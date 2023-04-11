Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young biker hit speeds of 80mph outside a hospital during a police chase through Elgin.

Matthew Bowie hit the terrifying speed through a 30mph zone and even went airborne as he flew across a roundabout during a dramatic pursuit, Elgin Sheriff Court was told.

The 21-year-old “panicked” when a police officer pulled up near his black Mercedes-Benz bike while responding to another call on July 4 2022.

Procurator fiscal Sharon Ralph told the court the officer came across a group of four motorbikes in Hay Street, Elgin.

Other’s wheely drew police attention

Bowie was travelling behind the group but sped away onto South Street towards the junction with the A96 when one of the other bikers did a wheelie.

“The officer watched his motorbike reach speeds of 70mph within the 30 limit zone,” the fiscal said.

“It was obvious to the officer that the vehicle was trying to get away from him. The accused entered the roundabout at speed without slowing and as he negotiated the roundabout both wheels left the ground.

“He was observed heading on the A96 at speeds of 80mph past Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”

Hit 100mph making escape

She said Bowie then negotiated a series of bends at speed near Morriston Road as the officer, with his blue lights activated, followed and watched him carry out two unsafe overtakes.

“He was seen doing speeds in excess of 100mph when he was eventually lost to sight,” the court heard.

Police traced Bowie, thanks to dashcam footage, the following day and he identified himself as the rider.

He admitted one charge of dangerous driving and a further earlier offence of producing cannabis in his then bedroom at Hossack Drive, Elgin, on September 12 2021.

Defence agent Stephen Carty said his client panicked over fears he was going to be stopped for riding without insurance.

‘It was a moment of madness’

“He accepts it was an incredibly bad piece of driving,” he said. “He has no reasonable excuse why he drove away at speed from the officer.

“He was not part of the initial group of four motorcyclists, he was slightly behind them. He didn’t want to be stopped by the police given the nature of one of the charges no longer before the court.

“He panicked and took off at speed on the bike. That moment of madness led him here to this court. He accepts he put both himself and other road users in significant danger.”

The solicitor added it was “not lost on his client” that driving past the hospital at such speeds was particularly dangerous for any patients or paramedics nearby.

“A significant lesson has already been learned,” he told the court.

Mr Carty added that the earlier bedroom cannabis cultivation was an “amateur operation” for his own use that had little to no value.

Sheriff Olga Parportnikov handed Bowie, of Burnside Place, New Elgin, a 12-month roads ban, 100 hours of unpaid work and a £160 fine.

He must also sit the extended test to regain his licence.

