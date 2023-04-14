Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh reflects on ‘amazing’ first experience with Liberia national team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh reflects on ‘amazing’ first experience with Liberia national team

On-loan Hibernian midfielder Kenneh played in Liberia's double-header against South Africa last month.

By Andy Skinner
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh has an added spring in his step after receiving his first international recognition with Liberia.

Kenneh was called into the Liberian squad for the first time last month for an African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa.

The 20-year-old started both matches and, although his side claimed a 2-2 draw away from home, a 2-1 victory for Bafana Bafana in the return match saw them qualify for the finals at Liberia’s expense.

Nevertheless, Kenneh was struck by the reception the national team was given by the Liberian fans before they had even reached the SKD Stadium on the outskirts of Monrovia.

Having experienced his first taste of international football, on-loan Hibernian player Kenneh is eager to enjoy more memories with his country.

He said: “Anybody would want to play for their country and it was a massive step for me in my career.

“Being over there was mad. The experience was amazing.

“Before the game, coming towards the ground on the bus, the fans were following you. Literally the whole way to the stadium there were people lining the streets, cheering.

“Even in the warm-up, it was a half-full stadium.

“At the end, it was disappointing not to have qualified.

“If we had won the last game, we would have qualified, but they made it through against us.

“I was heartbroken, but I wouldn’t change anything, really.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“There was probably 30,000 in the stadium, but outside it was just crazy – people were banging on the windows.

“I’m quite laid-back and try to keep it calm, but it felt almost like another world.

“You’re thinking: ‘these people are actually here for us’.

“It was a massive boost to me and my family.”

England youth caps did not affect Kenneh’s thinking

Kenneh was born in Liberia, before moving to England at the age of six.

While part of Leeds United’s youth setup, he was capped by England up to under-18 level.

Nohan Kenneh during his youth career with Leeds United. Image: PA

Kenneh says he is fully focused on adding to his two caps, adding: “I played youth football for England, so I had to think about it.

“For me, it was a massive day when Liberia selected me. They had been trying to track me down for a while to come to play for them, but at that stage I felt I wasn’t ready.

“I was still playing for England and stuff like that.

“Now, my heart is fully with Liberia.”

County aiming to kick on against Dons

Kenneh’s focus is now back on club football with County, having started Premiership games against Celtic and St Johnstone since returning from international duty.

The Staggies host Aberdeen tonight, with a point enough to move Malky Mackay’s men out of the relegation play-off place before the remaining Premiership fixtures this weekend.

After defeating St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park last Saturday, Kenneh insists his side are taking no shortage of belief into the visit of the third-placed Dons.

He added: “We’ve been through quite a difficult patch, but I feel the previous game gave us a lot of confidence.

“For us it is just about focusing on ourselves, not about other teams involved.

Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“It is just game by game and about us trying to implement our style of play.

“I feel there is a lot of experience in the squad, boys who have played a lot of football and they know how to handle these kinds of situations. I feel we’re ready for it.”

