Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes signs new deal until summer 2024

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes has signed a one-year contract extension tying him to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 35-year-old’s current deal was set to expire at the end of this campaign but he has committed to another season.

Hayes is confident the Dons, on a six game winning run, can achieve success next season – and wants to be part of it.

The Republic of Ireland international insists he is as fit as ever despite being 35.

Hayes said “The team is doing well at the moment and that’s the most important thing.

“The staff are working really hard behind the scenes, and I do believe if we keep moving in the right direction we can achieve a lot together.

“Every game is important, the expectation to win games is always there at Aberdeen.

“The players really believe that, and they want to deliver success for the supporters.

“From a personal point of view I still feel as good as I have for the last few years so I’m happy to secure another year at the club.”

‘A fantastic role model for the younger players’

Hayes re-joined Aberdeen for a second spell in summer 2020.

He has made 322 appearances for Aberdeen, scoring 37 goals.

Hayes is also a coach within the AFC Youth Academy and an ambassador for the AFC Community Trust.

Manager Barry Robson is delighted Hayes committed his future to the Dons.

Robson said: “Jonny is a very experienced player who continues to look after himself and maintain his condition to enable him to continue to play at the highest level.

“Jonny is an integral part of the first team, and he is a fantastic role model for the younger players.

“He is an important senior member of the playing squad whose has been a great servant to AFC and his experience will be invaluable as we continue to strive to deliver success for this club.”