Barry Robson has brought unity and a ‘special feeling’ to Aberdeen, insists loan defender Mattie Pollock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson has brought unity and a ‘special feeling’ to Aberdeen, insists loan defender Mattie Pollock

'When we go on the pitch we have 11 people who will put their body on the line for each other, what more do you want?'

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group

On-loan defender Mattie Pollock insists boss Barry Robson has brought a unity and “special feeling” to Aberdeen.

Robson has been named Dons manager until the end of the season after impressing in the interim role.

Under Robson the Reds have won four of their last five games to reignite the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

‘Such a togetherness within this squad’

Secured on loan from Watford late in the January window, centre-back Pollock insists Robson has brought a strong bond to the Reds’ dressing room.

The 21-year-old reckons that unity transmits to the pitch as players “put their body on the line for one another.”

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

He said “There is such a togetherness within this squad.

“Even the players that are on the bench and also everyone behind the scenes, we are all in this together.

“There is a really special feeling here.

“Win, lose or draw we are all together as a group.

“When you go on the pitch we have 11 people who will put their body on the line for each other, what more do you want?

“There are a lot of passionate players in the changing room.

“It is a joy to work with every single one.”

‘It is massive for my development’

Pollock was secured on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season.

Former boss Jim Goodwin initially set up the loan move but was axed on January 28 before Pollock switched to the Granite City.

Robson phoned Pollock on the night Goodwin was sacked to reassure the defender about the loan move and game time.

Pollock has started every game under Robson since moving to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring to go 3-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Along with fellow January centre-back addition Angus MacDonald, Pollock has been instrumental in the Dons’ upturn in form.

The centre-back partnership have brought solidity to the Dons’ defence, which had been the Achilles heel before their arrival.

Pollock also delivered the cross for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ second goal in the 3-0 win against Hearts before the international break.

The on-loan stopper then fired in a diving header for the Reds’ third goal.

It was a victory that slashed the gap on third-placed Hearts to just four points.

Pollock said: “Since I have came in, working with the gaffer I have to say thank you to him and all the lads.

“It has been massive for my development.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players and the coaching staff.”

Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen after the win over Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

‘Another step in the right direction’

Under Robson the Dons have won three consecutive Premiership games for the first time since December 2021.

Aberdeen will attempt to extend that winning run to four games when facing St Johnstone away on Saturday.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group

Pollock said: “It was a massive three points against Hearts.

“However as a player, you don’t look at the table, you just take it game by game.

“That is what you need to do.

“We have been working really hard and beating Hearts was another step in the right direction.

“In that game, we showed what we are about.

“The patterns we are working on in training are starting to come out.

“When it comes off it is so good to be part of it.

“It came off against Hearts.”

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Frustration at international break

After racking up three straight wins Aberdeen had an inactive weekend due to the international break for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Pollock admits having a two-week gap between games was frustrating but opts to focus on the positives.

The international break also gave Robson and assistant Steve Agnew more time to finesse their footballing philosophy during training at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 win against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Pollock said: “It is frustrating because you want to gather momentum.

“However at the same time, it gave us another week of training with the gaffer and the boys so we can get more ideas across.

“We go for the positives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
A 'remarkable achievement' if Aberdeen qualify for Europe after troubled campaign, says Pittodrie legend…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson’s top four priorities if he is to land Aberdeen job on long-term…
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March
Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start in the 5-1 victory over Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Gavin Levey provides injury update on Aberdeen Women on-loan midfielder Hannah Innes
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end…
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Italian top-flight star Lewis Ferguson should be an inspiration to Aberdeen's rising…
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson expected to be named Aberdeen manager until end of the season

Most Read

1
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
2
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…
3
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
4
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
7
Connor Burnett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ellon troublemaker wrote ‘kill all police’ in his own excrement and blood
8
Big Mannys' Pizza is opening a franchise in Inverurie. Picture shows left to right: Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Inverurie. Image: Engage PR
Big Mannys’ Pizza strikes deal to open franchise in Inverurie
9
Green Hive volunteers on a beach clean at Nairn.
After buying a hall for £1, this Nairn charity has its eye on some…
10
Newly elected First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster's Questions (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: A rocky start for a first minister with a lot to prove

More from Press and Journal

Moy Country Fair will return to Moy Estate in August. Image: Moy Country Fair.
Moy Country Fair to return this summer to celebrate the traditions of rural communities
Harbour Energy's Britannia bridge-linked platform
North Sea firms ‘disappointed’ over lack of windfall tax concessions
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
3
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be 'up to six months before two vessels'…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Ballater to welcome 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmongers the Fish Shop Picture shows; FISH SHOP in Ballater. Ballater. Supplied by Lotus | FISH SHOP Date; Unknown
Ballater's former Rothesay Rooms to open as 40-cover seafood restaurant and fishmonger Fish Shop
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises 'high energy, fun night' when the chart-toppers perform in…
Sam Bilner from Plockton has created a new poster to help locals, visitors and tourists during their time in Skye. Image: Sam Bilner.
Highland motorist creates special poster to warn drivers of Skye potholes
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban was back in action for his side last week against East Fife. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban has fresh focus after almost five months on sidelines
Euan MacCormick (Beauly) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Injury setbacks for Kyles Athletic and Lochaber
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Drink-driver caught after police follow snowy footprints from abandoned car

Editor's Picks

Most Commented