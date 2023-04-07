Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance 

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey says Celtic loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance.

The 19-year-old signed on loan until the end of the season in March and is yet to make an appearance for the Dons, but has been named in three match-day squads.

Marwaha is based in Glasgow and does not train with the Dons during the week, but Levey says she was brought in to compete with Annalisa McCann, 18, who has been the number one at Aberdeen since Aaliyah-Jay Meach’s departure.

The Dons boss said: “India has been due her chance, but with her schedule – not just with us or Celtic but with university – it can be very difficult.

“She was away on a trip at the weekend, which we knew about and getting it off was part of the loan agreement when she came to Aberdeen.

“She’s very much been in our thoughts and that’s the whole reason why she came in – to be in our thoughts and to be challenging for number one.

“India’s a good communicator and a good personality, so it gives us all a good chance to work well together.

“Her chance will come, I’m sure.”

Levey backs McCann to improve

Levey felt it was important to bring in another keeper to challenge McCann, who is playing in SWPL 1 for the first time this season having moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U18s.

Levey said: “I think you always get the initial reaction when you sign another goalkeeper.

“India came straight into the squad against Hibs just after signing and we go on to have a clean sheet and it was probably one of Annalisa’s best performances.

“But at the same time, Annalisa is young and she is making errors. We need to correct them, we can’t hide behind them.

“We’ve had chats about players who are making mistakes having to own those mistakes and not have that blame culture which can creep in at times. They have to take things on board and look at ways to improve.

“Annalisa has fallen out of the Scotland U19s group as well and we have to manage that.

“It’s important the club provides support because it can be disappointing when you’ve been in the squad a long time.”