Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey provides injury update on Aberdeen Women on-loan midfielder Hannah Innes

The midfielder has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Dryburgh Athletic this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Hannah Innes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women's Hannah Innes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey has shared an update on Hannah Innes, whose loan spell at Dryburgh Athletic has been interrupted by injury.

Innes, 21, was in Glasgow to support the Dons in their 3-1 win over Glasgow Women on Sunday as she is currently unable to feature for SWF Championship Dryburgh due to a hernia.

Levey confirmed Innes has temporarily returned to her parent club to get treatment for the injury, but should not require surgery.

Levey said: “We’re just managing things with Hannah just now. She’s got a hernia problem, so she came down to Glasgow to support the team.

“When fit, she is with us all the time at training and comes along to all the extra sessions we put on, so she’s an important part of our squad.

“When we’re playing and she’s not able to feature for Dryburgh, she’ll come along to support the girls.”

Levey backs Innes to bounce back from setback

Innes has enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Dryburgh so far, having featured eight times in the league, while also picking up player of the match awards and being named in the Championship team of the month for February.

The midfielder had not featured for the Dons in SWPL 1 this season before being sent out on loan in November.

Hannah Innes in action for Dryburgh Athletic. Image: Alex Todd/SportPix

Levey is unsure of the timeline of her return, but has backed Innes to overcome the injury setback.

‘Take it one step at a time’

He said: “We don’t know when she will be able to get back playing, but we’re very fortunate at Cormack Park to have physios like Beth Walker and medical staff who can handle Hannah’s rehab.

“We’ve just got to manage it now and see where it takes us. We’ll take it one step at a time, because it’s a bit of a setback for Hannah.

“She’s been doing well down at Dryburgh and was in the team of the month, so it’s disappointing, but Hannah is a really positive person and will bounce back from it.

“She won’t be completely on the sidelines. She’ll still be able to do some form of work with us, which is good.”

