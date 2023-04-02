Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen can win the race to finish third – but warns there is a long way to go

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelle Roos believes in-form Aberdeen can win the race to finish third and land a potential multi-million pound Euro cash prize.

The Dons edged out St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth to secure a fourth straight win under boss Barry Robson.

That form has slashed the gap on third-placed Hearts to a single point.

Struggling Hearts lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock to suffer a third straight Premiership defeat.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points adrift of the Tynecastle side when Robson was appointed interim boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Robson was recently appointed manager until the end of the season having overseen a surge up the league table.

Roos, 30, said: “I always believed we would get back into the race for third – I can’t speak for the other boys but I did.

“I believe we can get third but there is a long way to go.

“I would be lying if I said we didn’t look at the table.

“We are at the point of the season when you look at it (Premiership table) and it is brilliant we are getting results.

“It is nice we are creeping up the table but we have to stick with it.

“Hearts are a good team but people are realising we are a good team too that is going in the right direction.”

European reward a ‘big incentive’

The club that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs – if Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the lucrative group stages which brings a £3.2 million payment.

If the play-off is lost the Scottish team involved at that stage would then drop into the Conference League group stages.

That brings Euro action until Christmas and a £2.7m payment.

Roos said: “It is a big incentive and everyone realises that.

“We know as a club where we are at the moment and we need to keep our heads down and not get carried away.”

Character made in troubled times

Aberdeen’s season was in crisis in January with a string of humiliating results in January under former boss Goodwin.

A Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier minnows Darvel was sandwiched between heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Roos was not involved in those games as he was sidelined for two months with a thigh injury.

That disastrous run cost Goodwin his job.

Dutch keeper Roos reckons the response from the Dons under Robson has underlined the character within the squad.

He said: “You can either drift apart or you can pull together and I think we have done the latter.

“It is something the boys that were involved earlier in the season can be proud of.

“That is when character is made.

“When you are down there but we know football can change overnight.

“So we are not settling for this and we are back to it on Monday.”

Vital saves in Perth by keeper Roos

Aberdeen secured a second successive away win courtesy of a goal in the 30th minute in Perth.

An Angus MacDonald shot was initially saved by keeper Remi Matthews.

However when Matthews punched the ball clear it rebounded off his foot and went into the net.

St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men after just six minutes when former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine was red carded.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie was also dismissed in injury time having been yellow carded for a second time.

Roos played a pivotal role in a win that piles the pressure on Hearts with vital saves.

After just two minutes he made a double block, initially saving a powerful Liam Gordon shot.

The rebound was fired back in by Ryan McGowan but Roos reacted quickly to make a second save.

Late in the match a Gordon header was bound for the top corner before Roos saved.

The keeper said: “As a goalie you always want to make saves at the big moments of the game.

“I think the one at the end was a big moment, the same for the save in the first half too.

“If they scored an early goal it would be a scrappy game so ultimately you are happy to help the team.

“As a goalie you are standing there sometimes not doing anything as you can’t overlap or get tight to people or head balls away.

“So you have to do your stuff when you are needed.”