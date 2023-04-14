Rugby: Gordonians need two wins from last four games to secure National Three title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Their hopes of a perfect season may be over, but Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists winning the National Three title is the priority at Countesswells.

A 37-33 loss at Howe of Fife on April 1 ended the GoGos’ 17-match winning run in the division.

To rub salt in the wounds, Hillhead Jordanhill have moved top of the table following their 50-5 victory against Orkney last weekend.

Gordonians have three games in hand on the new league leaders and, with their next three matches all at home, the title and promotion to National Two will be secured with two wins.

There is disappointment hopes of an unblemished league campaign have not materialised, but Morrice believes the players should be proud of their efforts.

He said: “The guys wanted to be in a position to be playing for something at the end of the season and they’ve put themselves in a great position.

“Had we been offered this situation at the start of the season we would have bitten your hand off for it.

“We’re disappointed to have lost the last game, but you can’t discount the excellent results we’ve had this season.

“We’ve won at Allan Glen’s, Hillhead, West of Scotland, Strathmore and all these places that are very difficult to go, when other teams have come unstuck. We deserve to be in the position we’re in.”

Morrice hoping for reaction following first league defeat

Morrice believes the players are determined to bounce back with victory against bottom club Greenock Wanderers tomorrow.

He said: “We need seven points to win the league so if we win two of the three remaining home games it will be done.

“The guys knew they didn’t perform in the Howe of Fife game. They were disappointed with that, but when you look back, to go 17 games unbeaten and put yourself in a strong position at this stage of the season was excellent.

“We were beaten by the better team on the day and had a chance to win the game at the end.

“But had we won it would have been daylight robbery, as the guys know they didn’t perform and they’re looking to rectify that against Greenock.”

Securing the title is sharpening the focus in extended campaign

An extended campaign due to postponements means Gordonians will be playing into May.

The additional month of rugby action is not ideal, but Morrice is confident securing the title will keep the squad focused.

He said: “For us it’s all about getting over the line now.

“It’s difficult as the season should be finished now and our guys are still looking at having a month to go.

“It’s hard to keep reinventing things in training and keeping the guys motivated and energised, but with the title in sight, hopefully we can power on and finish the job.”