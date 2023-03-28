Aberdeen Science Centre unveils Easter activities for families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Science Centre unveils Easter activities for families

Learn to park a spaceship as part of three new immersive exhibits at the Constitution Street centre.

By Lauren Taylor
Aberdeen Science Centre is inviting families to enjoy new immersive exhibits this Easter.
Aberdeen Science Centre is inviting families to enjoy new immersive exhibits this Easter.

Aberdeen Science Centre has unveiled “immersive” exhibits for families to explore this Easter.

Three new Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) exhibits have landed at the family-friendly visitor attraction on Constitution Street.

The first is a new spaceship docking manoeuvre exhibit, challenging both children and adults to “virtually park” a spaceship in the centre’s Space Zone.

A new HD screen has been installed to provide a closer look at life in space through the NASA website.

The second of the new exhibits is a “mesmerising” slinky treadmill, which can be found on the second floor of the Test It area.

Finally, the Energy Game challenges visitors to balance the energy supply to an imaginary Aberdeen City, with the aim to avoid blackouts and make sure less CO2 is released into the atmosphere.

Young people can get the chance to see how energy works at the centre.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre said: “Spring officially sprang on March 20 and with the spring school holidays just around the corner we are delighted to unveil our new exhibits.

“Moving around in zero gravity is a challenge that those operating in space have to deal with so the first of our new exhibits will challenge visitors to put their skills to the test and find out whether they can successfully manoeuvre a spaceship on to a docking station.

“A slinky toy might be best known for turning somersaults downstairs. Our second new exhibit gives visitors to the centre a chance to see kinetic energy in action as they discover how the slinky behaves on a treadmill.

“They can also play with the speed of the treadmill and find out just how quickly the slinky can travel.”

Giving young people the chance to ‘interact with hands-on exhibits’

Visitors to the centre will also be able to experience the OPITO Theatre of Energy, the UK’s first immersive experience of its kind. While there, people can see their body take on the properties of each store.

Additionally, the Story of Energy highlights the importance of having a mix of energy sources and how this is shaped by our needs.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre.<br />Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

“The OPITO Theatre of Energy is the UK’s first immersive experience of its kind and the interactive sessions showcase the wide variety of exciting opportunities that Stem subjects can lead to,” explained Mr Snelling.

“Just as gardeners have to nurture their bulbs and seeds in order for them to grow, the same can be said for young people and Stem. Giving young people the chance to explore the centre allows them to interact with hands-on exhibits in a fun environment.

“This has an important role to play in unleashing their curiosity and nurturing what could be a lifelong love of science.”

Bookings can be made on the centre’s website.

2

