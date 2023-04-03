Scottish Surfing Championships return to Thurso this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish Surfing Championships return to Thurso this weekend

The event will take place over three days beginning on Friday April 7.

By Ross Hempseed
surfing thurso
Mark Boyd, three-time champion will be defending his title. Image: Malcolm Anderson.

The Scottish Surfing Championship celebrates its 50th anniversary when it returns this weekend in Thurso.

The three-day event, which began in 1973, is being held on Scotland’s north coast from Friday.

Three-time men’s and women’s open division Scottish surfing champions, Mark Boyd and Phoebe Strachan will compete to defend their titles.

Phoebe Strachan is three-time defending Women’s champion. Image: Malcolm Anderson.

This year’s competition will be held at Thurso East, which is well-known for its cold water surfing and was last year voted sixth best place for surfing in the world.

Sometimes the surfers not only deal with the cold water temperatures but also snowfall during particularly cold weather.

Craig McLachlan from Thurso is the British and Scottish junior boys surfing champion and will be hoping to defend his title while also vying for the men’s title.

In 2022 he and his sister Iona McLachlan both finished runner-up in the men’s and women’s competitions.

‘Excited to get back in the water’

Surfing runs in the family, with Ms McLachlan running a popular surfing school, North Coast Watersports, in the area.

This year is particularly special as it also celebrates 50 years of surfing, with officials noting the rise in popularity of surfing over the decades in Scotland.

Jason Simpson, director at the Scottish Surfing Federation who oversees the event, said: “The popularity of surfing has grown to new heights since the inaugural championships were held in the early 70s.

Craig McLachlan, 17, is hoping to place higher than runner-up in the Men’s competition this year. Image: Malcolm Anderson.

“As has the standard of surfing with one of the strongest fields we have seen coming to compete this year.

“The North Coast is a spectacular location to host this special anniversary championship and we are excited to show what Caithness has to offer to the world.”

Mark Boyd added: “The Scottish Surfing Championships are always a highlight in the surfing calendar for me and I am so excited to get back in the water and defend my title.

“Thurso East is my favourite spot to surf and I can’t wait to get going.”

