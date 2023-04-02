Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen can win the race to finish third – but warns there is a long way to go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kelle Roos believes Aberdeen can win the race to finish third – but warns there is a long way to go

In-form Aberdeen have turned around a troubled season with four straight wins to slash the gap on third-placed Hearts to one point.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Kelle Roos celebrates at full time after the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Kelle Roos believes in-form Aberdeen can win the race to finish third and land a potential multi-million pound Euro cash prize.

The Dons edged out St Johnstone 1-0 in Perth to secure a fourth straight win under boss Barry Robson.

That form has slashed the gap on third-placed Hearts to a single point.

Struggling Hearts lost 2-1 at Kilmarnock to suffer a third straight Premiership defeat.

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points adrift of the Tynecastle side when Robson was appointed interim boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Robson was recently appointed manager until the end of the season having overseen a surge up the league table.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates after his volley is fumbled into the net by St Johnstone keeper Remi Matthews. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Roos, 30, said: “I always believed we would get back into the race for third – I can’t speak for the other boys but I did.

“I believe we can get third but there is a long way to go.

“I would be lying if I said we didn’t look at the table.

“We are at the point of the season when you look at it (Premiership table) and it is brilliant we are getting results.

“It is nice we are creeping up the table but we have to stick with it.

“Hearts are a good team but people are realising we are a good team too that is going in the right direction.”

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald celebrates as the Dons go 1-0 up against St Johnstone.<br />Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

European reward a ‘big incentive’

The club that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs – if Celtic or Rangers  win the Scottish Cup.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the lucrative group stages which brings a £3.2 million payment.

If the play-off is lost the Scottish team involved at that stage would then drop into the Conference League group stages.

That brings Euro action until Christmas and a £2.7m payment.

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Roos said: “It is a big incentive and everyone realises that.

“We know as a club where we are at the moment and we need to keep our heads down and not get carried away.”

Character made in troubled times

Aberdeen’s season was in crisis in January with a string of humiliating results in January under former boss Goodwin.

A Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier minnows Darvel was sandwiched between heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Roos was not involved in those games as he was sidelined for two months with a thigh injury.

That disastrous run cost Goodwin his job.

Dutch keeper Roos reckons the response from the Dons under Robson has underlined the character within the squad.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouts from the sideline against Saints. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “You can either drift apart or you can pull together and I think we have done the latter.

“It is something the boys that were involved earlier in the season can be proud of.

“That is when character is made.

“When you are down there but we know football can change overnight.

“So we are not settling for this and we are back to it on Monday.”

Aberdeen celebrate the goal in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone in Perth. Image: Shutterstock

Vital saves in Perth by keeper Roos

Aberdeen secured a second successive away win courtesy of a goal in the 30th minute in Perth.

An Angus MacDonald shot was initially saved by keeper Remi Matthews.

However when Matthews punched the ball clear it rebounded off his foot and went into the net.

St Johnstone were reduced to 10 men after just six minutes when former Aberdeen defender Andy Considine was red carded.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie was also dismissed in injury time having been yellow carded for a second time.

Roos played a pivotal role in a win that piles the pressure on Hearts with vital saves.

After just two minutes he made a double block, initially saving a powerful Liam Gordon shot.

The rebound was fired back in by Ryan McGowan but Roos reacted quickly to make a second save.

Late in the match a Gordon header was bound for the top corner before Roos saved.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes an important save at the end of the match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The keeper said: “As a goalie you always want to make saves at the big moments of the game.

“I think the one at the end was a big moment, the same for the save in the first half too.

“If they scored an early goal it would be a scrappy game so ultimately you are happy to help the team.

“As a goalie you are standing there sometimes not doing anything as you can’t overlap or get tight to people or head balls away.

“So you have to do your stuff when you are needed.”

 

