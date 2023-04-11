Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police

Matthew Bowie hit terrifying speeds through Elgin town centre and even went airborne as he raced across a roundabout.

By Kathryn Wylie
Matthew Bowie on a bike, left, and outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook
Matthew Bowie on a bike, left, and outside Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/ Facebook

A young biker hit speeds of 80mph outside a hospital during a police chase through Elgin.

Matthew Bowie hit the terrifying speed through a 30mph zone and even went airborne as he flew across a roundabout during a dramatic pursuit, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The 21-year-old “panicked” when a police officer pulled up near his black Mercedes-Benz bike while responding to another call on July 4  2022.

Procurator fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court the officer came across a group of four motorbikes in Hay Street, Elgin.

Other’s wheely drew police attention

Bowie was travelling behind the group but sped away onto South Street towards the junction with the A96 when one of the other bikers did a wheelie.

“The officer watched his motorbike reach speeds of 70mph within the 30 limit zone,” the fiscal said.

“It was obvious to the officer that the vehicle was trying to get away from him. The accused entered the roundabout at speed without slowing and as he negotiated the roundabout both wheels left the ground.

“He was observed heading on the A96 at speeds of 80mph past Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

Hit 100mph making escape

She said Bowie then negotiated a series of bends at speed near Morriston Road as the officer, with his blue lights activated, followed and watched him carry out two unsafe overtakes.

“He was seen doing speeds in excess of 100mph when he was eventually lost to sight,” the court heard.

Police traced Bowie, thanks to dashcam footage, the following day and he identified himself as the rider.

He admitted one charge of dangerous driving and a further earlier offence of producing cannabis in his then bedroom at Hossack Drive, Elgin, on September 12 2021.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client panicked over fears he was going to be stopped for riding without insurance.

‘It was a moment of madness’

“He accepts it was an incredibly bad piece of driving,” he said. “He has no reasonable excuse why he drove away at speed from the officer.

“He was not part of the initial group of four motorcyclists, he was slightly behind them. He didn’t want to be stopped by the police given the nature of one of the charges no longer before the court.

“He panicked and took off at speed on the bike. That moment of madness led him here to this court. He accepts he put both himself and other road users in significant danger.”

Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The solicitor added it was “not lost on his client” that driving past the hospital at such speeds was particularly dangerous for any patients or paramedics nearby.

“A significant lesson has already been learned,” he told the court.

Mr Carty added that the earlier bedroom cannabis cultivation was an “amateur operation” for his own use that had little to no value.

Sheriff Olga Parportnikov handed Bowie, of Burnside Place, New Elgin, a 12-month roads ban, 100 hours of unpaid work and a £160 fine.

He must also sit the extended test to regain his licence.

For all the latest court cases in Elgin, as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group. 

[[title]]

[[text]]

