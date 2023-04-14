Rugby: Gordonians need two wins from last four games to secure National Three title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Gordonians need two wins from last four games to secure National Three title

Seven points needed as GoGos set sights on return to National Two next season.

By Paul Third
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.

Their hopes of a perfect season may be over, but Gordonians assistant coach Ryan Morrice insists winning the National Three title  is the priority at Countesswells.

A 37-33 loss at Howe of Fife on April 1 ended the GoGos’ 17-match winning run in the division.

To rub salt in the wounds, Hillhead Jordanhill have moved top of the table following their 50-5 victory against Orkney last weekend.

Gordonians have three games in hand on the new league leaders and, with their next three matches all at home, the title and promotion to National Two will be secured with two wins.

There is disappointment hopes of an unblemished league campaign have not materialised, but Morrice believes the players should be proud of their efforts.

He said: “The guys wanted to be in a position to be playing for something at the end of the season and they’ve put themselves in a great position.

“Had we been offered this situation at the start of the season we would have bitten your hand off for it.

“We’re disappointed to have lost the last game, but you can’t discount the excellent results we’ve had this season.

“We’ve won at Allan Glen’s, Hillhead, West of Scotland, Strathmore and all these places that are very difficult to go, when other teams have come unstuck. We deserve to be in the position we’re in.”

Morrice hoping for reaction following first league defeat

Morrice believes the players are determined to bounce back with victory against bottom club Greenock Wanderers tomorrow.

He said: “We need seven points to win the league so if we win two of the three remaining home games it will be done.

“The guys knew they didn’t perform in the Howe of Fife game. They were disappointed with that, but when you look back, to go 17 games unbeaten and put yourself in a strong position at this stage of the season was excellent.

“We were beaten by the better team on the day and had a chance to win the game at the end.

“But had we won it would have been daylight robbery, as the guys know they didn’t perform and they’re looking to rectify that against Greenock.”

Securing the title is sharpening the focus in extended campaign

An extended campaign due to postponements means Gordonians will be playing into May.

The additional month of rugby action is not ideal, but Morrice is confident securing the title will keep the squad focused.

He said: “For us it’s all about getting over the line now.

“It’s difficult as the season should be finished now and our guys are still looking at having a month to go.

“It’s hard to keep reinventing things in training and keeping the guys motivated and energised, but with the title in sight, hopefully we can power on and finish the job.”

