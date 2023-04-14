‘I always had full belief in the squad’. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in Aberdeen amid January crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I always had full belief in the squad’. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in Aberdeen amid January crisis

Defender McCrorie insists the current Aberdeen squad is the strongest he has played in - and are now showing that

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Even during Aberdeen’s darkest times this season, defender Ross McCrorie’s belief in the squad never faltered.

It held firm throughout a bleak January when the Reds suffered a run of humiliating defeats which led to the sacking of manager Jim Goodwin.

Despite the Dons slide into the bottom six  during that troubled time, McCrorie looked at his struggling team-mates – and still saw a “top team”.

That unwavering faith has been repaid with a resurgence in fortunes under the guidance of manager Barry Robson.

A run of five straight wins has propelled the in-form Dons up to third in the Premiership table.

The Reds will tonight bid to make it six consecutive wins when facing Ross County in Dingwall.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United during the current winning run. Image: SNS

McCrorie, 25, said: “I always had full belief in the squad, even during that sticky spell.

“I knew there were top players within the squad and that we had a real top team this year.

“It’s probably the best squad of players we’ve had since I’ve been at Aberdeen.

“We have a lot of energy, a lot of legs within the team and a lot of quality as well.”

‘We’ve got a real top team this year’

In late January, Robson took over a team that had suffered three consecutive humiliating defeats.

The Dons had crashed to the worst result in the club’s history, a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at sixth-tier Darvel.

That humiliation was sandwiched in between heavy away league losses at Hearts (5-0)  and Hibs (6-0).

McCrorie said: “Every team goes through a sticky patch and it’s just having that mentality within the squad to get through it.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie looks dejected in the 5-0 humiliation at Hearts. Image: SNS

“We have quite a tight knit group as well.

“It’s good that we’ve managed to pull through that sticky patch and get through the other end.

“I think throughout the season there’s been a lot of ups and downs.

“The squad itself, there’s talent littered throughout it.

“We’ve got a real top team this year.”

Resurgence orchestrated by Robson

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew were place in interim charge of a team in crisis following Goodwin’s sacking on January 28.

Aberdeen are on the up under Robson and Agnew, with six wins from eight games.

McCrorie said: “For whatever reasons, through the middle of the season, there were a few problems.

“We weren’t picking up the points we should’ve.

“But since the gaffer’s come in there’s been changes to the system – a few tweaks here and there – plus changes to personnel.

“We’re seeing the fruits of it, we’re getting good results.

“We’re spending a lot of time on the training pitch to work on different aspects of the game and what the gaffer wants us to improve on.

“We’ve had a real good run of results recently and it’s up to us to continue that.

“I’ve always had the confidence in the squad that we’ve got a right good group here.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS

What has boss Robson changed?

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager to success Goodwin, overseen by chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn, was undertaken Robson looked after the first team.

The Dons were inundated with applications and also employed an external agency to unearth candidates who met the club’s criteria for the post.

A shortlist of six was compiled, then whittled down to three.

Those three candidates, Robson among them, were interviewed extensively.

Following that interview process, the board decided to confirm Robson as Reds manager until the end of the season.

What has Robson changed during his time in charge which has brought such a marked improvement in form?

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

McCrorie said: “We’ve had different tactics within the system, while the formation’s been changing.

“We can do that within games.

“We’ve also been pressing higher up the pitch.

“So, it’s just different aspects while we’ve also been tidying up with small details.

“Nobody’s cutting yards – everybody’s backing each other.

“We’ve got a real good group, a real good camaraderie within the boys here – probably the best I’ve had at Aberdeen. Everybody’s like brothers. It’s top.”

Seven ‘cup finals’ remaining

Robson has galvanised the Dons and led them to the club’s longest league winning streak since 2015.

Aberdeen missed out on European qualification last season for the first time in eight years, but Robson has now led the Reds back into the race for a European spot.

Ross McCrorie playing in Europe for Aberdeen two seasons ago. Image: SNS

McCrorie insists there can be no let up in the momentum.

Such is the importance of the remaining seven Premiership games, the versatile defender/midfielder has described them all as “cup finals”.

He said: “Look at the results since the gaffer’s come in.

“They’ve been brilliant. We’ve accumulated a lot of points and managed to get ourselves up to third.

“But we just need to take each game as it comes.

“We’ve still got seven cup finals to go – seven massive games for us to see where we can finish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to 'accelerate' up SWPL 1, says Gavin…
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' supporters for their role in five-game winning streak
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Duk's advisor says striker has talent for world's top leagues - but is desperate…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS
'Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen' says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
4
3
The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
More than 1,000 people left the Western Isles in April 1923. Pic: DCT Design.
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Moira and Jim Mapley, along with their dog Ruby, are having issues with 'boy racers' on Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
Ally Begg used to be in Bad Boys Inc and has now set up a new Scottish sports channel.
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A tax-avoiding fish firm boss who is too 'unwell' to be jailed will serve his sentence of unpaid work making and decorating woodwork projects from home, the Press and Journal can reveal. Raymond Esslemont, 71, spent years deducting income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) from employees at his firm Raysalmon, but did not pass the money on to HMRC. Esslemont, who is ?all but bed-bound?, also failed to pay his own income tax and NIC, bringing the total figure evaded to ?295,599.97 Picture shows; Raymond Esslemont. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson.
Barry Wilson warns play-off-chasing Caley Thistle against complacency at struggling Cove Rangers

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]