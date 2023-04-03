Scottish Surfing Championships return to Thurso this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Surfing Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary when it returns this weekend in Thurso.

The three-day event, which began in 1973, is being held on Scotland’s north coast from Friday.

Three-time men’s and women’s open division Scottish surfing champions, Mark Boyd and Phoebe Strachan will compete to defend their titles.

This year’s competition will be held at Thurso East, which is well-known for its cold water surfing and was last year voted sixth best place for surfing in the world.

Sometimes the surfers not only deal with the cold water temperatures but also snowfall during particularly cold weather.

Craig McLachlan from Thurso is the British and Scottish junior boys surfing champion and will be hoping to defend his title while also vying for the men’s title.

In 2022 he and his sister Iona McLachlan both finished runner-up in the men’s and women’s competitions.

‘Excited to get back in the water’

Surfing runs in the family, with Ms McLachlan running a popular surfing school, North Coast Watersports, in the area.

This year is particularly special as it also celebrates 50 years of surfing, with officials noting the rise in popularity of surfing over the decades in Scotland.

Jason Simpson, director at the Scottish Surfing Federation who oversees the event, said: “The popularity of surfing has grown to new heights since the inaugural championships were held in the early 70s.

“As has the standard of surfing with one of the strongest fields we have seen coming to compete this year.

“The North Coast is a spectacular location to host this special anniversary championship and we are excited to show what Caithness has to offer to the world.”

Mark Boyd added: “The Scottish Surfing Championships are always a highlight in the surfing calendar for me and I am so excited to get back in the water and defend my title.

“Thurso East is my favourite spot to surf and I can’t wait to get going.”