspiration to Aberdeen’s rising talent

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ferguson has taken Italy's Serie A by storm this season with Bologna to show rising Pittodrie stars what is possible.

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

The success of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson in the Italian top-flight should be an inspiration to young talent at Pittodrie.

Ferguson has been a major hit in Series A since completing a £3 million move to Bologna from the Dons last summer.

He has racked up 19 starts with a further three appearances off the bench and scored four times.

Ferguson has been linked to Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus in recent months.

He is an example of what is possible, and the young players at Pittodrie should take his exploits on board.

Lewis Fersuson an important player

Ferguson was developed at Hamilton and Aberdeen and is a good news story for the youth programme in Scotland.

He seized the opportunity to move to another country last summer and has excelled.

The 23-year-old is now an important player within the Bologna first team – just as he was at Aberdeen before his transfer.

Lewis Ferguson (19) of Bologna FC in action against Serie A leaders Napoli at the Stadium Diego Armando Maradona.

If you make your mark in the Italian top-flight, it is inevitably going to attract the attention of Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Ferguson is in the international squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain on merit.

He was an unused substitute in the 3-0 group stage defeat of Cyprus at Hampden – but I don’t think it will be too long before Ferguson gets his opportunity to start a competitive match for Scotland.

And I would be very surprised if the former Dons midfielder doesn’t make the most of that chance once it comes his way.

Ferguson seems to have a very positive attitude and a belief in his own ability.

Speaking from my own experience when you are sitting on the bench with Scotland you are just desperate to get that opportunity to prove what you are capable of.

I don’t think that opportunity will be too far away for Ferguson under Clarke.

And Ferguson is a player with the confidence to really take it.

Ferguson is in the squad for tonight’s Euro 2024 group qualifier against Spain at Hampden.

Mental attitude

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna scores against US Sassuolo in Sere A. Image: Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

Scotland must go into the game with the mindset they can beat the Spanish.

Spain are one of the world’s top international teams, but they are in the very early stages of a rebuild process under new manager Luis de la Fuente.

At Hampden, it doesn’t matter who Scotland are playing, they must have the mental attitude they can win.

Victory tonight is within Scotland’s grasp, although it will be very difficult.

Scotland will have to be at their very best against Spain.

Although Spain beat Norway 3-0 at the weekend the Norwegians created some decent scoring opportunities in that group match.

Scotland can do the same tonight – but they must make them count.

I am sure manager Clarke and his team will go into the match with the right attitude that there is every possibility of turning Spain over.

On the eve of the Euro 2024 group stage opener against Cyprus, boss Clarke signed a contract extension.

He will remain in charge of the national team until after the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and United States.

Scotland are growing under Clarke’s management

Securing Clarke on a new deal is a sign of intent from the Scottish FA and a very positive move that should be applauded.

The new contract also gives a signal to the players there will be stability going forward.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke during a UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier between Scotland and Cyprus. Image: SNS

Clarke’s new contract is thoroughly deserved as he led Scotland to the Euro 2020 finals.

Unfortunately, there was the disappointment of missing out on World Cup 2022 qualification, but there has been real progress under Clarke.

The message coming from the players is they are delighted at Clarke’s extended contract.

They are clearly happy working with him and that is showing on the field of play.

Under Clarke Scotland are evolving and maturing.

He is a manager with huge experience and under his guidance, Scotland are growing in stature and confidence.

Scott McTominay celebrates his second goal against Cyprus. Image: SNS

I am confident Scotland have enough about them and enough belief that qualifying automatically from the group is a distinct possibility.

Scotland also have the fall-back of the Euro 2024 play-offs having won their Nations League group.

Hopefully, they will not need that option.

To qualify from the group Scotland must make Hampden a fortress and win there.

Facing Spain tonight will be a real measure of the quality this Scotland team have.

I would accept a point off Spain at home – but the target should be victory.

If Scotland can beat the Spaniards it sets them up magnificently well for qualification.

John McGinn celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Cyprus. Image: SNS

The top two qualify automatically and second spot is probably the target at the moment.

However, if they beat Spain tonight it lifts everyone’s confidence and top spot could be a possibility. You never know…

But second spot is definitely achievable for Scotland.

Aberdeen must prove in Perth away day pain is over

Aberdeen must prove they are on course to consistently fixing their away day problems by overcoming St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

Lack of wins on the road have been Aberdeen’s Achilles’ heel this season with some of the away performances unacceptable.

Aberdeen finally got a first away Premiership win since October 2022 when recently beating Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice.

Obviously Dundee United are bottom of the Premiership table.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

However, in that match the Dons delivered evidence of key factors that had been missing on the road for most of the season.

Now they have to build on that win away from home in Perth.

The Dons form

Aberdeen must deliver a consistent solution to the damaging away form – the bid to finish third will ultimately depend on that.

The Dons form at Pittodrie has been okay this season, it is away from home where they have really struggled.

However, it is now getting to the stage where I no longer dread Aberdeen going on the road and failing to cope with away games.

The inability to get a result away from Pittodrie was dragging the Dons down.

It was the away day woes which dragged them down into the bottom six before Jim Goodwin left the club.

Playing away from home is about grit and steel.

You are not there to entertain when playing on the road.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates with Angus MacDonald after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United.  Image: SNS

You are there to do a job of work and get three points.

If you can entertain at the same time, great. But the most important aspect of away games is getting a victory.

Aberdeen are in a far more positive position now than when Barry Robson was appointed interim manager at the end of January.

Robson has steadied the ship and got the team going in the right direction.

He deserves a lot of credit for what he has done during his time in charge.

Under his guidance, the Dons have risen from the bottom six to haul themselves back into the fight to finish third in the Premiership.

It will be whether they have fixed the problems on the road that determines the push for third.

Dynamic trio making real difference

The dynamic trio of Graeme Shinnie, Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock have made a real difference since arriving in January.

Their aggression and energy have been absolutely key in Aberdeen’s revival in form under Barry Robson.

They are players who make sure that the team’s mindset is spot on and they are doing things right in the game.

Shinnie, MacDonald and Pollock push on the team to make sure the job gets done.

They provide that drive to ensure that, even if the Dons are not playing particularly well, they still secure three points.

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Each player brings that steely mentality that is needed to get results.

Shinnie, MacDonald and Pollock have been at the heart of Aberdeen’s upsurge in form in recent weeks.

The Dons look like a different proposition now and are building some real momentum.

Aberdeen must set their sights on finishing third in the Premiership table.

It is now within touching distance following the 3-0 defeat of third-placed Hearts at Pittodrie before the international break.

When Robson was given interim charge, the Reds were in the bottom six.

Now they are in the fight for third which has been some turnaround.

Aberdeen’s next task is to secure a win at St Johnstone to keep their upturn in form going.

It would further strengthen the belief Aberdeen can finish third, which is amazing considering how the season looked in January.

