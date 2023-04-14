Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson and members of his Dons team will revisit the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win against Real Madrid in a BBC Scotland documentary celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Gothenburg Greats.

Aberdeen ’83: Once in a Lifetime – will tell the story of the club’s remarkable run to the final culminating in the extra-time winner from John Hewitt against the Spaniards.

The hour-long film will feature interviews from many involved in the success, including Sir Alex, captain Willie Miller and other members of the team.

The documentary also includes interviews with fans who followed the Dons across Europe – including the final in Gothenburg.

David Harron, executive producer at BBC Scotland, said: ‘This was a seminal moment in the history of Scottish club football.

“Sir Alex Ferguson built Aberdeen into a formidable force in the domestic competitions before taking on Europe.

“His reflections on the campaign are among the many highlights in this archive-rich celebration of an unparalleled triumph for the club.

“It’s fascinating to hear the inside track from a squad that was packed full of great players, while fans who followed the team throughout the season also share their recollections of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

James Craggs, the film’s director said: “This has been one of the most satisfying stories we’ve told to date.

“We knew it was one of football’s most incredible stories, but didn’t realise quite how much until we spoke with Sir Alex, Archie Knox and the players.

“Aberdeen FC achieving what they did under Sir Alex will never happen again and that story makes this film one of our proudest yet.”

Aberdeen ’83: Once in a Lifetime, will be broadcast exactly 40 years to the day of the Dons’ triumph on Thursday, May 11 at 10pm on BBC Scotland and iPlayer.