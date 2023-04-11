‘Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen’ says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen’ says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish

Pittodrie legend McLeish has been impressed by Barry Robson - who has led Aberdeen from the bottom six to third in the Premiership

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS

Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish believes Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen team.

Which is why the Pittodrie legend is delighted to see Aberdeen resurgent after a “rough spell” to lead the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Under manager Barry Robson’s guidance, the Reds have racked up five straight top-flight victories.

Robson was placed in interim charge of  a Dons side in crisis in late January following the sacking of Jim Goodwin.

McLeish has been impressed with Robson’s Reds resurrection, transforming the Dons from bottom-six strugglers to European contenders.

And he reckons the Aberdeen board made the right call in giving Robson the managerial role until at least the end of the season.

McLeish, 64,  said: “It is fabulous to see Aberdeen back on track.

“Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen.

“They have hit good form now after a wee rough spell.

“It is good to see that.”

Aberdeen Legend Alex McLeish at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Rise from the bottom six to third spot

Aberdeen were 10 points behind third-placed Hearts when Robson was placed in interim charge in late January.

The Reds were mired in the bottom six and had suffered back-to-back Premiership humiliations away to Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Sandwiched in between those Edinburgh hammerings was a humiliating Scottish Cup loss to sixth-tier Darvel.

Goodwin was axed following the loss at Hibs – with Robson charged with bringing stability as the Reds’ board searched for a new manager.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on the touchline with Kilmarnock manager (and former Reds gaffer) Derek McInnes. Image: Shutterstock

Avoiding being dragged into a relegation dogfight appeared to be the immediate priority for the Reds.

However, Robson has orchestrated a resurgence and push for a third-placed finish which could bring a multi-million cash prize.

The team that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs, should Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

Qualification for the Europa League group stages brings a £3.2 million prize payment – before sponsorship, gate receipts and television revenue is added.

Should the third-placed club lose the play-offs, there is still the parachute of dropping into the Conference League group stages – and a prize of £2.7m.

McLeish impressed by Robson

Aberdeen’s board were inundated with applications for the managerial post.

The club also employed an external agency to help source potential candidates who met the criteria for a new manager.

A short-list of six was eventually compiled, then whittled down further to three – one of them Robson.

Those three candidates went through an interview process before the board opted to give Robson the job until the end of the campaign.

McLeish said: “Barry Robson is doing a great job and I am hearing good things about him.

“He has certainly impressed me.

“I’m glad they have given Barry the job until the end of the season at least, given his good recent work.”

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes is hugged by his manager Barry Robson on Saturday. Image: SNS

‘We never felt intimidated anywhere’

Robson has fixed two damaging problems which had derailed the Dons’ season until his interim appointment.

Those two Achilles heels were a defensive frailty and struggles away from home in the Premiership.

Aberdeen have secured four clean sheets in the last five games, all victories.

In triumphing 3-1 at Dundee United recently, the Dons also ended a six-month away win drought in the league dating back to last October.

They then further proved their away day woes have been fixed by then beating St Johnstone 1-o in Perth for back-to-back away wins.

McLeish said “When I was a player with Aberdeen, we felt we were quite isolated in the north-east.

“However, we never felt intimidated anywhere on our travels.

“It is good to see Aberdeen winning away from home now.”

Aberdeen’s Ylber Ramadani evades A tackle from St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon. Image: SNS

McLeish’s trophy-laden Dons career

Pittodrie great McLeish is second in the club’s all-time appearance list having played 692 times for Aberdeen.

Only his former defensive partner Willie Miller has played more games for the Dons, with 797.

During a magnificent 17-year Aberdeen career, McLeish won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup.

Domestically he also lifted three league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

McLeish was also capped 77 times by Scotland and played in three World Cups (1982, 1986 and 1990).

He would go on to manage Scotland (twice), Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Aston Villa and Birmingham.

However, he still keeps close tabs on what is happening at Pittodrie.

McLeish was recently at Pittodrie to watch the Dons beat Livingston 1-0 on February 25.

McLeish said: “I spent 17 years up in Aberdeen.

“It is where I met my wife and I still have friends and relatives in the city.

“I always keep a close eye on how Aberdeen are doing.”

Aberdeen’s Alex McLeish celebrates with the Scottish Cup trophy after the Dons won the final in 1990.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Aberdeen directors Dick Donald and Chris Anderson in 1980 with a model of Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.
Neil Drysdale: Chris Anderson - the visionary behind the scenes at Pittodrie in the…
Interim manager Barry Robson has guided Aberdeen up to third in the Premiership. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Red-hot strikers making Barry Robson's Aberdeen tick as Hearts press panic button…
Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis 'Duk' Lopes in Aberdeen's 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has 'high hopes' for teenage star Alfie Bavidge
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on the touchline with Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson's rapid transformation at Pittodrie is barely believable
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani got away with barge on Kilmarnock's Daniel Armstrong before…
Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen applauds the Dons fans after the win over Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
'I've genuinely loved every minute': Leighton Clarkson wants third-place finish to repay Aberdeen and…
Ylber Ramadani in front of the Aberdeen fans after the win against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
'At this rate Barry Robson will be granted the freedom of the city by…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson tells Aberdeen not to take 'foot off the gas' after Duk's double…

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Billy Dodds delighted by his Caley Thistle side's crucial Championship win over Arbroath
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…
Nathan Shaw nips in to put ICT in front against Arbroath. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle on brink of Championship top four after 2-0 victory against Arbroath
Dunfermline's Craig Wighton scored his side's second goal against Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead suffer 2-0 defeat to League One leaders Dunfermline Athletic
Jayden Wallace, 16, was reported missing from Renfrewshire a week ago. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Renfrewshire teenager may have travelled to Aberdeen
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Everything you need to know about the changes to Highland bin collections
Jay Jay Kirton made threats to bomb police officers' homes and have them shot. Image: Police Scotland.
Man threatened to bomb police officer's home and have others shot
Loganair Saab 340
Loganair starts new flights from islands to London and Southampton
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The former boss of a renowned Highland museum embezzled almost ?19,000 from the charity that runs the award-winning attraction on the Black Isle. William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for the fictitious work over a three-year period. But the dishonest 74-year-old - who was the charity's chair and treasurer - was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts instead Picture shows; William Bound, also known as Bill Bound and Groam House Museum. N/A. Supplied by Groam House Museum Date; Unknown
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: The politics of criminal sentencing, Aberdeen City Council's priorities and NHS

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]