‘Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen’ says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish believes Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen team.

Which is why the Pittodrie legend is delighted to see Aberdeen resurgent after a “rough spell” to lead the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Under manager Barry Robson’s guidance, the Reds have racked up five straight top-flight victories.

Robson was placed in interim charge of a Dons side in crisis in late January following the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

McLeish has been impressed with Robson’s Reds resurrection, transforming the Dons from bottom-six strugglers to European contenders.

And he reckons the Aberdeen board made the right call in giving Robson the managerial role until at least the end of the season.

McLeish, 64, said: “It is fabulous to see Aberdeen back on track.

“Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen.

“They have hit good form now after a wee rough spell.

“It is good to see that.”

Rise from the bottom six to third spot

Aberdeen were 10 points behind third-placed Hearts when Robson was placed in interim charge in late January.

The Reds were mired in the bottom six and had suffered back-to-back Premiership humiliations away to Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Sandwiched in between those Edinburgh hammerings was a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.

Goodwin was axed following the loss at Hibs – with Robson charged with bringing stability as the Reds’ board searched for a new manager.

Avoiding being dragged into a relegation dogfight appeared to be the immediate priority for the Reds.

However, Robson has orchestrated a resurgence and push for a third-placed finish which could bring a multi-million cash prize.

The team that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs, should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

Qualification for the Europa League group stages brings a £3.2 million prize payment – before sponsorship, gate receipts and television revenue is added.

Should the third-placed club lose the play-offs, there is still the parachute of dropping into the Conference League group stages – and a prize of £2.7m.

McLeish impressed by Robson

Aberdeen’s board were inundated with applications for the managerial post.

The club also employed an external agency to help source potential candidates who met the criteria for a new manager.

A short-list of six was eventually compiled, then whittled down further to three – one of them Robson.

Those three candidates went through an interview process before the board opted to give Robson the job until the end of the campaign.

McLeish said: “Barry Robson is doing a great job and I am hearing good things about him.

“He has certainly impressed me.

“I’m glad they have given Barry the job until the end of the season at least, given his good recent work.”

‘We never felt intimidated anywhere’

Robson has fixed two damaging problems which had derailed the Dons’ season until his interim appointment.

Those two Achilles heels were a defensive frailty and struggles away from home in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have secured four clean sheets in the last five games, all victories.

In triumphing 3-1 at Dundee United recently, the Dons also ended a six-month away win drought in the league dating back to last October.

They then further proved their away day woes have been fixed by then beating St Johnstone 1-o in Perth for back-to-back away wins.

McLeish said “When I was a player with Aberdeen, we felt we were quite isolated in the north-east.

“However, we never felt intimidated anywhere on our travels.

“It is good to see Aberdeen winning away from home now.”

McLeish’s trophy-laden Dons career

Pittodrie great McLeish is second in the club’s all-time appearance list having played 692 times for Aberdeen.

Only his former defensive partner Willie Miller has played more games for the Dons, with 797.

During a magnificent 17-year Aberdeen career, McLeish won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup.

Domestically he also lifted three league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

McLeish was also capped 77 times by Scotland and played in three World Cups (1982, 1986 and 1990).

He would go on to manage Scotland (twice), Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Aston Villa and Birmingham.

However, he still keeps close tabs on what is happening at Pittodrie.

McLeish was recently at Pittodrie to watch the Dons beat Livingston 1-0 on February 25.

McLeish said: “I spent 17 years up in Aberdeen.

“It is where I met my wife and I still have friends and relatives in the city.

“I always keep a close eye on how Aberdeen are doing.”