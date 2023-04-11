Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season – despite moving up to third in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season – despite moving up to third in the Premiership

The weekend brought a momentous top-flight swing, with-in form Aberdeen jumping above Hearts, who then parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen have deservedly jumped up to third in the Premiership – but I believe there is still further improvement to come from the Reds.

That can only bode well in the race to secure the potential European riches which could come with third.

The pendulum in the battle for that spot behind Celtic and Rangers took a momentous swing in Aberdeen’s favour at the weekend.

A 2-o defeat of Kilmarnock leapfrogged the Reds over Hearts, who lost by the same scoreline at home to St Mirren.

The Tynecastle club then axed manager Robbie Neilson after that loss as their dramatic drop in form continued.

Aberdeen are now in pole position to secure the riches which will likely come with third spot.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The club that finishes third will be guaranteed European group stage action until Christmas – should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

The Premiership’s third-placed club will then go into the Europa League play-off round next season.

That is only a two-legged tie away from the £3.2m prize pot of Europa League group stage qualification.

Should they lose their play-off, then the third-place finisher still parachutes into the Europa Conference League groups.

That is a mouth-watering prospect and it is within touching distance for the Dons.

To secure a third-placed finish, Aberdeen not only have to maintain their impressive form – but also improve on it.

If they can do that, there is no reason why they cannot finish the season in third place.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Manager Barry Robson has overseen a sensational turnaround with an impressive run of five straight wins.

Robson has brought stability to the club and the Dons have built real momentum.

In contrast, Hearts have suffered a dramatic demise.

Aberdeen have to be applauded for taking full advantage of it.

Robson was placed in charge of the Dons until the end of the season and is still going through that audition to secure the job longer term.

However, his audition is getting stronger and stronger with each game.

Robson is certainly putting forward a strong case to be permanent manager for next season.

 

If they can wrap up third place and guaranteed group stage football until Christmas that would be a tremendous boost for the club.

There has been a lot of turmoil within Aberdeen this season, yet a third-placed finish is now there for the taking.

Landing the multi-million-pound Euro riches which could come with third would give the club a brilliant platform to go into next season.

At Tynecastle, it is not so positive.

Unfortunately for Neilson, the Hearts fans turned against him.

Neilson led Hearts to promotion, cup finals, a third-placed finish and Europe but there was a feeling he had to maintain that form.

Recent form hasn’t been acceptable for Hearts.

Even though he had that history of recent success behind him, once fans turn there is normally only one outcome.

And that is the manager leaving his post. That is just football.

Very rarely does a club’s board hang on to a manager who isn’t delivering results.

St Johnstone did that last season when retaining faith in manager Callum Davidson through tough times.

But it is very unusual, because a board tends to make the decision to axe a manager to keep the fanbase happy.

It is a huge fanbase at Hearts who are piling in their money in terms of the foundation and their high season ticket numbers.

Football is an emotional game and every Hearts fan will surely have thought there is no way they wouldn’t finish third this season, because the lead they held was so great and their squad is so big.

When that lead disappeared, there was only going to be one outcome.

Supporters were not happy at Tynecastle and invariably the manager takes the fall.

In contrast, Aberdeen supporters are enjoying the form under Robson’s management.

Now the Dons have to keep that going in a tough game away to Ross County on Friday evening.

Robson gets Aberdeen back to basics

During his time as manager, Barry Robson has got Aberdeen back to basics – where every team should be.

Robson has recognised that a solid defence is the foundation of any successful team. because, if the defence is leaking, you have no platform to build up momentum.

The need to tighten up the defence had been glaring for most of the season.

Unfortunately for previous boss Jim Goodwin, he was maybe too wrapped up in the new style of how you should play the game. That front-foot style where goal-keepers pass to centre-backs inside the box.

That is okay if you are at the very top and a team like Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal.

The quality they possess allows the freedom to do that.

However, where we are at with Aberdeen is they have to have the basics right.

That has been sorted by Robson, who has put emphasis on making sure that defensive foundation is there.

The January arrivals of Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Graeme Shinnie have been key to getting the Dons back to basics and solid.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes scores to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock after 20 seconds. Image: SNS

I know Shinnie was suspended for the win against Kilmarnock, but the captain will still have had an influence in the build up to the game.

Those three signings, along with the managerial change, have helped place an emphasis on shut-outs.

However. that doesn’t mean to say you don’t put emphasis on the attacking side as well.

Aberdeen’s attacking potency has been evident for most of the season with the Duk and Bojan Miovski combination.

Leighton Clarkson also brings the creativity in midfield.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Exciting teenage talent Alfie Bavidge

Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge looks to be a real talent who is quick, direct, strong and has confidence.

The 16-year-old was introduced as a substitute in the 77th minute of the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

He previously had a brief appearance when introduced in the final minute of the 3-1 win against Motherwell in February.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

However, the weekend was the first real opportunity to see Bavidge in action for the Dons first team.

He produced an impressive performance.

Bavidge’s emergence is another good news story for Aberdeen’s youth development programme.

You must create space for young developing players to come through to the first team.

Aberdeen also have Ryan Duncan, another teenager who is playing well in the first team, and started and played well on Saturday.

Kilmarnock’s Lewis Mayo and Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge battle for possession at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Despite struggling to be influential this season, Connor Barron has also made an impact in the first team, having come through the youth system.

You need between three to six youth players in the squad at any given time – otherwise the youth development programme isn’t working.

Aberdeen’s programme is working and is creating quality within the squad.

It is also giving manager Barry Robson different options.

Although a host of signings have been made this season, there is still space for young players to show what they can do, and Aberdeen have that route for young players to come through to the first team

The club have had that route throughout the years.

Last summer youth academy graduate Calvin Ramsay sealed a multi-million move to Premier League giants Liverpool.

It is great to see a young talent like Bavidge burst on to the scene and show he has real potential.

Alfie Bavidge applauds Aberdeen fans after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

At the age of 16, he has plenty of time to mature and develop.

 

