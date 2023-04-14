Elgin mum claims black spot house mould is impacting her health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin mum claims black spot house mould is impacting her health

Christine Esslemont wants Moray Council to fully investigate the problem - claiming so far, they have just offered her a "big fan".

By Louise Glen
Christine Esslemont is having a difficult time with mould in her council home in Elgin - in just more than a year she has decorated twice to keep it at bay, with no long-lasting results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Christine Esslemont is having a difficult time with mould in her council home in Elgin - in just more than a year she has decorated twice to keep it at bay, with no long-lasting results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

An Elgin woman claims she is living in a “ticking time bomb” as her health deteriorates due to the damp and mouldy condition of her home.

The Kingsmills resident says that her son has even had to give up college, and can’t have his friends round due to the smell and state of the walls in her council home.

Christine Esslemont is calling on Moray Council to take a survey into the poor state of her home seriously.

But so far, the authority has simply offered her a “big fan” to move stale air about in her house.

Christine Esslemont shows the damp in her bedroom. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

She wants them to come and look at ways in which the house could be improved for the better.

Black spot house mould

The 49-year-old mum said: “I am coughing and spluttering, the rooms absolutely stinks. The constant smell makes me want to throw up.

“When I moved into the house about 15 months ago, there was damp in the bathroom, and apart from that everything was fine.

“But over the last year, I have had to redecorate at least two times in each room because of damp and mould.”

Mrs Esslemont suffers from various health conditions that make her unsteady on her feet.

She says her living room has had to be decorated twice with specialist damp-resistant paint, something that she has found almost impossible to do due to her limited mobility.

She said: “I am needing to do it again, as the damp comes back quickly. And it comes back thicker.

“The council did a survey and it found out that I needed a big fan to remove condensation and to sort out my gutter.”

The report, undertaken by an independent inspector, showed there was Aspergillus niger, or black spot, mould in the rear bedroom.

Moist house

The house was classed as a “moist house” due to vapour pressure in the home.

It also said a new ventilation system was required.

The housing officer told Mrs Esslemont not to air clothes in her house, and to use her dyer instead.

Mould is a constant battle for Christine Esslemont. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“I am not putting on my dryer when the cost of living has gone up,” she said, “I just cannot afford it.

“The council has come round and put in a big fan, and told me to keep it running overnight – but it is very expensive to run.”

Her son, Logan, 18, said that he is embarrassed to have his friends around to the house.

He said: “It makes me feel ill and it stinks and the house is always cold because the windows need to be open.

“I always have to go to my friends’ house, as they don’t want to come here.

“With my mum’s condition and the poor living conditions we have at home – I had to give up college to be a full-time carer for my mum.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said it was “proactive” in investigating and taking any necessary action.

She said: “We also provide advice on steps tenants can take to prevent and reduce condensation and damp, which includes making sure to heat and ventilate your home by using an extractor fan in the kitchen and bathroom, opening the windows for a little while every day, and trying not to dry clothes on radiators as the water from the clothes will circulate round your house instead.

“We appreciate the impact the cost of living crisis has on people being able to heat their homes and run appliances.

“Advice and information for anyone struggling with their energy bills or who needs help to ensure they’re getting all the benefits they are entitled to is available from the Money Advice Moray service.

“To speak to a money adviser call 0300 123 4561.”

