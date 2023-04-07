Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance 

The 19-year-old signed on loan from Celtic in March.

By Sophie Goodwin
India Marwaha is at Aberdeen on loan from Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
India Marwaha is at Aberdeen on loan from Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey says Celtic loanee goalkeeper India Marwaha will get her chance.

The 19-year-old signed on loan until the end of the season in March and is yet to make an appearance for the Dons, but has been named in three match-day squads.

Marwaha is based in Glasgow and does not train with the Dons during the week, but Levey says she was brought in to compete with Annalisa McCann, 18, who has been the number one at Aberdeen since Aaliyah-Jay Meach’s departure.

The Dons boss said: “India has been due her chance, but with her schedule – not just with us or Celtic but with university – it can be very difficult.

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock

“She was away on a trip at the weekend, which we knew about and getting it off was part of the loan agreement when she came to Aberdeen.

“She’s very much been in our thoughts and that’s the whole reason why she came in – to be in our thoughts and to be challenging for number one.

“India’s a good communicator and a good personality, so it gives us all a good chance to work well together.

“Her chance will come, I’m sure.”

Levey backs McCann to improve

Levey felt it was important to bring in another keeper to challenge McCann, who is playing in SWPL 1 for the first time this season having moved up from Aberdeen Ladies U18s.

Levey said: “I think you always get the initial reaction when you sign another goalkeeper.

“India came straight into the squad against Hibs just after signing and we go on to have a clean sheet and it was probably one of Annalisa’s best performances.

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Shutterstock.

“But at the same time, Annalisa is young and she is making errors. We need to correct them, we can’t hide behind them.

“We’ve had chats about players who are making mistakes having to own those mistakes and not have that blame culture which can creep in at times. They have to take things on board and look at ways to improve.

“Annalisa has fallen out of the Scotland U19s group as well and we have to manage that.

“It’s important the club provides support because it can be disappointing when you’ve been in the squad a long time.”

