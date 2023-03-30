Barry Robson has brought unity and a ‘special feeling’ to Aberdeen, insists loan defender Mattie Pollock

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

On-loan defender Mattie Pollock insists boss Barry Robson has brought a unity and “special feeling” to Aberdeen.

Robson has been named Dons manager until the end of the season after impressing in the interim role.

Under Robson the Reds have won four of their last five games to reignite the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

‘Such a togetherness within this squad’

Secured on loan from Watford late in the January window, centre-back Pollock insists Robson has brought a strong bond to the Reds’ dressing room.

The 21-year-old reckons that unity transmits to the pitch as players “put their body on the line for one another.”

He said “There is such a togetherness within this squad.

“Even the players that are on the bench and also everyone behind the scenes, we are all in this together.

“There is a really special feeling here.

“Win, lose or draw we are all together as a group.

“When you go on the pitch we have 11 people who will put their body on the line for each other, what more do you want?

“There are a lot of passionate players in the changing room.

“It is a joy to work with every single one.”

‘It is massive for my development’

Pollock was secured on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season.

Former boss Jim Goodwin initially set up the loan move but was axed on January 28 before Pollock switched to the Granite City.

Robson phoned Pollock on the night Goodwin was sacked to reassure the defender about the loan move and game time.

Pollock has started every game under Robson since moving to Pittodrie.

Along with fellow January centre-back addition Angus MacDonald, Pollock has been instrumental in the Dons’ upturn in form.

The centre-back partnership have brought solidity to the Dons’ defence, which had been the Achilles heel before their arrival.

Pollock also delivered the cross for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ second goal in the 3-0 win against Hearts before the international break.

The on-loan stopper then fired in a diving header for the Reds’ third goal.

It was a victory that slashed the gap on third-placed Hearts to just four points.

Pollock said: “Since I have came in, working with the gaffer I have to say thank you to him and all the lads.

“It has been massive for my development.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players and the coaching staff.”

‘Another step in the right direction’

Under Robson the Dons have won three consecutive Premiership games for the first time since December 2021.

Aberdeen will attempt to extend that winning run to four games when facing St Johnstone away on Saturday.

Pollock said: “It was a massive three points against Hearts.

“However as a player, you don’t look at the table, you just take it game by game.

“That is what you need to do.

“We have been working really hard and beating Hearts was another step in the right direction.

“In that game, we showed what we are about.

“The patterns we are working on in training are starting to come out.

“When it comes off it is so good to be part of it.

“It came off against Hearts.”

Frustration at international break

After racking up three straight wins Aberdeen had an inactive weekend due to the international break for the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Pollock admits having a two-week gap between games was frustrating but opts to focus on the positives.

The international break also gave Robson and assistant Steve Agnew more time to finesse their footballing philosophy during training at Cormack Park.

Pollock said: “It is frustrating because you want to gather momentum.

“However at the same time, it gave us another week of training with the gaffer and the boys so we can get more ideas across.

“We go for the positives.”