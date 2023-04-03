Aberdeen secure six additional 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup medals for club figures who didn’t receive one on Gothenburg glory night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen secure six additional 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup medals for club figures who didn’t receive one on Gothenburg glory night

Sir Alex Ferguson, Archie Knox, Dougie Bell, Teddy Scott, Chris Anderson and the Donald family will be presented with the belated medals.

By Ryan Cryle
Sir Alex Ferguson, left, and Teddy Scott - who will both be awarded belated European Cup Winners' Cup medals.
Sir Alex Ferguson, left, and Teddy Scott - who will both be awarded belated European Cup Winners' Cup medals.

Six new 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup winner’s medals will be awarded as part of Aberdeen’s Gothenburg 40th anniversary celebrations.

The Dons will mark four decades since their iconic 2-1 extra-time triumph over Real Madrid in Sweden on May 11, 1983, with a weekend of events between May 11 and 14.

On Friday, May 12, the Gothenburg Greats and Aberdeen FC will be awarded the Freedom of the City of Aberdeen in a ceremony at Pittodrie.

It has now also been revealed Aberdeen have secured six additional winner’s medals from Uefa – following work from the AFC Heritage Trust’s Chris Gavin and ex-Dons chief executive and European football governing body delegate Duncan Fraser – which will be handed out at the event to recognise club figures who played a part in the European success.

Those who will be belatedly recognised include legendary Aberdeen boss Sir Alex Ferguson and assistant Archie Knox, who did not receive medals at the time.

In 1983, only the Dons starting XI and five substitutes were awarded medals.

However, Ferguson, Knox, and midfielder Dougie Bell – who was instrumental in the semi-final win over Waterschei, but missed the final through injury – will receive  medals, which have been cast by Uefa’s official medal supplier using Neil Simpson’s medal from the night as a template.

The other three medals which have been made, meanwhile, will be awarded posthumously to club stalwart Teddy Scott, former vice-chairman Chris Anderson and the Donald family – to mark the part played in Aberdeen’s European glory by late chairman Dick Donald and his son, Ian, who was a club director at the time.

Reds chairman Dave Cormack said: “We are extremely grateful to Chris Gavin of the AFC Heritage Trust and Duncan Fraser for their tireless work on this special project which will now ensure Sir Alex, Archie, Dougie, and the Donald, Anderson and Scott families are rightly recognised for the important part they played in the club’s success in 1983.

“The presentation of these medals during the Freedom of the City celebrations will give our supporters a further opportunity to play their part in recognising the inspirational achievements of these players and staff.”

Sir Alex Ferguson added: “It’s a great honour to be receiving this medal and I am grateful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this happen. Their efforts, along with the co-operation of UEFA is much appreciated.

“It’s also fantastic to see some of the wonderful people who worked tirelessly behind the scenes during this hugely successful period for the club now being honoured.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates scoring against Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Barron can be the perfect replacement for suspended Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie, says…
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.
Former Aberdeen player Dougie Bell dedicates Gothenburg medal to wife Hazel who died in…
Aberdeen players Eric Black (left), John Hewitt and Neale Cooper (right) celebrate after the final whistle in Gothenburg, having won the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Eric Black says European Cup Winners' Cup medals are justice for men who 'contributed…
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie…
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL
Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
John McMaster: Aberdeen's management team possess same coaching qualities as Archie Knox
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouts from the sideline against Saints. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson's managerial fate is in his own hands at Aberdeen
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
John McMaster hails Barry Robson for miraculous Aberdeen turnaround - as he says Hearts…

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks