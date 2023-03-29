Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack explains Dons’ decision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed Barry Robson will continue as manager until the end of the season, with a Dons club statement pointing to the “momentum, high standards and energy instilled in the squad” by the ex-midfielder.

Having taken charge of the Dons on an interim basis following Jim Goodwin’s sacking in late January, Robson has overseen a turnaround in the Reds’ form.

Aberdeen have climbed from eighth to fourth in the Premiership table, with last Saturday’s 3-0 Pittodrie win against Hearts reigniting the club’s chances of overtaking the Jambos and finishing third – a position which all-but-guarantees lucrative European group stage football.

The side’s third straight Premiership victory, for the first time since December 2021, means European football of some description next season looks likely, and the Dons hierarchy have now entrusted Robson – and his vastly experienced English assistant Steve Agnew – with delivering this Euro qualification over the rest of the campaign.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack explained how the decision to appoint Robson as Goodwin’s successor was taken following a long and thorough recruitment process.

It is understood Robson beat experienced Spanish boss Ricardo Rodriguez, among others, to the role.

Cormack said: “The club embarked on a clear and patient process where director of football, Steven Gunn, led the vetting of all inbound applications as well as managing an outbound search, teaming up with an external agency, to unearth candidates that matched our criteria.

“Once the potential manager pool was down to six candidates, Steven and chief executive Alan Burrows, together with non-executive directors Willie Garner and Stewart Milne, conducted interviews.

“Three candidates, including Barry, met with this group in person for further, in-depth discussions over the last week.

“The board subsequently met to debate the outcomes of these interviews and discussions.

“It was unanimously agreed that Barry should continue in his role initially through to the end of the season.

“We believe that continuing the momentum, high standards and energy that Barry has instilled in the squad, with only nine league games to go, is critical to the club achieving its goal of European football next season.

“Steve Agnew will continue as Barry’s assistant manager during this crucial stage.

“We look forward to Barry and his team building on the progress they have made through the rest of the season.”

Robson said he and Agnew are “delighted and honoured” to be appointed for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

“Both Steve and I are delighted and honoured to be asked by the board to continue in our current roles and to demonstrate our ability to lead the team in the longer term,” Robson said.

“We have had a tremendous reaction from the players, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have bought into the things we have asked them to do.

“I fully understand what our objectives are between now and the end of May, and I will work as hard as I possibly can, together with the excellent staff group at the club, to deliver on those expectations.”

Who will be Aberdeen manager beyond the end of this season is understood to be dependent on how Robson, Agnew and their players fare in the weeks ahead.

Using Robson’s own words, should they demonstrate they have the “ability to lead the team in the longer term” by landing a European berth for next term, they would surely remain in charge beyond the end of this season.

The Press and Journal revealed on Tuesday Robson’s right-hand man Agnew – who has previously been assistant to Steve Bruce at a host of English clubs – has committed to remaining at Pittodrie as long as Robson remains in charge.

Robson is also expected to bolster his coaching team with former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, who was sacked by the Tangerines earlier this season.

Fox is set to join Aberdeen as a first-team coach with youth development responsibilities.