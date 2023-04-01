Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie warns there can be no let up in ‘business end’ of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has hailed the “brilliant” impact of manager Barry Robson in resurrecting the club’s season.

Aberdeen recently confirmed Robson will remain as manager until at least the end of the season.

During his time as interim boss Robson secured four wins from the last five games to reignite hopes of European qualification.

Shinnie, on loan from Wigan Athletic, insists the club is now moving in the right direction under Robson’s guidance.

However he warned there is still much work to be done to salvage the season with European qualification.

He said: “It is important to know what the managerial situation is until the end of the season.

“Now we can all keep our heads down and keep working as hard as we have been.

“To keep our focus on what the managers want us to do.

“The manager has been brilliant since he came in.

“Results have been good and have put us into a decent position although we still have a long way to go.

“We all know that.

“Things are moving in the right direction and it is important us as players, the staff and everyone around continue to progress the way we have been.”

‘All the noise has been from outside’

The search for a new manager had been ongoing for more than two months since Jim Goodwin was axed on January 28.

Many managers had been linked to the job until the Dons hierarchy opted to retain faith with Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew.

Shinnie insists the uncertainty over the managerial post did not affect the squad.

He said: “I’m not on social media and don’t read newspapers so I don’t really see much.

“I couldn’t even tell you who had been linked.

“As a squad there was nothing really said amongst the dressing room.

“It was just focusing on what we are trying to do here and take each game as it comes.

“All the noise has been outside which is good.

“The important part was trying to work as hard as we can in training and trying to carry out what the staff are trying to do.”

No role in managerial search

Aberdeen were inundated with applications following Goodwin’s exit.

The club also teamed up with an external agency to find candidates that met the Pittodrie board’s criteria.

The club’s hierarchy whittled down the candidates to a shortlist of six.

Three of those, including Robson, were interviewed in depth last week.

Asked if, as club captain, he was approached for his opinion on the managerial process, Shinnie replied: “No. I am a player.

“I know I am the captain of the club but that sort of stuff is away from me.

“My focus is on the dressing room and trying to make sure we all know how important it is to win games at Aberdeen.

“How important it is work hard day in day out.

“It is a great squad and great group of boys.

“We were all frustrated and disappointed on the run we had until the manager (Goodwin) got sacked.

“It wasn’t good enough.

“However the turnaround has been good and the squad have responded well.

“In house I have tried to keep everyone upbeat and keep driving the squad on.”

No slip-ups in ‘business end’ of season

Aberdeen blew open the race to finish third with a 3-0 win against Hearts prior to the international break.

The Dons, who travel to St Johnstone today, are just four points behind third-placed Hearts.

Shinnie warned there is no room for slip-ups.

He said: “It is the business end of the season so it is important we keep our heads focused on each game.

“This is the part of the season where you can’t really afford to drop points.

“For an away game at St Johnstone it is important we have the same mentality as the Hearts game.

“And try to play even better than that.”

Aberdeen supporting Coulson

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulon is set to miss the St Johnstone game as he has been given time off following his involvement in a multi-vehicle road accident.

Coulson, 24, and his family were involved in a 17-vehicle collision between Newtonhill and Muchalls on the A92 last Friday.

Shinnie confirmed Coulson and his family are okay.

The defender’s German Shepherd dog Zola was in one of the cars and ran away following the crash.

Zola is still missing.

The Dons have rallied to support the on-loan Middlesbrough defender.

Shinnie said: “I’ve spoken to him almost everyday since.

“He’s doing fine. It was obviously a shock for him and he was under a bit of stress.

“But he’s okay and his family is okay.

“One of his dogs is missing, naturally if anyone sees the dog then we would love to know about it.”