Ross County’s Nohan Kenneh reflects on ‘amazing’ first experience with Liberia national team

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder Nohan Kenneh has an added spring in his step after receiving his first international recognition with Liberia.

Kenneh was called into the Liberian squad for the first time last month for an African Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa.

The 20-year-old started both matches and, although his side claimed a 2-2 draw away from home, a 2-1 victory for Bafana Bafana in the return match saw them qualify for the finals at Liberia’s expense.

Nohan Kenneh made his debut for the Lone Star today in the 2-2 draw with Bafana Bafana. The @RossCounty midfielder played 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/N1bzVEXm8A — T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) March 24, 2023

Nevertheless, Kenneh was struck by the reception the national team was given by the Liberian fans before they had even reached the SKD Stadium on the outskirts of Monrovia.

Having experienced his first taste of international football, on-loan Hibernian player Kenneh is eager to enjoy more memories with his country.

He said: “Anybody would want to play for their country and it was a massive step for me in my career.

“Being over there was mad. The experience was amazing.

“Before the game, coming towards the ground on the bus, the fans were following you. Literally the whole way to the stadium there were people lining the streets, cheering.

“Even in the warm-up, it was a half-full stadium.

“At the end, it was disappointing not to have qualified.

“If we had won the last game, we would have qualified, but they made it through against us.

“I was heartbroken, but I wouldn’t change anything, really.

“There was probably 30,000 in the stadium, but outside it was just crazy – people were banging on the windows.

“I’m quite laid-back and try to keep it calm, but it felt almost like another world.

“You’re thinking: ‘these people are actually here for us’.

“It was a massive boost to me and my family.”

England youth caps did not affect Kenneh’s thinking

Kenneh was born in Liberia, before moving to England at the age of six.

While part of Leeds United’s youth setup, he was capped by England up to under-18 level.

Kenneh says he is fully focused on adding to his two caps, adding: “I played youth football for England, so I had to think about it.

“For me, it was a massive day when Liberia selected me. They had been trying to track me down for a while to come to play for them, but at that stage I felt I wasn’t ready.

“I was still playing for England and stuff like that.

“Now, my heart is fully with Liberia.”

County aiming to kick on against Dons

Kenneh’s focus is now back on club football with County, having started Premiership games against Celtic and St Johnstone since returning from international duty.

The Staggies host Aberdeen tonight, with a point enough to move Malky Mackay’s men out of the relegation play-off place before the remaining Premiership fixtures this weekend.

After defeating St Johnstone 2-0 at McDiarmid Park last Saturday, Kenneh insists his side are taking no shortage of belief into the visit of the third-placed Dons.

He added: “We’ve been through quite a difficult patch, but I feel the previous game gave us a lot of confidence.

“For us it is just about focusing on ourselves, not about other teams involved.

“It is just game by game and about us trying to implement our style of play.

“I feel there is a lot of experience in the squad, boys who have played a lot of football and they know how to handle these kinds of situations. I feel we’re ready for it.”