Aberdeen secure six additional 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup medals for club figures who didn’t receive one on Gothenburg glory night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Six new 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup winner’s medals will be awarded as part of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Dons will mark four decades since their iconic 2-1 extra-time triumph over Real Madrid in Sweden on May 11, 1983, with a weekend of events between May 11 and 14.

On Friday, May 12, the Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC will be awarded the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen in a ceremony at Pittodrie.

It has now also been revealed Aberdeen have secured six additional winner’s medals from Uefa – following work from the AFC Heritage Trust’s Chris Gavin and ex-Dons chief executive and European football governing body delegate Duncan Fraser – which will be handed out at the event to recognise club figures who played a part in the European success.

Those who will be belatedly recognised include legendary Aberdeen boss Sir Alex Ferguson and assistant Archie Knox, who did not receive medals at the time.

In 1983, only the Dons starting XI and five substitutes were awarded medals.

However, Ferguson, Knox, and midfielder Dougie Bell – who was instrumental in the semi-final win over Waterschei, but missed the final through injury – will receive medals, which have been cast by Uefa’s official medal supplier using Neil Simpson’s medal from the night as a template.

🏅 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup medal. pic.twitter.com/SfhviksT6d — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 3, 2023

The other three medals which have been made, meanwhile, will be awarded posthumously to club stalwart Teddy Scott, former vice-chairman Chris Anderson and the Donald family – to mark the part played in Aberdeen’s European glory by late chairman Dick Donald and his son, Ian, who was a club director at the time.

Reds chairman Dave Cormack said: “We are extremely grateful to Chris Gavin of the AFC Heritage Trust and Duncan Fraser for their tireless work on this special project which will now ensure Sir Alex, Archie, Dougie, and the Donald, Anderson and Scott families are rightly recognised for the important part they played in the club’s success in 1983.

“The presentation of these medals during the Freedom of the City celebrations will give our supporters a further opportunity to play their part in recognising the inspirational achievements of these players and staff.”

Sir Alex Ferguson added: “It’s a great honour to be receiving this medal and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen. Their efforts, along with the co-operation of UEFA is much appreciated.

“It’s also fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club now being honoured.”