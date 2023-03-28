Aberdeen Science Centre unveils Easter activities for families

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre has unveiled “immersive” exhibits for families to explore this Easter.

Three new Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) exhibits have landed at the family-friendly visitor attraction on Constitution Street.

The first is a new spaceship docking manoeuvre exhibit, challenging both children and adults to “virtually park” a spaceship in the centre’s Space Zone.

A new HD screen has been installed to provide a closer look at life in space through the NASA website.

The second of the new exhibits is a “mesmerising” slinky treadmill, which can be found on the second floor of the Test It area.

Finally, the Energy Game challenges visitors to balance the energy supply to an imaginary Aberdeen City, with the aim to avoid blackouts and make sure less CO2 is released into the atmosphere.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre said: “Spring officially sprang on March 20 and with the spring school holidays just around the corner we are delighted to unveil our new exhibits.

“Moving around in zero gravity is a challenge that those operating in space have to deal with so the first of our new exhibits will challenge visitors to put their skills to the test and find out whether they can successfully manoeuvre a spaceship on to a docking station.

“A slinky toy might be best known for turning somersaults downstairs. Our second new exhibit gives visitors to the centre a chance to see kinetic energy in action as they discover how the slinky behaves on a treadmill.

“They can also play with the speed of the treadmill and find out just how quickly the slinky can travel.”

Giving young people the chance to ‘interact with hands-on exhibits’

Visitors to the centre will also be able to experience the OPITO Theatre of Energy, the UK’s first immersive experience of its kind. While there, people can see their body take on the properties of each store.

Additionally, the Story of Energy highlights the importance of having a mix of energy sources and how this is shaped by our needs.

“The OPITO Theatre of Energy is the UK’s first immersive experience of its kind and the interactive sessions showcase the wide variety of exciting opportunities that Stem subjects can lead to,” explained Mr Snelling.

“Just as gardeners have to nurture their bulbs and seeds in order for them to grow, the same can be said for young people and Stem. Giving young people the chance to explore the centre allows them to interact with hands-on exhibits in a fun environment.

“This has an important role to play in unleashing their curiosity and nurturing what could be a lifelong love of science.”

Bookings can be made on the centre’s website.