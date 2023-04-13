Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ supporters for their role in five-game winning streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ supporters for their role in five-game winning streak

More than 2,500 Aberdeen supporters will travel to Dingwall on Friday night to cheer on the Dons against Ross County as Barry Robson's side bid for a sixth straight victory.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has hailed the club’s “outstanding” supporters for their role in the Reds’ resurgence.

More than 2,500 fans will travel to Dingwall to cheer on the Dons against Ross County on Friday night.

The Red Army sold out the initial ticket allocation for the clash with additional briefs also snapped up this week.

Aberdeen supporters will travel North en masse despite the Friday night kick-off, six-hour round journey time and the game being broadcast live on Sky.

A 3,000-strong Red Army travelled to Perth to witness Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 1-0 in the previous away game, and Robson insists supporters deserve credit for their role in a five-game winning streak which has elevated the Dons to third in the Premiership table.

It is the club’s longest league winning streak since 2015.

Aberdeen will bid for a sixth straight win when facing Ross County and Robson insists the fans will again play a vital role.

He said: “Our supporters have been brilliant for us. Outstanding.

“We have 2,5000 fans going up to Ross County and actually sold even more (tickets) on Wednesday.

“The fans deserve huge credit for what we’ve achieved over recent weeks.”

Ylber Ramadani in front of the Aberdeen fans after the win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Demand for fight against Staggies

Aberdeen recently confirmed Robson will be manager until at least the end of the season.

Appointed interim boss in late January, Robson has led the Reds all the way from the bottom six to third spot.

Victory at Ross County would open up a five-point gap on third-place rivals Hearts, albeit potentially for less than 24 hours as the Jambos face Hibs in the Edinburgh derby on Saturday.

Robson insists his in-form squad must be up for the fight in Dingwall.

He said: “Ross County have got a good manager (Malky Mackay), are organised, disciplined and will make it hard.

“It’s a tight pitch and you’re going to need to match them in the fight.

“If you don’t you will come unstuck.

“The players, myself, staff all know how difficult it will be.

“That’s why we put the focus, detail and attention into the sessions all week to give us every chance to win the game.

“It’s as difficult as it comes.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

Robson’s refusal to focus on Dons European hopes

Aberdeen have moved into pole position in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

A third-placed finish could bring European group stage action until December – if Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

If that happens, the third-placed club will enter the Europa League play-offs, just one two-legged tie from the groups.

Even defeat in the play-offs would see the club parachute down into the Conference League group stages.

Group stage football guarantees European action until mid-December.

Bus Robson is refusing to look beyond the next game and three points.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on the touchline with Kilmarnock (and his ex-Dons) manager Derek McInnes. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “That’s a long way away and not something I have thought about.

“The only important thing is the next game.

“That’s where we need to be to make sure we have all focus on winning football matches.”

Aberdeen resurgence and Hearts slump leaves Naismith filling void left by Neilson

Aberdeen were in the bottom six and 10 points behind Hearts when Robson was appointed interim manager.

He has orchestrated a revival that overhauled the Tynecastle club in third.

In response, Hearts sacked manger Robbie Neilson last weekend following a 2-0 loss to St Mirren.

Robson said: “I’m disappointed when any manager loses his job.

“He has been really successful and done ever so well at Hearts.

“It is not for me to comment on Hearts and how they deal with football managers.

“The only thing I can say is I thought Robbie did a terrific job, there is no doubting that.

“It is unfortunate he is not there anymore, because for me he was a top manager.”

Robbie Neilson at full time after Hearts’ defeat to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Former Scotland international Steven Naismith has been placed in temporary charge of Hearts until the end of this season.

The 36-year-old has been tasked with trying to overtake Aberdeen back in the battle to finish third.

Robson played for the Scotland national team with Naismith.

He said: “Good for Naisy. He’s a good guy good player who I got on well with.

Hearts interim manager Steven Naismith. Image: Shutterstock

“He’s bright on the game, knows the game, it’s a big club to go and have his first shot at it.

“We wish him well, (though) not against us.

“But I’m sure he will do alright because he’s a football man and will want to do really well.

“I don’t know him as a coach, but I have a lot of respect as a player and a former team mate. I’m sure he will do well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'I always had full belief in the squad'. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Duk's advisor says striker has talent for world's top leagues - but is desperate…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS
'Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen' says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]