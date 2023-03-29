Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack explains Dons’ decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson confirmed as Aberdeen boss until end of season as chairman Dave Cormack explains Dons’ decision

Aberdeen have climbed from eighth to fourth in the Premiership table under Robson - reigniting their European hopes

By Ryan Cryle
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen have confirmed Barry Robson will continue as manager until the end of the season, with a Dons club statement pointing to the “momentum, high standards and energy instilled in the squad” by the ex-midfielder.

Having taken charge of the Dons on an interim basis following Jim Goodwin’s sacking in late January, Robson has overseen a turnaround in the Reds’ form.

Aberdeen have climbed from eighth to fourth in the Premiership table, with last Saturday’s 3-0 Pittodrie win against Hearts reigniting the club’s chances of overtaking the Jambos and finishing third – a position which all-but-guarantees lucrative European group stage football.

The side’s third straight Premiership victory, for the first time since December 2021, means European football of some description next season looks likely, and the Dons hierarchy have now entrusted Robson – and his vastly experienced English assistant Steve Agnew – with delivering this Euro qualification over the rest of the campaign.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack explained how the decision to appoint Robson as Goodwin’s successor was taken following a long and thorough recruitment process.

It is understood Robson beat experienced Spanish boss Ricardo Rodriguez, among others, to the role.

Cormack said: “The club embarked on a clear and patient process where director of football, Steven Gunn, led the vetting of all inbound applications as well as managing an outbound search, teaming up with an external agency, to unearth candidates that matched our criteria.

Dave Cormack – the Aberdeen chairman. Image: SNS

“Once the potential manager pool was down to six candidates, Steven and chief executive Alan Burrows, together with non-executive directors Willie Garner and Stewart Milne, conducted interviews.

“Three candidates, including Barry, met with this group in person for further, in-depth discussions over the last week.

“The board subsequently met to debate the outcomes of these interviews and discussions.

“It was unanimously agreed that Barry should continue in his role initially through to the end of the season.

“We believe that continuing the momentum, high standards and energy that Barry has instilled in the squad, with only nine league games to go, is critical to the club achieving its goal of European football next season.

“Steve Agnew will continue as Barry’s assistant manager during this crucial stage.

“We look forward to Barry and his team building on the progress they have made through the rest of the season.”

Robson said he and Agnew are “delighted and honoured” to be appointed for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

“Both Steve and I are delighted and honoured to be asked by the board to continue in our current roles and to demonstrate our ability to lead the team in the longer term,” Robson said.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS

“We have had a tremendous reaction from the players, and they deserve a huge amount of credit for the way they have bought into the things we have asked them to do.

“I fully understand what our objectives are between now and the end of May, and I will work as hard as I possibly can, together with the excellent staff group at the club, to deliver on those expectations.”

Who will be Aberdeen manager beyond the end of this season is understood to be dependent on how Robson, Agnew and their players fare in the weeks ahead.

Using Robson’s own words, should they demonstrate they have the “ability to lead the team in the longer term” by landing a European berth for next term, they would surely remain in charge beyond the end of this season.

The Press and Journal revealed on Tuesday Robson’s right-hand man Agnew – who has previously been assistant to Steve Bruce at a host of English clubs – has committed to remaining at Pittodrie as long as Robson remains in charge.

Robson is also expected to bolster his coaching team with former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, who was sacked by the Tangerines earlier this season.

Fox is set to join Aberdeen as a first-team coach with youth development responsibilities.

