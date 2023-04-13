Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ supporters for their role in five-game winning streak

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has hailed the club’s “outstanding” supporters for their role in the Reds’ resurgence.

More than 2,500 fans will travel to Dingwall to cheer on the Dons against Ross County on Friday night.

The Red Army sold out the initial ticket allocation for the clash with additional briefs also snapped up this week.

Aberdeen supporters will travel North en masse despite the Friday night kick-off, six-hour round journey time and the game being broadcast live on Sky.

A 3,000-strong Red Army travelled to Perth to witness Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 1-0 in the previous away game, and Robson insists supporters deserve credit for their role in a five-game winning streak which has elevated the Dons to third in the Premiership table.

It is the club’s longest league winning streak since 2015.

Aberdeen will bid for a sixth straight win when facing Ross County and Robson insists the fans will again play a vital role.

He said: “Our supporters have been brilliant for us. Outstanding.

“We have 2,5000 fans going up to Ross County and actually sold even more (tickets) on Wednesday.

“The fans deserve huge credit for what we’ve achieved over recent weeks.”

Demand for fight against Staggies

Aberdeen recently confirmed Robson will be manager until at least the end of the season.

Appointed interim boss in late January, Robson has led the Reds all the way from the bottom six to third spot.

Victory at Ross County would open up a five-point gap on third-place rivals Hearts, albeit potentially for less than 24 hours as the Jambos face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday.

Robson insists his in-form squad must be up for the fight in Dingwall.

He said: “Ross County have got a good manager (Malky Mackay), are organised, disciplined and will make it hard.

“It’s a tight pitch and you’re going to need to match them in the fight.

“If you don’t you will come unstuck.

“The players, myself, staff all know how difficult it will be.

“That’s why we put the focus, detail and attention into the sessions all week to give us every chance to win the game.

“It’s as difficult as it comes.”

Robson’s refusal to focus on Dons European hopes

Aberdeen have moved into pole position in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

A third-placed finish could bring European group stage action until December – if Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

If that happens, the third-placed club will enter the Europa League play-offs, just one two-legged tie from the groups.

Even defeat in the play-offs would see the club parachute down into the Conference League group stages.

Group stage football guarantees European action until mid-December.

Bus Robson is refusing to look beyond the next game and three points.

He said: “That’s a long way away and not something I have thought about.

“The only important thing is the next game.

“That’s where we need to be to make sure we have all focus on winning football matches.”

Aberdeen resurgence and Hearts slump leaves Naismith filling void left by Neilson

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points behind Hearts when Robson was appointed interim manager.

He has orchestrated a revival that overhauled the Tynecastle club in third.

In response, Hearts sacked manger Robbie Neilson last weekend following a 2-0 loss to St Mirren.

Robson said: “I’m disappointed when any manager loses his job.

“He has been really successful and done ever so well at Hearts.

“It is not for me to comment on Hearts and how they deal with football managers.

“The only thing I can say is I thought Robbie did a terrific job, there is no doubting that.

“It is unfortunate he is not there anymore, because for me he was a top manager.”

Former Scotland international Steven Naismith has been placed in temporary charge of Hearts until the end of this season.

The 36-year-old has been tasked with trying to overtake Aberdeen back in the battle to finish third.

Robson played for the Scotland national team with Naismith.

He said: “Good for Naisy. He’s a good guy good player who I got on well with.

“He’s bright on the game, knows the game, it’s a big club to go and have his first shot at it.

“We wish him well, (though) not against us.

“But I’m sure he will do alright because he’s a football man and will want to do really well.

“I don’t know him as a coach, but I have a lot of respect as a player and a former team mate. I’m sure he will do well.”