Military experts on site to assess if they can help Highland Council run temporary Corran Ferry

A team of military experts from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been at the Corran Narrows today to examine if they can run an alternative ferry service.

The group is considering what support they could provide to Highland Council through the Scottish Government.

Highland Council said the Corran Ferry would be out of action until at least the end of May, after both its main ferry and smaller relief vessel required repairs.

It is understood the request for the MoD to consider options was made by the Scottish Government, on Monday.

Today Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston described the recent disruption as a “huge blow” to communities.

He added: “This isn’t an issue which has suddenly appeared – there have been warnings over the lack of resilience of the service for some time, and the need for progress on a longer term solution.

“Unfortunately, those warnings have been ignored in both Inverness and Edinburgh, and progress has been limited. That is why we now see major disruption to the service and to the lives of those who rely on it.”

Over the weekend Ian Blackford, MP for the Ross, Skye and Lochaber constituency, told the BBC he had approached the MoD for assistance, but protocol meant an approach had to be made by the Scottish Government itself.

The request from the Scottish Government was then considered in line with the MoD’s standard principles for providing military support to civil authorities.

It is understood the small team will be in the area today and tomorrow. It would then be for the Scottish Government to make a further approach as to the level of support it would like at Corran.

A MoD spokesman said: “We have accepted a request from the Scottish Government for an assessment team to explore the feasibility of providing a temporary replacement for the Corran Ferry service.”

Campaigners in the area have long called for a bridge to replace the ferry to reduce disruption from weather and mechanical issues.

While the Corran Ferry is out of action drivers are being asked to follow an alternative route – which can be seen here.