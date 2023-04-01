Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie warns there can be no let up in ‘business end’ of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie warns there can be no let up in ‘business end’ of the season

Dons skipper pleased Barry Robson has been confirmed as boss until at least the end of the season

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has hailed the “brilliant” impact of manager Barry Robson in resurrecting the club’s season.

Aberdeen recently confirmed Robson will remain as manager until at least the end of the season.

During his time as interim boss Robson secured four wins from the last five games to reignite hopes of European qualification.

Shinnie, on loan from Wigan Athletic, insists the club is now moving in the right direction under Robson’s guidance.

However he warned there is still much work to be done to salvage the season with European qualification.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

He said: “It is important to know what the managerial situation is until the end of the season.

“Now we can all keep our heads down and keep working as hard as we have been.

“To keep our focus on what the managers want us to do.

“The manager has been brilliant since he came in.

“Results have been good and have put us into a decent position although we still have a long way to go.

“We all know that.

“Things are moving in the right direction and it is important us as players, the staff and everyone around continue to progress the way we have been.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates after Aberdeen beat Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

‘All the noise has been from outside’

The search for a new manager had been ongoing for more than two months since Jim Goodwin was axed on January 28.

Many managers had been linked to the job until the Dons hierarchy opted to retain faith with Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew.

Shinnie insists the uncertainty over the managerial post did not affect the squad.

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goalscorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “I’m not on social media and don’t read newspapers so I don’t really see much.

“I couldn’t even tell you who had been linked.

“As a squad there was nothing really said amongst the dressing room.

“It was just focusing on what we are trying to do here and take each game as it comes.

“All the noise has been outside which is good.

“The important part was trying to work as hard as we can in training and trying to carry out what the staff are trying to do.”

Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 win against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

No role in managerial search

Aberdeen were inundated with applications following Goodwin’s exit.

The club also teamed up with an external agency to find candidates that met the Pittodrie board’s criteria.

The club’s hierarchy whittled down the candidates to a shortlist of six.

Three of those, including Robson, were interviewed in depth last week.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie gesturing after being fouled by Livi’s Jack Fitzwater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked if, as club captain, he was approached for his opinion on the managerial process, Shinnie replied: “No. I am a player.

“I know I am the captain of the club but that sort of stuff is away from me.

“My focus is on the dressing room and trying to make sure we all know how important it is to win games at Aberdeen.

“How important it is work hard day in day out.

“It is a great squad and great group of boys.

“We were all frustrated and disappointed on the run we had until the manager (Goodwin) got sacked.

“It wasn’t good enough.

“However the turnaround has been good and the squad have responded well.

“In house I have tried to keep everyone upbeat and keep driving the squad on.”

No slip-ups in ‘business end’ of season

Aberdeen blew open the race to finish third with a 3-0 win against Hearts prior to the international break.

The Dons, who travel to St Johnstone today, are just four points behind third-placed Hearts.

Shinnie warned there is no room for slip-ups.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hugs Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “It is the business end of the season so it is important we keep our heads focused on each game.

“This is the part of the season where you can’t really afford to drop points.

“For an away game at St Johnstone it is important we have the same mentality as the Hearts game.

“And try to play even better than that.”

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring to go 3-0 up against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock

Aberdeen supporting Coulson

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulon is set to miss the St Johnstone game as he has been given time off following his involvement in a multi-vehicle road accident.

Coulson, 24, and his family were involved in a 17-vehicle collision between Newtonhill and Muchalls on the A92 last Friday.

Shinnie confirmed Coulson and his family are okay.

The defender’s German Shepherd dog  Zola was in one of the cars and ran away following the crash.

Zola is still missing.

The Dons have rallied to support the on-loan Middlesbrough defender.

Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS

Shinnie said: “I’ve spoken to him almost everyday since.

“He’s doing fine. It was obviously a shock for him and he was under a bit of stress.

“But he’s okay and his family is okay.

“One of his dogs is missing, naturally if anyone sees the dog then we would love to know about it.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson to miss St Johnstone match after being given time off…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates going 2-0 ahead against Spain. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Scotland boss Steve Clarke has reignited the passion for the national team
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football
Liam Fox during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee United manager Liam Fox joins Aberdeen as first team coach
Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
A 'remarkable achievement' if Aberdeen qualify for Europe after troubled campaign, says Pittodrie legend…
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group
Barry Robson has brought unity and a 'special feeling' to Aberdeen, insists loan defender…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson’s top four priorities if he is to land Aberdeen job on long-term…
Barry Robson, centre, with his backroom staff after being named Premiership manager of the month for March. Image: 3x1
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month for March

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented