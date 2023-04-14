Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to ‘accelerate’ up SWPL 1, says Gavin Levey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women must make most of chance to ‘accelerate’ up SWPL 1, says Gavin Levey

The Dons could move five points clear of the SWPL 1 relegation play-off spot with a win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey says the Dons must grasp their chance to move closer to safety in their upcoming SWPL 1 games.

The ninth-placed Reds host 11th-placed Hamilton Accies on Sunday at Balmoral Stadium, with Accies only two points below them.

They then face a midweek trip to Dundee United, who sit in tenth, but level on 18 points with the Dons, on Wednesday.

A win this weekend could see Aberdeen move five points clear of Accies in the relegation play-off spot, however, a defeat could result in the Dons dropping into the danger zone.

Aberdeen beat Hamilton Accies 2-0 when the sides met back in January, but were defeated 3-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

Levey said: “It’s a really good chance to have a good week and to accelerate ourselves up the league a bit more to where we want to be. The players knows what is required now.

“The home advantage is good, we’ve played well at home, so hopefully we can go there and do our job at the weekend and move on to the next step.

“Dundee United play Glasgow Women, who are fighting to beat the drop, this weekend and United will be expecting to get those three points.

“That result can change things, but we’ve got to take care of our result and then move on to the next one.

Aberdeen Women celebrate after beating Hamilton Accies 2-0 in their last meeting at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The team spirit was remained high which is really important – it’s something that keeps you going. The team want to train and work hard.

“Regardless of where we finish now, it’s not where we would’ve wanted to be back at the start of the season.”

Levey wants fans to see improved Aberdeen performances

Although Aberdeen’s priority is to create a cushion between themselves and the relegation play-off spot, Levey hopes they can do it with good performances.

He believes, since coming in as interim manager in November, there have been considerable improvements in the Dons’ showings and hopes to see them improve further.

Levey said: “It’s about progressing each performance game upon game, and I do honestly believe the progress that we’ve made week in and week out is now evident for people to see.

“I really believe between now and the end of the season we’re really going to see things click more and more.”

It is a rare 1pm kick-off for Aberdeen this Sunday against Hamilton, and Levey hopes fans will turn out in their numbers to support the team.

He added: “The game is growing quick and our women’s team has to be visible. It shouldn’t just be the games at Pittodrie, but it should be the games at Cove as well.

Aberdeen Women meet fans after playing at Pittodrie earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock

“It’s about changing perception. There are a lot of comparisons between the men and women’s game – it’s still football and the same rules – but we’ve got to accept that the women’s game is (still) growing.

“I’ve been fortunate to work in professional football my entire working life and I’ve seen women’s football grow massively in that time. It’s the biggest and best it’s ever been.

“We want to people to get involved now and be part of this journey and, when they see how hard this team works, they’ll see it’s something to really be admired.

“It’s only going to grow and get better. We want young girls to be inspired by what our team does at the weekend and aim to become part of it in years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
'I always had full belief in the squad'. Ross McCrorie never lost faith in…
Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' supporters for their role in five-game winning streak
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Duk's advisor says striker has talent for world's top leagues - but is desperate…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms - as he…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS
'Scottish football needs a strong Aberdeen' says Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Peterhead's Jack Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown praises changes made by caretaker co-bosses Jordon Brown and Ryan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]