Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest of season and add Liam Fox to backroom team

Barry Robson IS set to add former Dundee United boss Liam Fox to his Aberdeen backroom team – but there’s good news for Dons fans on the future of Robson’s assistant manager Steve Agnew.

Robson, who has been serving as interim boss at Pittodrie since Jim Goodwin’s sacking, is expected to be confirmed as Dons manager until the end of the season.

Ex-midfielder Robson has led Aberdeen to three consecutive Premiership wins for the first time since December 2021 over their last three matches, reigniting hopes of securing European football and overtaking Hearts in third place.

New Reds chief executive Alan Burrows is set to give Robson the chance to land a lucrative European berth and prove he can lead Aberdeen long-term over the remainder of the campaign.

Robson brought in experienced English coach Agnew to serve as interim assistant manager when he took the reins in January and will now add axed ex-United boss Fox to bolster his staff further.

The Fox news has sparked some fears the popular Agnew’s future as part of Robson’s coaching staff is in doubt.

However, The Press and Journal can reveal Agnew has committed to remaining with the Dons beyond the end of this season, should Robson succeed in landing the role on a longer-term basis.